Best Casino Bonuses & Promotions – Top Online Casino Sign-Up Offers and Promo Codes [2024]

What’s cool about crypto bonuses? Well, they’re pretty much the same as regular bonuses, but you use cryptocurrencies to get them. They usually offer better deals and easier terms than the regular ones.

At BitStarz, you can get your hands on a bonus amount worth up to 5 BTC in one of the biggest online casino bonuses on the web.

This bonus is spread out over your first four deposits, and you don’t have to grab it all if you don’t want to.

The deal also includes 180 extra spins that you receive in daily batches of 20 spins over 9 days.

>> Take the 5 BTC with 180 free spins at Bitstarz

What Types of Bonuses Are Available at Online Casinos?

Compared to land-based casinos, online casinos go above and beyond to bring you better promos and make your online gambling experience more exciting.

Here’s a breakdown tailored specifically for online casino enthusiasts.

Welcome Bonuses: The front door to any online casino experience, welcome bonuses are offered to new players as an incentive to sign up. They often match your first deposit with a certain percentage, up to a specific amount.

No Deposit Bonuses: These are like the free samples of the online casino world. Casinos give you a small amount of bonus cash or free spins just for signing up, no deposit required.

Free Spins: Slot lovers, this one’s for you. Free spins are often given as part of a welcome package or a special promotion, allowing you to play certain slot games without using your deposited funds.

Reload Bonuses: Aimed at retaining players, reload bonuses are offered on subsequent deposits after your initial one. They’re usually smaller than welcome bonuses.

Loyalty Programs and VIP Bonuses: For the high rollers and dedicated players, many online casinos offer loyalty programs. These can include cashback offers, higher withdrawal limits, and exclusive promotions.

Referral Bonuses: If you enjoy your online casino experience, why not bring friends along? Referral bonuses reward you for every friend you convince to sign up and deposit.

Cashback Bonuses: Perfect for softening the blow of losses, cashback bonuses give you back a percentage of your lost bets over a certain period.

Are you more into betting? You better check out these e-sports betting sites for an epic experience.

What Are Wagering Requirements and How Do They Work?

Wagering requirements are conditions attached to casino bonuses that dictate how much you must bet before withdrawing winnings from bonus cash or free spins.

For example, a $100 bonus with a 10x wagering requirement means you need to wager $1,000 before cashing out any winnings.

Best Casino Games to Play to Earn Online Casino Bonuses

Earning casino bonus funds can feel like hitting a mini-jackpot before you even start playing casino games. But to make the most out of these bonuses, it’s crucial to choose the right games.

Online Slots: The go-to for many players when it comes to clearing casino bonuses. Why? Because most online casinos count 100% of your slot wagers towards meeting wagering requirements. Blackjack: While not as generous as slots in terms of contributing to wagering requirements (often around 10-25%), blackjack has one of the lowest house edges. If you know your strategy, this game can stretch your bonus far while keeping risk relatively low. Roulette: Similar to blackjack, roulette contributions to wagering requirements can be lower (10-20%), but betting on red, black, odd, or even can offer almost a 50/50 chance of winning each spin, making it a decent option for bonus play.

If these games aren’t your cup of tea, you can always try online bingo for maximum fun.

Why Should I Use Online Casino Promotions?

Using online casino promotions is like getting a power-up in a video game – it boosts your chances without extra effort from your end. Here’s why they’re a smart play.

More Bang for Your Buck: Deposit match bonuses give you extra cash to play with. If an online casino offers a 100% match on your $50 deposit, you’ve got $100 to start playing with. It’s double the fun without dipping back into your wallet.

Free Spins Galore: Love slots? Online casino promotions often include free spins on popular games like the Golden Buffalo or Gonzo’s Quest. This means you can spin the reels, experience the thrill, and even win big without spending your own money.

Test Drive New Casino Games: With bonus credits, you can explore casino games that you might not usually play with your own money. It’s a risk-free way to discover new favorites.

Best Online Casino Bonuses & Promos – FAQs

Do Any Online Casinos Offer No Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, no-deposit bonus bonuses are available at some online gambling sites. For example, Bitstarz ran a promo that granted 20 free spins to all newcomers just for verifying their emails.

