10 Best Esports Betting Sites Ranked by Odds, Major Esports Tournaments & Betting Markets

Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:

The main draw of BUSR is its 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500, which comes with a 20x rollover requirement and works with deposits of $100+.

Similar to BetOnline’s crypto bonus, this sportsbook offers a 100% crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement and the same minimum deposit requirement.

Account holders can claim reload bonuses of up to $500 on all deposits of $100 and above; these bonuses always carry a 5x rollover.

BUSR also has a Referral Program for its active users, and what makes it great is that sports players can invite casino (or sports) players and benefit from a 250% bonus of up to $250.

The sportsbook does not place any restrictions on how many referrals you can invite.

Banking Options:

Even as the least flexible sportsbook on the list payment methods-wise, BUSR’s banking options cover the most popular crypto and fiat currencies. This online sportsbook accepts Visa and Mastercard, as well as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Customer Support:

BUSR’s Help Center is detailed and thoroughly comprehensive, featuring 100+ articles about the most popular topics related to its sportsbook section, payment options, promotions, account and security matters, rules and regulations, and more.

Its FAQs are also included in the Help Center, addressing the minute details of payments, bonuses, sportsbook terms, company details, and everything else that Help Center articles didn’t touch upon.

Once at the help center page, players can use the live chat feature, fill out the contact form to get in touch with BUSR’s customer support, or tap the “Call” icon to get on BUSR’s helpline.

>> Claim up to a $2,500 welcome bonus [BUSR]

5. SportsBetting.ag – Top Esports Bookmaker for Live Betting

Pros:

20+ payment options

Live streams and comprehensive live betting options

Odds for all popular esports championships and events

$500 welcome offer

Recently updated user interface

Cons:

Mediocre reload deposit bonuses

Higher minimum deposit requirements

If you want to bet on the action while an eSports match is underway, visit SportsBetting.ag – a well-known sportsbook that’s been up and running since 2003.

eSports Odds and Betting Markets:

SportsBetting.ag covers all major eSports tournaments and championships like Dota 2 Internationals, LoL World’s Championship, Starcraft Brood War, and many others.

However, what makes SportsBetting.ag superior to competitors is its comprehensive live esports betting section.

With live streams for selected games, statistics, and markets being updated in real-time, SportsBetting.ag is the ultimate gambling site for true fans of live esports betting.

On top of eSports, Sportsbetting.ag also offers casino games and even online bingo options.

Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets:

Sportsbetting.ag can actually compete with BUSR in terms of its welcome bonus. It’s essentially a package of two 100% deposit match bonuses of up to $500, each with a 30-day deadline and a 14x rollover requirement. To claim this offer, you will need to use the code DOUBLEUP.

First-time crypto bettors are eligible to claim a special 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 with a 14x rollover requirement, and this bonus works with significantly lower deposits ($20, as opposed to $100 for the welcome bonus).

As far as reload bonuses go, SportsBetting.ag offers a 25% reload match of up to $250 for FIAT players and a 30% match of up to $300 on crypto deposits.

Banking Options:

This sportsbook offers over 20 payment options, the majority of which are crypto banking methods like Bitcoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.

Fiat currency payment options include credit and debit cards, P2P, Money Order, Money Gram, wire transfers, and cashier’s checks.

Customer Support:

SportsBetting.ag has a dedicated help center, but unlike most sites we’ve covered, it pops out of the browser rather than being opened in a new tab once clicked.

The site also boasts a great live chat feature, and the company’s customer support team is quick to respond to any email or phone inquiries.

>> Claim the $500 welcome bonus [SportsBetting.ag]

How We Ranked the Best Esports Betting Websites

Esports Betting Markets

The first aspect we consider is the range of esports betting markets and the quality of the odds. We evaluate whether the site offers a good selection of games to bet on, such as League Of Legends, Call Of Duty, Rocket League, but also some of the less popular eSports games.

Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets

We also take into account the availability of promos and risk-free bet deals. High-ranking sites generally offer attractive bonuses under fair terms and conditions. The best eSports bookmakers cater to both new players and regular eSports bettors.

Banking Options

The top eSports betting sites support a variety of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Quick and secure withdrawal options are also important, and so are low fees.

User Experience

This includes the ease of use of the online sportsbook, the quality of customer service, and the efficiency of the site’s design and navigation. An eSports betting site that delivers a seamless, user-friendly experience always ranks higher in our evaluations.

Why Is Bovada the Best Site to Bet on Esports?

Bovada has steadily risen to become one of the top eSports betting sites, and there are several compelling reasons for its popularity and success. Here are three key factors:

Excellent eSports Markets and Odds: Bovada excels in offering a wider variety of games than many competitors. Take Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as an example. Not only can you bet on match winners, but Bovada also provides options for betting on specific map outcomes, first kills, and total rounds.

Easy Wagering Requirements: Bovada offers a 50% welcome bonus of up to $250 for FIAT bettors and a 75% bonus up to $750 for crypto users. But what truly sets Bovada apart is its extremely low wagering requirements of 5x, which allow you to actually convert the bonus money much more easily.

Transparency: Bovada’s parent company has been active since the ’90s, demonstrating its longevity and reliability in the online gambling industry. They’ve built a reputation for transparency, providing clear terms and conditions for their bonuses and promotions. Bovada also hosts a public forum where users can communicate with each other.

Why Should I Use Online eSports Betting Sites?

