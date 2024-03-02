Best Online Casinos Canada 2024: Top Canadian Casino Sites for Real Money Games
Looking for the best online casinos in Canada? Check out the top picks that guarantee unique games, fast payouts, and exciting bonuses for CA players.
The debate surrounding the best online casinos in Canada has raged on — but we’re here to end it once and for all!’
That’s right! We’ve played at hundreds of CA casino sites over the years and have decided to highlight the chosen few that excel in the areas that matter the most to players — games, bonuses, payout rates, and mobile compatibility.
While we especially love what Spin Casino brings to the table, our other picks still deliver exciting features to Canadian players.
Ready to check them out? Let’s dive in!
Best Online Casinos in Canada
- Spin Casino: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Top jackpot slots
- TonyBet: Largest game library
- Neospin: $10,000 welcome bonus
- Jokersino: Low bonus wagering
- Lucky7even: $2,000 bonus + 200 free spins
- PlayOJO: No minimum payout limit
- Skycrown: Fastest payouts
- Slots.lv: Hourly hot drop jackpots
- Casinonic: High RTP slots
Eager to see why these are our chosen picks? Our in-depth reviews highlight more about the best online casinos Canada has to offer.
1. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino Canada Overall
Pros:
- 8-figure progressive jackpots
- C$1,000 welcome bonus
- Low C$10 minimum deposit for welcome bonus
- Handy guides in support section
- Top-notch mobile app
Cons:
- Basic web design
- Must sign in to view games
Spin Casino has been one of the top all-around Canadian online casinos for more than a decade, boasting a quality game library, user-friendly platform, and fantastic customer service.
Collection of Casino Games: 5/5
No matter what game type you prefer, Spin Casino will have you well covered. The core of the online casino game collection is slot games.
These come in many shapes and sizes, including classic-style, modern video slots, and mouth-watering jackpot slots.
Some of the progressive jackpots from Mega Moolah can reach eight figures in size, which is truly life-changing money.
It has unique table games to choose from. Some of the options that caught our eye include Turbo Auto Roulette and Vegas Strip Blackjack.
Video poker fans have a range of options available to play, while the live casino at Spin Casino provides you with an abundance of realistic types of live dealer games.
User Experience: 4.95/5
You won’t find anything too flashy at Spin Casino, with plenty of information available about each core section of the platform.
The simple colour scheme allows you to quickly take in what’s in front of you without getting distracted by anything.
Every core game type has its own section, which allows you to easily figure out which specific games you wish to play at that moment in time.
Spin Casino supports numerous languages, including French and English. Finally, It has a downloadable mobile app for people who prefer playing casino games on their phones.
Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.95/5
People who sign up for a new Spin Casino account will be able to get deposit bonuses for their first three payments, totalling a C$1,000 welcome pack. You only need to deposit $10 to qualify for this deal, making this offer budget-friendly.
There are also a variety of promotions for registered users, such as reload bonuses and free spins.
If you like participating in competitions, this real money online casino Canada also features frequent tournaments with decent rewards.
Finally, the tiered loyalty program provides exciting perks to loyal players.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
Spin Casino offers plenty of user-friendly payment methods, including debit cards, prepaid cards, mobile systems like Apple Pay, as well as bank transfers.
While you won’t find any cryptocurrency options, you still have a couple of decent options.
2. Jackpot City – Highest Jackpots of Any Canadian Online Casino
Pros:
- Offers 40+ jackpot slots
- 20+ years of experience
- iPhone app and Android APK
- 500+ real money casino games
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
Cons:
- 7-day expiry period on bonuses
- Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
Jackpot City is an OG real money online casino in Canada, launching its platform way back in 1998.
Collection of Casino Games: 4.9/5
Jackpot City is definitely an online casino that puts a big emphasis on quality. Some of the slot developers that feature their games include Microgaming and NetEnt.
As well as covering many popular slot titles, you will also find that Jackpot City has a massive selection of jackpot slots. The 40+ options range from must-win daily jackpots to fixed prizes and progressive prizes.
Then, there are different types of unique table games that will keep things interesting if you need a break from your slots playing.
User Experience: 4.95/5
Jackpot City has a very sleek design that makes it easy on the eye while also being very functional.
There is a simple menu system that allows you to quickly get up and running while you are given many different ways to filter through the collection of games.
We found the site speeds to be top-notch, and everything was tailored towards making the user experience as streamlined as possible. This covers the mobile offering, too.
Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.9/5
Jackpot City rewards new signups with four deposit bonuses, with this package totalling C$1,600 if you max it out.
The first deposit will be matched 100% up to $400 when you make a payment of at least $10, and you’ll also get 10 free spins for a game that carries a $1 million top prize.
The promotions page at Jackpot City is regularly updated — from cashback on losses to lucrative tournaments, this Canadian casino site truly features a mixture of everything.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
Jackpot City covers a lot of bases when it comes to making payments. Prepaid cards, bank transfers, mobile payment systems, and debit cards are all available.
They have small minimum transaction requirements, but you won’t be able to add funds through cryptocurrencies.
3. TonyBet – Best Online Casino Canada Site for Game Variety
Pros:
- Play 7,000+ games
- 100% up to $1,000 bonus
- 120 free spins included
- 400+ live dealer games
- Take part in monthly slots tourneys
Cons:
- Non e-wallet withdrawals can be slow
- Many bonuses reserved for sportsbook users
TonyBet is one of the most user-friendly online gambling sites in Canada that you’ll find. It is a popular sportsbook, one of the best esports betting sites, and features an immersive online casino, making it the perfect all-rounder.
Collection of Casino Games: 5/5
TonyBet allows you to choose between more than 6,900 different slot games — not many online casinos in Canada come anywhere close to that number.
You’ll have endless entertainment as every possible type of theme, feature, and style is offered. Even the jackpot slots section is jam-packed with some mouth-watering options.
As well as plenty of different slot games being on offer, you’ll find that there’s a particularly stacked video poker section. These can carry some enticing RTPs, with the house edge kept to a minimum.
The live casino is filled with more than 400 different tables, covering every possible need under the sun.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Not many online casinos in Canada will be as user-friendly as what you get with TonyBet.
Despite it offering an extensive sports betting offering, you won’t have to deal with any clutter or confusion when navigating TonyBet.
The beautiful design makes it very intuitive to use if you’re a complete beginner in the online casino space. Icons help you figure out what each menu item indicates, and all of the different game options are nicely presented.
All of this quality also translates nicely over to the mobile side of the TonyBet offering.
Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.8/5
Anyone who decides to go ahead and create a new TonyBet account will be able to get a 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000, as well as 120 free spins.
Then there’ll also be a 50% second deposit match bonus up to $500 and 50 free spins.
All sorts of deposit bonuses, tournaments, and free spin deals are also occasionally offered. There’s also a lucrative loyalty program that you can join at TonyBet.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Most of the popular types of payment methods are usable at TonyBet. The withdrawal speeds are excellent when you use an e-wallet.
Users can expect to get access to their withdrawn funds within 12 hours if they use the likes of Neteller or Skrill.
4. Neospin – Largest Welcome Bonus of Any Real Money Online Casino in Canada
Pros:
- $10,000 first deposit bonus
- 100 free spins included
- Take advantage of 20% cashback
- Over 3,000 games
- Downloadable desktop app
Cons:
- Withdrawal fees
- $45 minimum deposit to qualify for bonuses
Neospin is one of the few out-and-out crypto casinos on our list and features a $10,000 welcome bonus, one of Canada’s biggest welcome bonuses.
Collection of Casino Games: 4.85/5
There are over 3,000 different casino games playable through Neospin. A long list of different companies have contributed to this list, including Play’n GO, Yggdrasil, and Playtech.
Naturally, slot games will make up the bulk of the collection, with each option being playable in both demo mode and for real money.
This gives you an excellent level of flexibility. You’ll have a good mix of regular table games and a fun collection of video poker titles and arcade games.
Different types of crypto games are also available, while the live casino offers a tremendous variety. Every possible variant, bet size, and feature will be a part of the Neospin live dealer games section.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Just like most crypto casinos, Neospin has made sure that the design makes it very easy to get around the platform.
There are tons of subcategories when narrowing down the game options, while the customer service as a whole is off the charts.
Everything is seamless, even if you prefer using your phone to play online casino games. Neospin really delivers a quality user experience.
Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.8/5
You’ll be able to get your hands on a 100% first deposit bonus up to a massive $10,000 when joining Neospin. The 100 free spins are the cherry on top.
You will need to deposit at least $45, which might be high for some players. Still, considering the amount being offered, this has to be the best welcome bonus deal in Canada.
Some of the other deals that caught our eye were users being able to get up to 20% in daily cashback when they make a qualifying deposit, a weekly reload bonus, and a frequent online casino lottery.
Payment Options: 4.7/5
Neospin offers both cryptocurrency payments and more traditional methods.
7 different cryptocurrencies are supported, and they all support instant withdrawals once your request gets approval from Neospin.
5. Jokersino – Lowest Bonus Wagering of Any Canadian Casino Site
Pros:
- 5x bonus wagering
- More than 4,000 real money games
- Smooth, instant-play mobile site
- $2,500 welcome bonus
- Sports betting also offered
Cons:
- $100 minimum withdrawal is high
- Must sign in to view games
Jokersino is the newest online casino on our list, launching only in 2023. Despite being so new to the space, it has quickly built up an impressive platform that is filled with quality games.
Collection of Casino Games: 4.7/5
Quality oozes from the Jokersino online casino, with top-tier developers like NetEnt and Hacksaw Gaming providing many of the 4,000+ titles.
You’ll find a good blend of high-profile slot games and some of the fresher titles that are taking the scene by storm.
The live casino is filled with titles from Evolution and some other studios.
Premium variants are available for people who like to spend big money on their favourite table games, and you’ll even find a few exciting online bingo games.
User Experience: 4.8/5
As a newer type of online casino, Jokersino is following the trend of having a dark and more minimalistic type of design.
Plus, the customer support team is very good, with separate communication channels open depending on the type of query you need to make.
You can choose to use English or French across the platform and when using the 24/7 live chat, which is ideal for Canadian players.
Welcome Bonus & Other Deals: 4.95/5
Three deposit bonuses make up the Jokersino $2,500 welcome package including a mega 200% first deposit bonus up to $500.
As well as the significant match bonus, the wagering requirement is just 5x the bonus, so you have a very good chance of seeing a real return from this deal.
During the course of a typical week, you will have different reload bonuses available to you.
These also carry favourable wagering requirements when compared to other online casinos in Canada.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
A standard selection of payment methods is available at Jokersino, with the deposit requirement typically starting at $25.
It’s higher for withdrawals, with the minimum usually coming in at $100, which is a bit high for industry standards.
Are Online Casinos in Canada Safe?
Yes. For the most part, online casinos in Canada are safe as long as they are licensed and reputable.
There are tons of different Canadian online casinos on the market today. Going through the different options is an extensive process, but we’re always up to the challenge.
You can have peace of mind that we have comprehensively tested all of the Canada online casinos discussed in this guide, so safety is not going to be a concern for you.
How Can I Tell If a Canadian Online Casino is Legit?
When looking for the best online casino sites in Canada, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:
Good Reputation: You want to deal with online casino sites that have a good track record of success. This means that they have a history of processing payments for Canadian players and treating them fairly.
Having a License: All legit real money online casinos will have some sort of license from a gambling regulator. Online casinos that don’t have any kind of license should be avoided.
Independently Tested Casino Games: You want to be sure that the casino games you’re playing aren’t rigged. This means looking to see if the given online casino uses an independent testing agency or if they offer provably fair casino games.
Can I Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Canada?
Yes! All of the Canadian online casino sites in this guide allow users to begin playing online casino games for real money straight away. Some might also allow you to play online gambling games in demo mode.
Using the free-to-play mode can be a good idea for people who are completely new to a given game, as it allows them to learn the rules and gameplay mechanics.
However, the overall online casino playing experience is enhanced when you’ve got some skin in the game. There are some amazing rewards awaiting you when you play the best online casino games in Canada.
What Deposit Options Are Available at Canadian Online Casinos?
Before signing up for a new online casino account, ensure the site has a payment option that fits your needs. This allows you to add funds and start playing casino games quickly.
Here are some of the most popular deposit options offered by the best real money online casinos right now:
- Debit/Credit Cards: The vast majority of real money online casinos in Canada accept cards from major companies like Visa and MasterCard.
- Bank Transfer: Some online casinos allow you to use a bank transfer when adding funds to your online casino account.
- Prepaid Cards: While this is not going to be a withdrawal option, many people prefer depositing with a prepaid card like Paysafecard as it protects your private information.
- E-Wallets: One of the most efficient ways to process payments with an online casino is through e-wallets like Skrill, PayPal, and Neteller.
- Cryptocurrencies: More and more online casino sites are now accepting crypto, which is ultra-fast and usually carries minimal fees.
What Are the Advantages of Playing with Bitcoin at Canadian Online Casinos?
A growing trend in the online gambling space is Canada online casinos accepting cryptocurrency payments.
There are a few reasons why people prefer gambling online using crypto rather than traditional payment methods at the top online casinos in Canada:
- Faster Processing Speeds: Crypto withdrawals at online Canadian casinos are faster than other payment options. The payout will often be processed in a matter of minutes once approved.
- More Privacy: Cryptocurrencies allow you to make payments without disclosing any sensitive personal information.
- Easy-to-Use: Crypto is quite straightforward. You just need the destination wallet address, and you can instantly send your funds to your Canadian casino account.
