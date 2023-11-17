10 Best Esports Betting Sites Ranked by Odds, Major Esports Tournaments & Betting Markets
Discover more about the top 10 eSports betting sites in this guide and find the most competitive eSports betting odds and various markets to bet on.
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
With teams like Vitality and Cloud9 making headlines in the biggest media — the demand for eSports betting is higher than ever before!
This means that bookmakers of all shapes and sizes will give you odds on just about any event, but it’s our duty to point you in the direction of the best eSports betting sites that offer real value.
After comparing the odds for 15 tournaments across 50+ sportsbooks, we have concluded that Bovada offers the most value for your eSports bets and the most markets to choose from.
Still, there are 10 high-quality bookmakers to discuss in total, so let’s dive right in.
Best Esports Betting Sites
- Bovada: Best overall
- MyBookie: Best for prop bets
- BetOnline: Top pick for crypto bettors
- BUSR: Up to $2,500 welcome bonus
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for live betting
- BetAnySports: Top choice for mobile betting
- EveryGame: Generous free bet bonuses
- BetUS: Best welcome bonus
- Lucky99: Best for beginner eSports bettors
- xBet: Exciting sports betting contests
We will now go in-depth on how these eSports betting sites performed during our tests, covering eSports betting markets, bonuses, and more.
1. Bovada – Best Esports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Covers all major eSports tournaments
- Diverse prop bets
- Live betting with high-quality streams
- Bonuses work with all eSports bets
- $750 welcome bonus with 5x wagering
Cons:
- Higher bonus is crypto-only
- Late lines on less-popular events
Bovada is the leading eSports betting website when all is said and done. Up and running since 2011, the site has garnered a top-notch reputation and does a stellar job keeping up with the latest sports betting trends.
eSports Odds and Betting Markets:
Bovada is among the most versatile esports sportsbooks on this list, rivaled only by BetOnline when it comes to sheer market variety. It covers all major tournaments and events happening in the world of Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Starcraft.
The successor of the all-popular CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 is already appearing in big championships, with the most notable being the Asia Championships, CCT League, ESL Challenger League, and IEM Sydney, all of which are thoroughly covered by Bovada.
In terms of props betting, Bovada’s extensive coverage of Dota 2’s International allows customers to place wagers on markets such as Handicap, Under/Over Frags, and Correct Score.
This online sportsbook also offers great betting opportunities for the League of Legends: World Championship.
Special props are available on select matches, and some of the most popular include Total Map Frags Odd/Even, Team to Destroy the First Inhibitor, Map Totals, and Correct Map Duration.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:
Bovada is widely known for its generous sports welcome bonuses for both crypto and FIAT currency players.
Crypto players can get a 75% bonus up to $750 on their first deposit with extremely fair 5x wagering requirements, while FIAT players will get a 50% bonus up to $250.
Even though the bonus percentages aren’t ideal, the wagering requirements are extremely low. Moreover, Bovada does not impose any deadlines for these sports bonuses.
Banking Options:
This sportsbook is quite flexible in terms of payment options since it covers both crypto and fiat deposits and withdrawals.
Bovada is more of a crypto sportsbook since it supports virtually all mainstream crypto options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Its selection of supported fiat currency payment methods is limited to credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as MatchPay.
Customer Support:
Bovada offers excellent customer support and a mobile-optimized website. Its dedicated help center is filled with dozens of informative articles that cover topics regarding financial issues, bonuses, account information, vouchers, payment options, and more.
Live chat is also available for registered players, and even non-registered customers can use the FAQs and T&C sections to learn how this sportsbook operates.
>> Claim the $750 welcome offer at Bovada
2. MyBookie – Best Esports Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- Supports 10 cryptocurrencies
- Many different prop bets
- Excellent StarCraft coverage
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 24/7 support via email and live chat
Cons:
- Could use a few more betting categories
- Dated design
If prop wagers are your jam, you’d be hard pressed to find a betting eSports betting website than MyBookie.
eSports Odds and Betting Markets:
As an eSports sportsbook, MyBookie did an amazing job covering all upcoming Starcraft events.
MyBookie strives to follow all recent happenings in the eSports betting world of Call of Duty, Hearthstone, Dota 2 Heroes of the Storm, League of Legends, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, and World of Tanks.
Before Counter-Strike 2 was launched, this was among the best CS:GO betting sites around, but it has yet to update its catalog of major tournaments. The same can be said about nearly all other esports categories except Dota 2.
Currently, the most popular esports betting market at MyBookie is the Starcraft 2 GSL Season.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:
Even though MyBookie doesn’t offer any esports-exclusive promotions, all of its sports bonuses can be used for esports wagering.
The most popular one is the sports deposit welcome bonus, which is a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 on deposits of $50+. Its rollover requirement is 10x, and it’s redeemable with the promo code “MYB50”.
There’s an alternative and simpler welcome bonus for low-stakes bettors – a 10% match bonus of up to $200 with the lowest rollover possible (1x).
Besides the aforementioned sign-up promos, MyBookie offers recurring reload deposit bonuses for its existing members. The reload bonus awards up to a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,250 on deposits of $100+ with varying rollover requirements.
Banking Options:
Most payment options at MyBookie revolve around cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana Coin, Cardano, Tether, Shiba Inu, and DogeCoin are accepted cryptocurrencies, while supported fiat currency methods include Visa, Mastercard, and Person2Person.
Crypto payouts are usually done and dusted within 24 hours, while bank withdrawals can take up to 5 days.
Customer Support:
MyBookie has a stellar customer support team, which rarely gets any inquiries since the on-site support features work phenomenally well.
Even though the website navigation leaves some room for improvement, this sportsbook makes up for it with a barrage of embedded tools, such as time zone settings, odds formatting tools, and an integrated search bar.
>> Claim up to $1,000 in bet credits [MyBookie]
3. BetOnline – Best Esports Betting Site for Crypto
Pros:
- Dedicated esports betting section
- Live streams with updates
- Extensive coverage of popular esports tournaments
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- Various payment methods
Cons:
- Fees on credit card deposits
- High minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus
If you favor using cryptocurrency, BetOnline is the eSports betting website for you. The site is also known for its wide range of risk-free bet promos for multiple sports leagues.
eSports Odds and Betting Markets:
BetOnline stands out from other safe esports betting sites by covering virtually all mainstream gaming events.
From Counter-Strike and League of Legends to Dota 2, Valorant, Rainbow Six, Starcraft, Kings of Glory, Mobile Legends, FIFA, and NBA – this site covers everything that modern gamers want to play and watch.
With BetOnline’s calendar, you can see all the major championships that either recently started or are yet to begin.
The EU Pro League in Counter-Strike, Dota 2 Internationals, League of Legends World’s Championship, the Challenger Cup in Kings of Glory, and many other events will be covered by BetOnline.
While most online esports betting sites are still updating their H2H matchup sections, BetOnline has already drafted a couple of futures lists for the upcoming key events. It currently boasts the best odds for the League of Legends World’s Championship.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:
BetOnline has a total of four bonuses that new and existing players can use to bet on their favorite esports events.
The sports welcome bonus works as a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000. The minimum deposit to qualify is $55, and it expires in 30 days.
A much better offer is available to players who use crypto. The crypto bonus is a one-time offer available on your first deposit. It’s a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 and carries a 14x rollover requirement. Similar to the sports bonus, it also has a 30-day deadline.
Existing players have fiat and crypto reload bonuses at their disposal. The first offers a 25% deposit match bonus of up to $250 on deposits of $100+, while the crypto reload promo gives a 30% match bonus of up to $300 on deposits of $50+.
Besides regular promotions and bonuses, BetOnline also hosts contests, but no esports events are currently included in this section.
Banking Options:
Arguably the best crypto sportsbook on this list, BetOnline offers 15 crypto payment methods and 7 fiat payment methods.
Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals can be made with Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more.
FIAT deposit options include MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, P2P, Money Order, and Wire Transfer.