Esports betting sites have a lot to offer and it’s no wonder why online sportsbooks are leaving traditional bookmakers in the dust.

Better Odds: Online sports betting sites often provide better odds compared to traditional bookmakers. For instance, BetOnline is a site renowned for offering some of the best odds in the market due to its reduced margin pricing model. They use a lower margin, which means better odds and, ultimately, higher potential profits for bettors.

Wider Range of Markets: The top eSports bookmakers offer a comprehensive range of sports betting markets that cater specifically to the eSports audience. Bovada, for example, provides markets not just for popular games like League Of Legends but also for less mainstream eSports like Rainbow Six and Rocket League.

More Bonus Money: eSports betting sites offer a wider variety of bonuses compared to traditional sports betting locations, which can increase a bettor’s initial capital. This allows you to explore and bet on different popular games, plus major and minor tournaments.

Guide to Online Esports Betting: FAQ

What Are the Best Online Esports Betting Sites?

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Extensive selection of prop bets

BetOnline: Top pick for crypto bettors

BUSR: Generous welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: Best for live betting

Bovada is the best eSports betting site overall, boasting extensive eSports coverage and a generous $750 welcome bonus with low wagering requirements.

Are Esports Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, eSports betting sites are safe as long as you join reputable platforms like Bovada and BetOnline that are fully licensed and SSL encrypted.

These online gambling platforms are regulated by bodies like Curacao eGaming. Licensed sports betting platforms also utilize SSL encryption to keep your data safe.

What Are the Best Esports Betting Offers and Bonuses?

We consider Bovada’s 75% bonus up to $750 to be the best bonus available at eSports betting sites. It comes with extremely low 5x wagering requirements, allowing you to convert your money into cash easily.

BUSR also offers a great welcome package — up to $2,500 for new players.

Comparing the Top 5 Esports Gambling Sites

Bovada: The best eSports betting site overall, boasting excellent coverage for over 15 eSports games and major tournaments. New players can get up to $750 in sign-up bonus cash with low 5x wagering.

MyBookie: The top option for prop wagers, boasting an intuitive bet builder, a great variety of props for most major events, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players. You can also claim a $10 free chip for casino games.

BetOnline: The top pick for cryptocurrency users, also known for its wide range of eSports markets. You can use as many as 16 cryptocurrencies to deposit, and nearly all featured eSports games also have a live stream. New players can claim a $1,000 welcome package.

BUSR: Our top pick for bonuses – BUSR offers an amazing 100% welcome bonus up to $2,500 that you can claim with your first deposit and use to bet on any eSports event you want. Some of the available games to bet on here include LoL, Dota 2, Starcraft II, and Counter-Strike 2.

SportsBetting.ag: The #1 eSports betting platform for live wagers – Sportsbetting.ag has a top-level live betting interface that comes with a dedicated live stream for most eSports games. As a new customer, you can get a 100% bonus up to $500 with the code DOUBLEUP.

How to Start Betting on Esports Online

Starting your eSports betting journey at online sportsbooks is a simple and quick process. For your convenience, we’ve outlined all the steps below.

Step 1: Register for an Esports Betting Account

Visit Bovada or another betting site from our list

Click Sign Up

Fill out the registration form

Accept the terms and conditions

Click Register

Step 2: Verify Your Account

The online gambling site will send a verification code to your mobile number

Input the received code when asked to verify your account

Access your newly created eSports betting account

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Open the Deposit section

Choose your preferred payment method

Opt-in for the bonus

Follow the instructions to deposit

Step 4: Check the eSports Betting Options and Place Bets

Navigate to the eSports betting section

Check the available eSports events

Select the markets you want to bet on

Place your eSports bet!

Esports Betting Tips and Strategies

To get the most out of your eSports bets, you will need to implement some sort of eSports betting strategy. Here are some of our top tips.

Analyzing Past Performance: Use online resources to study past match results of teams and players. For instance, in Overwatch, a team with consistent wins on control maps might be a safer bet when such a map is in the rotation.

Understanding Hero/Champion Pools: In games like League Of Legends or Dota 2, knowing the preferred champions or heroes of each player can give insight into potential team strategies. If a player known for their exceptional Ahri play in League Of Legends gets to play that champion, they might have a higher chance of dominating the game.

Watching Live Streams: Many professional gamers stream their practice games on platforms like Twitch. Watching these can provide insights into a player’s current form and strategies, often boosting your live betting skills.

Wagering Markets Understanding: Different markets can offer better odds depending on the situation. For example, in CSGO, instead of betting on the overall winner, betting on ‘first to 10 kills’ or ‘first bomb plant’ could be more profitable if you know a team starts strong.

Tournament Structure Familiarity: Some popular eSports tournaments use double elimination or best-of-three formats. In a double-elimination format, even strong teams have a safety net, which can influence how they approach their first matches.

Using Betting Exchanges: Betting exchanges allow you to lay (bet against) outcomes, offering another layer of strategy. If a top team like Team Liquid in Dota 2 is facing an underperforming team, you might find value in laying the underdog.

Are You Ready to Start Betting on eSports Online?

We hope you enjoyed and found value in our eSports betting sites ranking! Of all the eSports betting platforms we analyzed, Bovada stands out as the best option overall.

Still, different platforms cater to different types of eSports fans. So, take your time to shop around in order to find the eSports betting site that suits your style perfectly.

Good luck with your bets, and remember to wager responsibly!

Related: Esports Betting Tips

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this ranking may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: