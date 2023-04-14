Martin Scorsese Brings Punk Sophistication to David Johansen Documentary

Personality Crisis: One Night Only, possibly inadvertently, presents a parallel between the two, very distinctly New York City artists. Scorsese was a punk filmmaker when he independently put Mean Streets together, itself a filmed piece of violent street theater capturing a fringe community, and is now deeply entrenched in the motion picture establishment. Johansen’s New York Dolls was the most visible underground band of their time, and now he’s an urban musical institution. The documentary’s true star is Buster Poindexter, the more sophisticatedly altered ego of Johansen, an egoless performer with “the best pompadour in the business.” All three – Scorsese, Johansen, and Poindexter, have come a long way.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is not a documentary with concert footage. It is a concert film interspersed with archival footage, and more current interviews. The show took place on Johansen’s 70th birthday on January 9, 2020, and all his friends, including Debbie Harry, director Ari Aster, and cult performer Penny Arcade, were there to help celebrate. The performance was held at the glamorous jazz restaurant Café Carlyle at the Rosewood Hotel, which housed American Royalty like Jacqueline Kennedy, now Johansen’s home away from home. His annual residency opened right before COVID-19 hit, shutting down all live entertainment. The documentary takes a deep healing breath, and dives in.

With his pencil-thin beard, John Waters-style mustache, ostentatious black suit and night-of-the-following-day sunglasses, Johansen looks more like a character in Scorsese’s After Hours than a habitue of the glitzy Café Carlyle. His first residency was so tasty, he said yes to seconds without thinking. For his return, the funky godfather of chic punked out. Johansen only created the Buster Poindexter persona because he grew tired of seeing the world, and this was “an act that could only play in New York,” the documentary notes during a flashback to a grueling tour. Onstage at the Café Carlyle, he admits “I was in no mood for learning 20 new songs.” So, he replaces himself with, well, himself.

For the second residency, the singer-songwriter put together an evening for Buster Poindexter: “That’s me,” he explains to the audience who may not know the mischievous ‘80s lounge lizard character who combined swing, blues, and rock to obscure the preconceiving image of The New York Dolls, doing songs written or co-written by David Johansen. “That’s me,” he tells the crowd, already in on the joke, and going with it. In any incarnation, Johansen can get you to play along. “They don’t call it working music,” he explains in the film. “They call it playing music.”

This sets the tone. Buster Poindexter plays for and with Johansen’s audience, while the cameras play with him. Strategically placed lenses capture the opulence of Café Carlyle, filling it with the artful lighting and ambiance it deserves. It is a set, as detailed as any other film set, from gothic horror to adventure-romance, and the old punk on stage commands it.

Whether the camera stays close to him, or frames highlights of the performances of his four-man combo, the Boys in the Band Band (Brian Koonin on guitar, Clifford Carter on piano, Richard Hammond on bass, and Ray Grappone on drums), we feel the inviting presence. A natural world-class raconteur, Johansen tells a documentary interviewer he never plans banter, because it would get in the way with his “boîte” with the audience. Cinematographer Ellen Kuras captures a deep intimacy between the players, the headliner, and the audience. It feels as close as attending this concert can without being there. This reflects back on the crew behind the camera, who obviously love this show.