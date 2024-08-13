Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money – Top iOS & Android Mobile Casinos in 2024

>> Lock-in up to $4,000 bonus [Lucky Red Casino]

How We Rated Mobile Casino Sites for Real Money Players

Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates

Mobile games are at the very heart of every online casino app out there. We look for high RTP rates, a variety of games, and extra perks like exclusive progressive jackpot slots available at the best mobile casino apps.

Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins

The top gambling apps allow users to claim bonuses at every step of their journey, from welcome bonuses to regular reload offers. These deals must have fair wagering requirements and reasonable deadlines.

Banking Options & Fees

The best mobile casino apps allow you to handle your finances anyway you want, whether that’s through traditional bank transfers or the latest crypto coins. We checked for low fees and fast deposits and withdrawals.

User Experience

Whether you’re an Apple user or gaming from an Android device, a smooth gambling experience is a must – and that’s why it was one of the main benchmarks when looking for the best mobile casinos. The top casino apps have 24/7 customer support services ready to assist via live chat.

Are Real Money Casino Apps Safe?

Yes, real-money casino apps are safe as long as you stick to licensed and regulated online casinos like Slots Of Vegas and Ignition. These casino apps pay real money and adhere to strict regulatory compliance requirements.

How Can You Tell if a Real Money Casino App is Legit?

There are several very specific things you can do when looking into an online casino app for legitimacy. All the best casino apps have checked the following criteria.

Software and Game Fairness Verification: A legitimate casino app ensures its real money casino games are fair and outcomes are random. This is often verified by third-party organizations like eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) or iTech Labs, which test the Random Number Generator (RNG) and other aspects of the gaming software.

Look at the Game Providers: Check which gaming software providers the best mobile casinos have. Legit mobile casinos usually partner with reputable and well-known providers of mobile games like NetEnt, Microgaming, or Playtech. These providers have their reputation to consider and typically don’t allow their mobile games to be featured on dubious platforms.

Look for Proper Licensing: Legitimate real-money casino apps are licensed by gaming authorities. For example, in the UK, this would be the UK Gambling Commission, while in Malta, it’s the Malta Gaming Authority. These licenses are not just fancy stickers on their website; they prove the casino is subject to regulation and oversight.

Mobile Casino Games with Best Payouts

High RTP rates close to 100% are more favorable to the player, meaning there’s a smaller house edge and a greater chance of winning over the long haul. Let’s dive into the highest-paying options at online gambling apps, shall we?

Slots

Slot machines, or online pokies, can vary widely, with RTP rates ranging from 90% to 97%. However, some casino slot apps offer even higher RTPs.

For example, “Book of 99” by Relax Gaming boasts a 99% RTP, one of the highest available for slots. Remember, though, while higher RTP slots offer better long-term returns, they don’t guarantee wins in the short term.

Blackjack

The RTP rate for blackjack at online gambling apps can soar up to 99.5%, depending on the rules of the game and your use of basic strategy.

This incredibly high RTP is why skilled players flock to the blackjack tables. Each decision you make impacts the game, making it one of the few where you can actively alter your odds of winning.

Roulette

The RTP differs significantly between American and European Roulette due to the extra double zero (’00’) in the American version.

European Roulette offers an RTP of 97.3%, while American Roulette drops to 94.74%. Betting on red/black or even/odd in European Roulette gives you almost a 50% chance of doubling your money.

What Banking Methods Can You Use at Real Money Online Casino Apps?

Here’s a rundown of the most popular payment options at most casino apps that pay real money.

Credit and Debit Cards: Cards like Visa and MasterCard are a staple. They’re widely accepted, making deposits as easy as any other online purchase. The potential hiccup? Some banks might block transactions with real money mobile casinos.

E-Wallets: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and similar services provide fast transactions. They’re great for deposits and withdrawals, usually completed within 24 hours. Plus, they offer an extra layer of security by keeping your bank details separate from the casino.

Cryptocurrencies: Digital crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum offer a modern approach with anonymity, security, and speedy transactions. The downside is the potential for unpredictable value fluctuations, adding a layer of risk to your transactions.

What is the Best Currency to Gamble With?

The best currency to gamble with at real-money casino apps is the US Dollar (USD) because its widespread acceptance in online mobile casinos worldwide offers a broad range of gambling platforms without the need for currency conversion.

Why Is Slots Of Vegas the Best Casino App?

Let’s briefly discuss what makes Slots Of Vegas the No. 1 casino app in the gambling industry. We’ll keep it short and sweet!

Premium RTG Games: This casino app is home to a hefty collection of more than 250 games by Realtime Gaming (RTG). You’ve got everything from old-school slots and classic table games to big-win progressive jackpots, making for a full and fun gaming experience.

Fast Payouts: Slots Of Vegas supports crypto and processes all Bitcoin withdrawals almost instantly with no extra fees.

Generous Welcome Deal: When you pick Slots of Vegas for your playtime, they welcome you with open arms and a big bonus – up to $2,500 plus 50 extra spins on the house. It’s the perfect way to kickstart your time at the casino app.

Why Should I Use Real Money Casino Apps?

When you put online casinos against land-based casinos like the BetMGM Casino or DraftKings Casino, the benefits of online gambling become apparent pretty much instantly.

