Little Richard: I Am Everything Reveals a Sometimes Reluctant Rock Pioneer

No one was expecting Little Richard to shake things up the way he did. But the documentary shows he was learning from the best. He was still a teenager when Sister Rosetta Tharpe brought him out on stage while he was working at the Macon City Auditorium. Tharpe’s “Strange Things Happening Every Day” is one of the songs accompanying the sequence, subliminally augmenting the multiple lessons Little Richard was learning.

The segment on Little Richard’s influences is particularly fascinating for some of the songs the documentary digs up. While raunchy lyrics can be heard in many old blues songs, even the commentators in the documentary proclaim Lucille Bogan’s “Shave ‘em Dry” to be surprisingly offensive. It is comforting to know a song from 1937 can still shock a young listener. While the song is merely straightforward in its frank sexual presentation, it makes Little Richard’s original lyrics to “Tutti Frutti” sound romantic, which it is. Cleaned up by Dorothy Labostrie, the wop-bop-a-loo-bop words were initially a howling endorsement to anal sex. All of this makes for great further comparison when Pat Boone renders the song downright antiseptic. It is still vaguely enraging that his and Elvis Presley’s versions of Little Richard’s songs outsold the originals. The ever-classy Richard, for the most part, is shown to be very publicly grateful for the two white singers lining his pockets with the loose change of residuals, until he realizes how little that really adds up to.

The film takes off during periods of Little Richard’s reclamations of what is his. He may have borrowed the mix of boogie-woogie rhythm with barrelhouse blues melodies from Ike Turner, but Jimi Hendrix? Little Richard honed the legendary guitarist’s craft in the backing band. The once and forever gospel singer Richard also baptized The Beatles. Holding court to their ultimate fanboy proclamations. They were British, they knew royalty, and no rock and roll star was more regal than Little Richard. He wore gowns. He glittered. Cortés breathlessly captures his glow through the excitement of her pacing.

Cortés is a fan. She may not have been when she first started the work on it, but by the film’s end we know she is a believer. Whether Little Richard was making pitches as a snake oil salesman, dragging his piano rolls through the guise of Princess LaVonne with Sugar Foot Sam from Alabam’ on the chitlin circuit, or giving it all up to study theology at Oakwood College, Cortés finds an underlying perspective. Though she sometimes misses spots, like why Richard stopped his academic pursuit, possibly conscious of how Black artists have been historically sidelined by scandalous tidbits.

Also, there are no interviews or anecdotes about Richard’s male lovers. While this is probably because none would step forward, it would have afforded a unique vantage point to the dichotomy at the artist’s sexual center “He was very good at liberating other people through his example,” music historian Jason King explains. “He was not good at liberating himself.”

Little Richard was a liberating force to performer and LGBQT+ activist Sir Lady Java, and legendary burlesque dancer Lee Angel. Both intimate acquaintances give revealing interviews, which continue to hold deep emotional ties to the contradictory man behind the many myths. The documentary shows Little Richard to be unapologetic about his open and orgiastic rock and roll lifestyle policy, telling Joan Rivers in an archival clip, “If you knocked on my door and I wanted more? For sure!” But then dialing it back for God.