Customer Support:
From live chat to a dedicated Knowledge Base (help center) to fleshed-out FAQs and a streamlined T&C section, learning how this sportsbook operates and reaching help is a breeze.
>> Take advantage of the $1,000 sign-up promotion [BetOnline]
4. BUSR – Best Bonuses of All Esports Betting Sites
Pros:
- $2,500 sports betting bonus
- Covers most mainstream esports events and tournaments
- Great website navigation
- Excellent customer support
- Multiple reload bonuses for loyal bettors
Cons:
- Could use more payment options
- $100 min deposit for the sign-up promo
BUSR truly goes out of its way to accommodate eSports bettors – and the $2,500 welcome bonus is among the biggest you can find in the industry!
eSports Odds and Betting Markets:
BUSR covers a wide range of popular events and tournaments, keeping up with the latest eSports markets.
However, you will notice that some niche events might be missing, as BUSR tends to focus on the big dogs like League Of Legends, Rocket League, and Call Of Duty.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:
The main draw of BUSR is its 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500, which comes with a 20x rollover requirement and works with deposits of $100+.
Similar to BetOnline’s crypto bonus, this sportsbook offers a 100% crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement and the same minimum deposit requirement.
Account holders can claim reload bonuses of up to $500 on all deposits of $100 and above; these bonuses always carry a 5x rollover.
BUSR also has a Referral Program for its active users, and what makes it great is that sports players can invite casino (or sports) players and benefit from a 250% bonus of up to $250.
The sportsbook does not place any restrictions on how many referrals you can invite.
Banking Options:
Even as the least flexible sportsbook on the list payment methods-wise, BUSR’s banking options cover the most popular crypto and fiat currencies. This online sportsbook accepts Visa and Mastercard, as well as Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Customer Support:
BUSR’s Help Center is detailed and thoroughly comprehensive, featuring 100+ articles about the most popular topics related to its sportsbook section, payment options, promotions, account and security matters, rules and regulations, and more.
Its FAQs are also included in the Help Center, addressing the minute details of payments, bonuses, sportsbook terms, company details, and everything else that Help Center articles didn’t touch upon.
Once at the help center page, players can use the live chat feature, fill out the contact form to get in touch with BUSR’s customer support, or tap the “Call” icon to get on BUSR’s helpline.
>> Claim up to a $2,500 welcome bonus [BUSR]
5. SportsBetting.ag – Top Esports Bookmaker for Live Betting
Pros:
- 20+ payment options
- Live streams and comprehensive live betting options
- Odds for all popular esports championships and events
- $500 welcome offer
- Recently updated user interface
Cons:
- Mediocre reload deposit bonuses
- Higher minimum deposit requirements
If you want to bet on the action while an eSports match is underway, visit SportsBetting.ag – a well-known sportsbook that’s been up and running since 2003.
eSports Odds and Betting Markets:
SportsBetting.ag covers all major eSports tournaments and championships like Dota 2 Internationals, LoL World’s Championship, Starcraft Brood War, and many others.
However, what makes SportsBetting.ag superior to competitors is its comprehensive live esports betting section.
With live streams for selected games, statistics, and markets being updated in real-time, SportsBetting.ag is the ultimate gambling site for true fans of live esports betting.
On top of eSports, Sportsbetting.ag also offers casino games and even online bingo options.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:
Sportsbetting.ag can actually compete with BUSR in terms of its welcome bonus. It’s essentially a package of two 100% deposit match bonuses of up to $500, each with a 30-day deadline and a 14x rollover requirement. To claim this offer, you will need to use the code DOUBLEUP.
First-time crypto bettors are eligible to claim a special 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 with a 14x rollover requirement, and this bonus works with significantly lower deposits ($20, as opposed to $100 for the welcome bonus).
As far as reload bonuses go, SportsBetting.ag offers a 25% reload match of up to $250 for FIAT players and a 30% match of up to $300 on crypto deposits.