Mobile-Only Perks: Consider a casino app that offers 10 free spins exclusively when you log in from a mobile device or mobile players getting priority in joining live dealer games during peak hours.

Gesture-Based Gaming: Mobile gambling isn’t just tapping on a screen; it’s about engaging with your games in a more intuitive way. Swipe to spin roulette wheels, tap to stop slot reels, or tilt your device to peek at cards in blackjack.

Biometric Security: When you’re handling real money, security is paramount. A mobile casino app will leverage your phone’s built-in biometric features, like fingerprint and facial recognition, for secure logins and transactions.

Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money – FAQ

Can You Gamble for Real Money Online on Your Phone?

Yes, you can gamble for real money at online gambling apps. You can also play for free but to win real money, you need to go beyond the demo wagers. Some of the best free casino apps include Ignition and Super Slots.

Which Real Money Casino App Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Lucky Red Casino has the best welcome bonus of all the casino apps that pay real money. Your first deposit is boosted 400% up to $4,000. If you seek a bigger package, Super Slots covers multiple deposits and goes up to $6,000 in welcome casino credits.

How Fast Do Online Casino Apps Pay Out?

Payout times at real-money casino apps vary from minutes with cryptocurrency to 15 business days with old-school bank transfers. Super Slots is our top pick if you seek a fast-paying casino app when dealing with crypto.

Are Mobile Online Casino Games Rigged?

No, real-money gambling apps are not rigged as long as you stick to legit online casino apps like Slots Of Vegas. These online mobile casinos use the RNG technology to guarantee randomness of gaming outcomes – and those RNGs are further audited by regulatory authorities.

Can I Win Real Money From Casino Gambling Apps?

Yes, you can absolutely win real money at casino apps – as long as you place real money wagers. Some of the best casino apps that pay real money are Slots Of Vegas, Lucky Red, and Slots.lv.

Do I Have to Download a Casino App to Play?

No apps from Google Play Store or any other platform are required to access mobile casinos. All the gaming sites we recommend offer instant-play capabilities, so you can access mobile games straight from the browser on any mobile device – no Apple or Android app needed.

What is the Best Real Money Online Casino App?

Slots Of Vegas is the best real-money casino app available in 2024. The platform offers high-paying mobile slot games with RTPs exceeding 96%, same-day payouts, and up to $2,500 in casino credits with 50 bonus spins for all newcomers.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Best Online Mobile Casinos

Slots Of Vegas: The best casino app overall is packed with high-paying online slots and highly intuitive interface for all mobile devices. Claim up to $2,500 in bonus bets plus 50 extra spins.

Super Slots: The fastest-paying real-money casino app, offering near-instant payouts for over 15 crypto-banking options. New customers are eligible to claim up to $6,000 in bonuses.

Lucky Red Casino: One of the best welcome bonuses around. We’re looking at a 400% match on your initial deposit, worth up to $4k. Use crypto and receive a $75 casino chip on the side.

Slots.lv: The king of casino slot apps boasts massive pools of real-money prizes worth up to $1,500,000. New users can claim up to $3,000 in sign-up bonus bets with 30 free spins.

Ignition: The No. 1 online casino app for live dealer games and a prime destination for online poker. New users receive a cool 300% match bonus on their initial deposits, up to $3,000.

How to Get Started at the Best Mobile Casinos for Real Money

Five minutes is all it takes to join the top casino apps and play real money mobile casino games. Here’s a 100% beginner-friendly guide on how to join the world of mobile gaming.

Step 1: Choose the Best Real Money Casino App

Take a look at our list

Pick from your favorite top online casino apps or check out Slots of Vegas, our #1 pick

Step 2: Create a Real Money Casino Account

Click the sign-up button to open the registration page

Provide the required information

Agree to the T&Cs and click the Register button

Step 3: Verify Your Registration

The mobile casino app will send you a confirmation code via SMS or email

Enter the code when prompted

Log in to your online casino account

Step 4: Play Mobile Casino Games for Real Money

This will automatically activate your first deposit bonus

Open your online casino gaming profile

Find the Cashier section

Set your payment method

Make the minimum deposit required

Tips for Joining Mobile Online Casinos for Real Money

Here are a few points to consider before you sign up for real money gambling apps. We’ll keep it short and sweet.

Keep an Eye on Data Usage: Unlike playing on a WiFi-connected desktop, using the best online casino app on your mobile data plan can eat through your data allowance. For instance, an hour of playing live dealer games might consume about 100MB of data.

Battery Life Matters: Mobile gaming can be a battery drainer, especially with games featuring high-quality graphics and live interactions. Imagine being mid-game in a high-stakes poker round, and your device dies—ouch!

Use Mobile-Specific Payment Methods: Take advantage of payment methods that are seamless on mobile, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or even carrier billing, where your deposit is charged to your phone bill.

Download the Best Online Casino Apps for Real Money Games!

Well, that wraps up our review of the best casino apps! We’ll point out once more that we only covered legit online casino apps on our list.

But there can only be one No. 1, and that would be Slots Of Vegas, the best casino app for real money players.

Before you play games, please read our full guide, try the demo mode, and enjoy mobile games responsibly!