What Games Have the Best Payouts at Canadian Online Casinos?
While people enjoy playing the best online casino games for the enjoyment that they bring, users also want to see a return on their efforts. Some games will have smaller house edges than others. Here are some of the best games for better payouts:
- Video Poker: You’ll see that the RTPs of video poker games are quite high, with minimal edge being built into them. Jacks or Better, for example, usually has a 99.54% RTP.
- Blackjack: There is excellent payout potential when playing blackjack. You’ll typically find that Blackjack Switch has the best payout rate of any variant at around 99.8%.
- Baccarat: Many high rollers will play Baccarat as there is a house edge of usually just 1%, and the simple gameplay allows you to play plenty of hands quickly.
Why Is Spin Casino the Best Online Casino in Canada?
While there are plenty of great options to choose between, Spin Casino rules the roost for us. Here are some of the main reasons why it’s the best Canadian online casino:
- Mega Jackpots: Not many online casinos will have an impressive array of jackpot slots as Spin Casino. Perhaps the most enticing one comes from Mega Moolah, with the top prize sometimes reaching the eight-figure range.
- User-Friendly Platform: Everything from registration to depositing and playing games couldn’t be simpler. Spin Casino has a stellar mobile app, while the website works seamlessly on all devices.
- Quality Range of Games: No matter what type of casino game you like playing, Spin Casino’s stacked library ensures you have options.
Best Online Casinos Canada – FAQ Guide
Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
The Canadian online casino with the best deposit bonus is Neospin, which features a 100% first deposit bonus up to $10,000.
Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Best Mobile App?
Not every real money online casino these days will have a mobile app to download, with some preferring to just have a mobile-optimized website.
Spin Casino does have separate apps for iOS and Android users, with the user experience of both being top-notch.
Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Fastest Payouts?
The exact payout speeds depend on what transaction method you’re using.
The best legit online casino in Canada for fast withdrawals that we came across was Neospin when you use cryptocurrency.
What Is the Best Online Casino for Canadian Players?
All of the legit online casinos we have talked about on this page bring something unique to the table.
If you’re looking for an option that covers every base, then look no further than Spin Casino, the best Canadian online casino overall.
Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos in Canada
Here’s a quick recap of the top five best Canadian online casinos:
Spin Casino: With a wide range of game types, a nice welcome offer, and a user-friendly platform, there’s not much that you can find fault with at Spin Casino. It’s the best all-around Canadian casino online and delivers on all fronts. Join today and get a C$ 1,000 sign-up bonus.
Jackpot City: Having been around since 1998, Jackpot City knows how to keep customers happy. It has games from high-quality studios, while the ongoing promotions keep people coming back again and again. You can start by claiming the C$1,600 welcome bonus deal.
TonyBet: With almost 7,000 different online slots to choose from, you won’t get a better variety than TonyBet. Added to that is an enticing welcome bonus, which you can use to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses once you join.
Neospin: Crypto casinos are very popular these days and Neospin presents its comprehensive game collection in a sleek platform. There is a massive $10,000 welcome bonus in place, as well as weekly promotions for current users.
Jokersino: While this online casino only launched in 2023, it has a very impressive design and some amazing games. The standout feature is most definitely the low wagering requirements for the $2,500 welcome bonus, making it an extremely easy bonus to score.
How to Join an Online Casino in Canada
If you like what you have seen throughout this guide and want to start playing at a legit Canadian online casino, you only need to go through these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Canadian Casino Website
- Choose an online casino (our top pick is Spin Casino).
- Go to the website or download the app.
- Get used to the layout.
- Learn the qualifying requirements for the welcome offer.
Step 2: Start Your New Account
- Begin the sign-up process.
- Provide the necessary personal info.
- Enter your contact details.
- Select a password and username.
- Agree to the site’s T&Cs.
- Submit the form.
Step 3: Add Funds
- Visit the banking area.
- Select a deposit method.
- Enter a relevant bonus code (if necessary).
- Decide on the size of your deposit.
- Confirm your payment.
Step 4: Start Playing
- Visit the game library.
- Find a game that you like.
- Load the title.
- Confirm your bet size.
- Start playing.
Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Canada?
Now that you’ve got a good idea about the many benefits of playing online casino games in Canada, you can take your pick and start playing exciting real money games right away!
While our top pick is Spin Casino, you have many other quality casino sites to choose from in this guide. Once you’ve decided on the site you want to join, remember to claim the online casino bonus and start playing the most immersive games imaginable.
Remember, though, to always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles.
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help. Remember that all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
- https://www.cprg.ca/
- https://www.responsiblegambling.org/