Can You Actually Get Real Money From Casino Bonuses?

Yes, winning real money is possible when using online casino bonuses, but it comes with conditions. These bonuses often have wagering requirements, which means you’ll need to bet a specific amount before withdrawing any winnings.

Do Any Online Casinos Offer Bitcoin Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, some gambling sites offer online casino bonuses exclusively for crypto or Bitcoin users. For example, Super Slots has a crypto-exclusive first-deposit bonus that grants new users up to $4,000 in bonus cash at a 400% rate on the initial deposit.

Are Online Casino Bonuses Worth It?

Yes, online casino bonuses can be worth it If used wisely on casino games with high RTP percentages that offer higher contribution percentages. Always read the terms and focus on the right online casino games to maximize their value.

How Do I Claim a Deposit Bonus?

To claim a deposit casino bonus, you must make a minimum qualifying deposit through the cashier section. You might need to enter a specific bonus code or opt-in via a checkbox.

After completing the deposit, the bonus should automatically be credited to your account.

Which Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Slots Of Vegas has the best deposit match bonus of any online casino. Using the bonus code WILD250, your initial deposit is boosted at a 250% match rate up to $2,500 with 50 bonus spins on the side.

Last Look at the Best Casino Bonuses & Promotions

Slots of Vegas: The best casino bonus overall, offering a $2,500 bonus amount plus 50 bonus spins, all on your first deposit. Just make sure you enter the bonus code WILD250.

Super Slots: The best welcome bonus package, granting up to $6,000 in casino bonus funds over your first six deposits. The deal comes with two casino bonus codes: SS250 and SS100.

Lucky Red: The best deposit bonus match rate of any online casino signup bonus, granting a 400% boost on your first deposit and up to $4,000 in casino credits.

Slots.lv: The top pick for slot players of all the casino bonuses online, granting a 200% deposit match and up to $3,000 in casino credits plus 30 bonus spins on Golden Buffalo.

Ignition: The best online casino bonus for poker players. The first-deposit bonus comes with a 300% match rate and up to $3,000 in bonus funds split between poker and casino games.

For more offers tailored to Canadian players, read our reviews of the best casino sites in Canada.

How to Claim an Online Casino Sign-Up Bonus in 4 Easy Steps

You can claim any of the online casino bonus offers from our list in a matter of minutes. Let’s take a minute to explain how to register an online casino account and claim the best online casino bonuses.

1. Register Your New Online Casino Account

Visit the online casino you wish to join (our No. 1 pick is Slots of Vegas).

Click the sign-up button to activate the registration form.

Fill out the required fields.

Accept the Terms And Conditions and finalize the registration.

2. Verify Your Registration

The online casino will send you an email.

Open the email and click the verification link.

If you’re not redirected automatically, visit the online casino and log in.

3. Make the Minimum Deposit

Open your online casino profile and find the Cashier.

Set your payment method.

Make the minimum deposit required (usually $20).

Tips for Finding the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Snagging the best online casino bonuses isn’t just about luck; it’s about knowing where to look and what to watch out for. Here’s your game plan.

Compare Offers: Not all bonuses are the same. A 200% deposit bonus of up to $100 might sound great, but if another casino offers 100% up to $500 with better terms, you’ve got more room to play and possibly win.

Read the Fine Print: Wagering requirements can make or break a deal. If you grab a casino bonus of $100 with a 30x wagering requirement, you need to wager $3,000 before cashing out. Lower is always better.

Game Contributions: Love playing Blackjack? Check if it counts towards your wagering requirements. Online slots often contribute 100%, while table games might only contribute 10% or not at all.

Check the Cap on Winnings: Some online casino promotions limit how much you can win from them. Knowing this cap ensures you’re not left disappointed after a big win.

Are You Ready to Claim the Best Online Casino Bonuses?

And that’s a wrap for the top online casino bonuses! We hope you managed to find the best casino promotions to match your style.

Again, the $2,500 welcome bonus with 50 bonus spins at Slots Of Vegas is the best option for most users in our book. Just make sure to enter the promo code WILD250.

Still, don’t hesitate to claim multiple online casino sign-up bonuses and explore the industry before committing to a single online casino.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.

Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.