Banking Options:
This sportsbook offers over 20 payment options, the majority of which are crypto banking methods like Bitcoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.
Fiat currency payment options include credit and debit cards, P2P, Money Order, Money Gram, wire transfers, and cashier’s checks.
Customer Support:
SportsBetting.ag has a dedicated help center, but unlike most sites we’ve covered, it pops out of the browser rather than being opened in a new tab once clicked.
The site also boasts a great live chat feature, and the company’s customer support team is quick to respond to any email or phone inquiries.
>> Claim the $500 welcome bonus [SportsBetting.ag]
How We Ranked the Best Esports Betting Websites
Esports Betting Markets
The first aspect we consider is the range of esports betting markets and the quality of the odds. We evaluate whether the site offers a good selection of games to bet on, such as League Of Legends, Call Of Duty, Rocket League, but also some of the less popular eSports games.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets
We also take into account the availability of promos and risk-free bet deals. High-ranking sites generally offer attractive bonuses under fair terms and conditions. The best eSports bookmakers cater to both new players and regular eSports bettors.
Banking Options
The top eSports betting sites support a variety of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Quick and secure withdrawal options are also important, and so are low fees.
User Experience
This includes the ease of use of the online sportsbook, the quality of customer service, and the efficiency of the site’s design and navigation. An eSports betting site that delivers a seamless, user-friendly experience always ranks higher in our evaluations.
Why Is Bovada the Best Site to Bet on Esports?
Bovada has steadily risen to become one of the top eSports betting sites, and there are several compelling reasons for its popularity and success. Here are three key factors:
- Excellent eSports Markets and Odds: Bovada excels in offering a wider variety of games than many competitors. Take Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as an example. Not only can you bet on match winners, but Bovada also provides options for betting on specific map outcomes, first kills, and total rounds.
- Easy Wagering Requirements: Bovada offers a 50% welcome bonus of up to $250 for FIAT bettors and a 75% bonus up to $750 for crypto users. But what truly sets Bovada apart is its extremely low wagering requirements of 5x, which allow you to actually convert the bonus money much more easily.
- Transparency: Bovada’s parent company has been active since the ’90s, demonstrating its longevity and reliability in the online gambling industry. They’ve built a reputation for transparency, providing clear terms and conditions for their bonuses and promotions. Bovada also hosts a public forum where users can communicate with each other.
Why Should I Use Online eSports Betting Sites?
Esports betting sites have a lot to offer and it’s no wonder why online sportsbooks are leaving traditional bookmakers in the dust.
- Better Odds: Online sports betting sites often provide better odds compared to traditional bookmakers. For instance, BetOnline is a site renowned for offering some of the best odds in the market due to its reduced margin pricing model. They use a lower margin, which means better odds and, ultimately, higher potential profits for bettors.
- Wider Range of Markets: The top eSports bookmakers offer a comprehensive range of sports betting markets that cater specifically to the eSports audience. Bovada, for example, provides markets not just for popular games like League Of Legends but also for less mainstream eSports like Rainbow Six and Rocket League.
- More Bonus Money: eSports betting sites offer a wider variety of bonuses compared to traditional sports betting locations, which can increase a bettor’s initial capital. This allows you to explore and bet on different popular games, plus major and minor tournaments.
Guide to Online Esports Betting: FAQ
What Are the Best Online Esports Betting Sites?
- Bovada: Best overall
- MyBookie: Extensive selection of prop bets
- BetOnline: Top pick for crypto bettors
- BUSR: Generous welcome bonus
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for live betting
Bovada is the best eSports betting site overall, boasting extensive eSports coverage and a generous $750 welcome bonus with low wagering requirements.
Are Esports Betting Sites Safe?
Yes, eSports betting sites are safe as long as you join reputable platforms like Bovada and BetOnline that are fully licensed and SSL encrypted.
These online gambling platforms are regulated by bodies like Curacao eGaming. Licensed sports betting platforms also utilize SSL encryption to keep your data safe.
What Are the Best Esports Betting Offers and Bonuses?
We consider Bovada’s 75% bonus up to $750 to be the best bonus available at eSports betting sites. It comes with extremely low 5x wagering requirements, allowing you to convert your money into cash easily.
BUSR also offers a great welcome package — up to $2,500 for new players.
Comparing the Top 5 Esports Gambling Sites
Bovada: The best eSports betting site overall, boasting excellent coverage for over 15 eSports games and major tournaments. New players can get up to $750 in sign-up bonus cash with low 5x wagering.
MyBookie: The top option for prop wagers, boasting an intuitive bet builder, a great variety of props for most major events, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players. You can also claim a $10 free chip for casino games.
BetOnline: The top pick for cryptocurrency users, also known for its wide range of eSports markets. You can use as many as 16 cryptocurrencies to deposit, and nearly all featured eSports games also have a live stream. New players can claim a $1,000 welcome package.
BUSR: Our top pick for bonuses – BUSR offers an amazing 100% welcome bonus up to $2,500 that you can claim with your first deposit and use to bet on any eSports event you want. Some of the available games to bet on here include LoL, Dota 2, Starcraft II, and Counter-Strike 2.
SportsBetting.ag: The #1 eSports betting platform for live wagers – Sportsbetting.ag has a top-level live betting interface that comes with a dedicated live stream for most eSports games. As a new customer, you can get a 100% bonus up to $500 with the code DOUBLEUP.
How to Start Betting on Esports Online
Starting your eSports betting journey at online sportsbooks is a simple and quick process. For your convenience, we’ve outlined all the steps below.
Step 1: Register for an Esports Betting Account
- Visit Bovada or another betting site from our list
- Click Sign Up
- Fill out the registration form
- Accept the terms and conditions
- Click Register
Step 2: Verify Your Account
- The online gambling site will send a verification code to your mobile number
- Input the received code when asked to verify your account
- Access your newly created eSports betting account
Step 3: Deposit Funds
- Open the Deposit section
- Choose your preferred payment method
- Opt-in for the bonus
- Follow the instructions to deposit
Step 4: Check the eSports Betting Options and Place Bets
- Navigate to the eSports betting section
- Check the available eSports events
- Select the markets you want to bet on
- Place your eSports bet!
Esports Betting Tips and Strategies
To get the most out of your eSports bets, you will need to implement some sort of eSports betting strategy. Here are some of our top tips.
- Analyzing Past Performance: Use online resources to study past match results of teams and players. For instance, in Overwatch, a team with consistent wins on control maps might be a safer bet when such a map is in the rotation.
- Understanding Hero/Champion Pools: In games like League Of Legends or Dota 2, knowing the preferred champions or heroes of each player can give insight into potential team strategies. If a player known for their exceptional Ahri play in League Of Legends gets to play that champion, they might have a higher chance of dominating the game.
- Watching Live Streams: Many professional gamers stream their practice games on platforms like Twitch. Watching these can provide insights into a player’s current form and strategies, often boosting your live betting skills.
- Wagering Markets Understanding: Different markets can offer better odds depending on the situation. For example, in CSGO, instead of betting on the overall winner, betting on ‘first to 10 kills’ or ‘first bomb plant’ could be more profitable if you know a team starts strong.
- Tournament Structure Familiarity: Some popular eSports tournaments use double elimination or best-of-three formats. In a double-elimination format, even strong teams have a safety net, which can influence how they approach their first matches.
- Using Betting Exchanges: Betting exchanges allow you to lay (bet against) outcomes, offering another layer of strategy. If a top team like Team Liquid in Dota 2 is facing an underperforming team, you might find value in laying the underdog.
Are You Ready to Start Betting on eSports Online?
We hope you enjoyed and found value in our eSports betting sites ranking! Of all the eSports betting platforms we analyzed, Bovada stands out as the best option overall.
Still, different platforms cater to different types of eSports fans. So, take your time to shop around in order to find the eSports betting site that suits your style perfectly.
Good luck with your bets, and remember to wager responsibly!
Related: Esports Betting Tips
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this ranking may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: