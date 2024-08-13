Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money – Top iOS & Android Mobile Casinos in 2024
We went through dozens of applications to deliver the best casino apps that pay real money, offer high RTP games, give generous deals, and fast payouts. Enjoy!
You can do almost anything from your phone or tablet these days — work remotely, manage your household, keep in touch with family, and even download the best casino apps that pay real money.
It shouldn’t take more than a minute to set up Slots Of Vegas, which boasts instant-play games that can pay out 50,000x your stake!
But it’s hardly the only real money casino app you should have on your mobile. There are nine other apps that are just as fun and exciting. Let’s check them out!
Best Casino Apps that Pay Real Money
- Slots Of Vegas: Best overall
- Super Slots: Near-instant payouts
- Ignition: 40+ live dealer games
- Slots.lv: $1.5m progressive jackpot slots
- Lucky Red Casino: 400% welcome bonus
- Wild Casino: 400+ casino games
- BC.Game: 20+ crypto banking options
- Cafe Casino: Massive hot drop jackpots
- Black Lotus: Top pick for high RTP slots
- Bitstarz: In business since 2013
If you want more than just a list, read on to see how these online casinos fared during our hands-on testing process.
1. Slots Of Vegas – Best Real Money Casino App Overall
Pros:
- 50,000x win potential on select slots
- $2,500 bonus with 50 spins
- Instant play is readily available
- Supports BTC and Neteller
- Payout rates above 96%
Cons:
- Only covers the basic banking methods
- Live game selection could be improved
Slots Of Vegas is the best real-money casino app. Reputable, fair, stacked with high-payout games – all while welcoming newbies with $2,500 in casino credits and 50 free spins.
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates: 4.95/5
Slots of Vegas is packed with cool games. Slot machines lead the charge, of course, but you’ll also find keno, table games, and more.
You’ve got a solid lineup of games from Real Time Gaming (RTG). If we had to recommend one, go for Khrysos Gold. This game has a bit of everything – it’s exciting but not too risky, has 20 ways to win, boasts a solid 96.6% RTP, and you can start playing with just 20 cents.
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins: 4.85/5
If you’re new to Slots of Vegas, there’s a great welcome bonus waiting for you. Just pop in the code WILD250, and you can score up to $2,500 in bonus cash and 50 free spins. All it takes is a minimum deposit of $30 to get going.
But that’s not all. There are over 30 active promotions you can take advantage of at Slots of Vegas.
Banking Options & Fees: 4.9/5
You can pay your way using Bitcoin, cards, Neteller, checks, or even through direct transfers from your bank.
The cool part about using Bitcoin is how quick it is. Just give them your wallet info and boom, your money shows up fast, usually in just a few minutes or, at most, a couple of hours.
>> Claim $2,500 with 50 spins [Slots Of Vegas]
2. Super Slots – Fastest Payouts of All Mobile Casino Apps for Real Money
Pros:
- Same-day payouts
- $500k BTC deposits
- $6,000 sign-up package
- Over 70 live games
- 16 crypto banking options
Cons:
- Takes slightly longer to open
- Darker design is not for everyone
As one of the best online casinos overall that we reviewed in our other article, Super Slots has grabbed our attention by supporting over a dozen crypto banking methods, guaranteeing same-day payouts.
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates: 4.9/5
Interestingly, Super Slots is a real gem for those who love live dealer games, not just slots. They’ve got something for everyone, with over 6 dozen live games, including a cool variety of blackjack games that suit both casual players and those ready to bet big.
For slot lovers, WarHogs Hellaways is a must-try. It’s packed with ways to win – seriously, over 200,000 of them. Plus, it keeps things fresh with unexpected reels and free spins.
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins: 4.9/5
Boost your start at Super Slots with special codes SS250 and SS100 for a welcome bonus up to $6,000 across your first six deposits.
Use SS250 for a big 250% bump on your first deposit, then grab a steady 100% match on the next ones with SS100. And don’t forget, there are 100 free spins that could pocket you an extra $100.
Banking Options & Fees: 4.95/5
Super Slots is awesome for anyone into Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana, letting you get started with as little as $20. If you’re all about Bitcoin, you can even deposit up to $500,000.
Just a heads up for those using bank transfers – there’s a $500 minimum for taking money out, plus a $45 fee. However, crypto payouts are processed almost instantly.
3. Ignition – Best Mobile Casino App for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 40+ live casino games
- Live stakes from $1 to $50k
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- Professional design
- One of the best online poker sites
Cons:
- Low online slot count
- Contacting support can be tricky
Ignition is known for several things, including poker tournaments, but what grabbed our attention while testing this casino app is the top-tier selection of live casino games.
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates: 4.6/5
If you’re into live dealer games, Ignition is the casino app for you. You can play all the classic table games with real-life croupiers. Stakes range from $1 on select roulette rooms to $50,000 at high-roller blackjack tables.
You’ve also got 250 slot games to check out here. Sure, it’s not the biggest bunch, but each game is a blast, full of chances to win big. Overall, it’s one of the best poker apps online.
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins: 4.75/5
Crypto fans get a big hello with a 300% bonus up to $3,000. You can use it for poker or slots, or you can use it for whatever you prefer.
If you’re paying with a card or through a bank, you’re still in for a treat. There’s a 200% welcome bonus waiting for you, up to $2,000.
The fun doesn’t stop there. You can check out the Weekly Boost or keep playing games because the more you play, the better it gets with Ignition Miles.
Banking Options & Fees: 4.55/5
You can use big-name cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, or stick to credit cards and bank wires for payments. It’s a pretty good mix, though throwing in a few less common cryptos could be cool.
To start playing, you just need to drop in $10 for most cryptocurrencies ($5 if you’re using Tether), and there’s no limit on how much you can deposit.
>> Get your $3,000 welcome bonus [Ignition]
4. Slots.lv – Best Mobile Online Casino App for Real Money Slots
Pros:
- $1.5M jackpot pool
- Guaranteed hourly and daily jackpots
- $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 spins
- 10+ years of operation
- High-payout real-money slots are available
Cons:
- Average game selection outside slots
- Not that many bonuses outside the welcome deal
If you seek the thrills of jackpot hunting, the Slots.lv casino app delivers the finest selection of Hot Drop Jackpots you can find online right now.
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates: 4.85/5
Slots.lv has a cool mix of almost 300 real-money games from big names like Real Time Gaming and Rival. They might not have the biggest pile of games, but the ones they do have are top-quality.
If you’re into slots, there’s a bunch to get excited about. They’ve got over 30 progressive jackpots waiting for winners. Plus, every month, their hot drop jackpots give away more than $1.5 million in prizes, which is pretty sweet!
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins: 4.65/5
Joining Slots.lv gets you a sweet deal right off the bat. You can grab up to $3,000 and 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo when you sign up. Not into crypto? No problem – there’s still a cool $2,000 bonus and 20 free spins on the same game waiting for you.
You might notice there aren’t tons of regular promos, but just playing games here racks up loyalty points. These points can score you some nice extras and bonuses down the line.
Banking Options & Fees: 4.6/5
At Slots.lv, it’s super easy to deal with your money. You can pay with your cards like always or use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
The cool part? If you cash out with Bitcoin, you get your money fast, usually in a day, and they don’t tack on extra fees.
>> Get up to $3,000 with 30 bonus spins [Slots.lv]
5. Lucky Red Casino – Best Bonuses of all Casino Apps for Mobile Phones
Pros:
- 400% bonus (up to $4,000)
- $75 free chip for crypto users
- 10+ promo deals
- High-quality jackpot slots
- Fast load times
Cons:
- Average game count
- The design is a bit dated
The Lucky Red real money casino app knows how to draw players, that’s for sure! The journey starts with a 400% sign-up deal worth up to $4,000 – and that’s just the beginning.
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates: 4.75/5
Lucky Red Casino has got it all, from big jackpot games to the classics. If you’re after a huge win, check out Megasaur, where you could snag close to a million bucks, or have a go at Jackpot Piñatas for a shot at over $200,000 in winnings.
Love slots? They’ve got favorites like Cleopatra’s Gold and Aztec’s Millions. And if card games are more your thing, they’ve got Poker and Baccarat, too. It’s no surprise slots are a big deal here, but there’s something for everyone.
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins: 4.95/5
Lucky Red kicks things off with a bang, giving new players a 400% bonus of up to $4,000 when they sign up.
And if you’re into crypto, you get a cool extra – a $75 free chip for more game time. Plus, there’s always something to look forward to with daily deals, weekly specials, and seasonal promos for all the regulars. Overall, it is one of the best mobile casinos for casino bonuses!
Banking Options & Fees: 4.65/5
Putting money into your Lucky Red account is super easy. You can use cards, e-wallets, or even Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Taking money out is straightforward as well. You can use Bitcoin for fast access to your cash, or go with a bank transfer or check. Just a heads up, getting a check in the mail might take a little longer.
>> Lock-in up to $4,000 bonus [Lucky Red Casino]
How We Rated Mobile Casino Sites for Real Money Players
Mobile Casino Games & RTP Rates
Mobile games are at the very heart of every online casino app out there. We look for high RTP rates, a variety of games, and extra perks like exclusive progressive jackpot slots available at the best mobile casino apps.
Deposit Bonus Offers & Bonus Spins
The top gambling apps allow users to claim bonuses at every step of their journey, from welcome bonuses to regular reload offers. These deals must have fair wagering requirements and reasonable deadlines.
Banking Options & Fees
The best mobile casino apps allow you to handle your finances anyway you want, whether that’s through traditional bank transfers or the latest crypto coins. We checked for low fees and fast deposits and withdrawals.
User Experience
Whether you’re an Apple user or gaming from an Android device, a smooth gambling experience is a must – and that’s why it was one of the main benchmarks when looking for the best mobile casinos. The top casino apps have 24/7 customer support services ready to assist via live chat.
Are Real Money Casino Apps Safe?
Yes, real-money casino apps are safe as long as you stick to licensed and regulated online casinos like Slots Of Vegas and Ignition. These casino apps pay real money and adhere to strict regulatory compliance requirements.
How Can You Tell if a Real Money Casino App is Legit?
There are several very specific things you can do when looking into an online casino app for legitimacy. All the best casino apps have checked the following criteria.
- Software and Game Fairness Verification: A legitimate casino app ensures its real money casino games are fair and outcomes are random. This is often verified by third-party organizations like eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) or iTech Labs, which test the Random Number Generator (RNG) and other aspects of the gaming software.
- Look at the Game Providers: Check which gaming software providers the best mobile casinos have. Legit mobile casinos usually partner with reputable and well-known providers of mobile games like NetEnt, Microgaming, or Playtech. These providers have their reputation to consider and typically don’t allow their mobile games to be featured on dubious platforms.
- Look for Proper Licensing: Legitimate real-money casino apps are licensed by gaming authorities. For example, in the UK, this would be the UK Gambling Commission, while in Malta, it’s the Malta Gaming Authority. These licenses are not just fancy stickers on their website; they prove the casino is subject to regulation and oversight.
Mobile Casino Games with Best Payouts
High RTP rates close to 100% are more favorable to the player, meaning there’s a smaller house edge and a greater chance of winning over the long haul. Let’s dive into the highest-paying options at online gambling apps, shall we?
Slots
Slot machines, or online pokies, can vary widely, with RTP rates ranging from 90% to 97%. However, some casino slot apps offer even higher RTPs.
For example, “Book of 99” by Relax Gaming boasts a 99% RTP, one of the highest available for slots. Remember, though, while higher RTP slots offer better long-term returns, they don’t guarantee wins in the short term.
Blackjack
The RTP rate for blackjack at online gambling apps can soar up to 99.5%, depending on the rules of the game and your use of basic strategy.
This incredibly high RTP is why skilled players flock to the blackjack tables. Each decision you make impacts the game, making it one of the few where you can actively alter your odds of winning.
Roulette
The RTP differs significantly between American and European Roulette due to the extra double zero (’00’) in the American version.
European Roulette offers an RTP of 97.3%, while American Roulette drops to 94.74%. Betting on red/black or even/odd in European Roulette gives you almost a 50% chance of doubling your money.
What Banking Methods Can You Use at Real Money Online Casino Apps?
Here’s a rundown of the most popular payment options at most casino apps that pay real money.
- Credit and Debit Cards: Cards like Visa and MasterCard are a staple. They’re widely accepted, making deposits as easy as any other online purchase. The potential hiccup? Some banks might block transactions with real money mobile casinos.
- E-Wallets: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and similar services provide fast transactions. They’re great for deposits and withdrawals, usually completed within 24 hours. Plus, they offer an extra layer of security by keeping your bank details separate from the casino.
- Cryptocurrencies: Digital crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum offer a modern approach with anonymity, security, and speedy transactions. The downside is the potential for unpredictable value fluctuations, adding a layer of risk to your transactions.
What is the Best Currency to Gamble With?
The best currency to gamble with at real-money casino apps is the US Dollar (USD) because its widespread acceptance in online mobile casinos worldwide offers a broad range of gambling platforms without the need for currency conversion.
Why Is Slots Of Vegas the Best Casino App?
Let’s briefly discuss what makes Slots Of Vegas the No. 1 casino app in the gambling industry. We’ll keep it short and sweet!
- Premium RTG Games: This casino app is home to a hefty collection of more than 250 games by Realtime Gaming (RTG). You’ve got everything from old-school slots and classic table games to big-win progressive jackpots, making for a full and fun gaming experience.
- Fast Payouts: Slots Of Vegas supports crypto and processes all Bitcoin withdrawals almost instantly with no extra fees.
- Generous Welcome Deal: When you pick Slots of Vegas for your playtime, they welcome you with open arms and a big bonus – up to $2,500 plus 50 extra spins on the house. It’s the perfect way to kickstart your time at the casino app.
Why Should I Use Real Money Casino Apps?
When you put online casinos against land-based casinos like the BetMGM Casino or DraftKings Casino, the benefits of online gambling become apparent pretty much instantly.
- Mobile-Only Perks: Consider a casino app that offers 10 free spins exclusively when you log in from a mobile device or mobile players getting priority in joining live dealer games during peak hours.
- Gesture-Based Gaming: Mobile gambling isn’t just tapping on a screen; it’s about engaging with your games in a more intuitive way. Swipe to spin roulette wheels, tap to stop slot reels, or tilt your device to peek at cards in blackjack.
- Biometric Security: When you’re handling real money, security is paramount. A mobile casino app will leverage your phone’s built-in biometric features, like fingerprint and facial recognition, for secure logins and transactions.
These same features make up the best online casinos in Canada. You need to look for these factors when choosing the right real money casino app for you.
Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money – FAQ
Can You Gamble for Real Money Online on Your Phone?
Yes, you can gamble for real money at online gambling apps. You can also play for free but to win real money, you need to go beyond the demo wagers. Some of the best free casino apps include Ignition and Super Slots.
Which Real Money Casino App Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
Lucky Red Casino has the best welcome bonus of all the casino apps that pay real money. Your first deposit is boosted 400% up to $4,000. If you seek a bigger package, Super Slots covers multiple deposits and goes up to $6,000 in welcome casino credits.
How Fast Do Online Casino Apps Pay Out?
Payout times at real-money casino apps vary from minutes with cryptocurrency to 15 business days with old-school bank transfers. Super Slots is our top pick if you seek a fast-paying casino app when dealing with crypto.
Are Mobile Online Casino Games Rigged?
No, real-money gambling apps are not rigged as long as you stick to legit online casino apps like Slots Of Vegas. These online mobile casinos use the RNG technology to guarantee randomness of gaming outcomes – and those RNGs are further audited by regulatory authorities.
Can I Win Real Money From Casino Gambling Apps?
Yes, you can absolutely win real money at casino apps – as long as you place real money wagers. Some of the best casino apps that pay real money are Slots Of Vegas, Lucky Red, and Slots.lv.
Do I Have to Download a Casino App to Play?
No apps from Google Play Store or any other platform are required to access mobile casinos. All the gaming sites we recommend offer instant-play capabilities, so you can access mobile games straight from the browser on any mobile device – no Apple or Android app needed.
What is the Best Real Money Online Casino App?
Slots Of Vegas is the best real-money casino app available in 2024. The platform offers high-paying mobile slot games with RTPs exceeding 96%, same-day payouts, and up to $2,500 in casino credits with 50 bonus spins for all newcomers.
Let’s Compare the Top 5 Best Online Mobile Casinos
Slots Of Vegas: The best casino app overall is packed with high-paying online slots and highly intuitive interface for all mobile devices. Claim up to $2,500 in bonus bets plus 50 extra spins.
Super Slots: The fastest-paying real-money casino app, offering near-instant payouts for over 15 crypto-banking options. New customers are eligible to claim up to $6,000 in bonuses.
Lucky Red Casino: One of the best welcome bonuses around. We’re looking at a 400% match on your initial deposit, worth up to $4k. Use crypto and receive a $75 casino chip on the side.
Slots.lv: The king of casino slot apps boasts massive pools of real-money prizes worth up to $1,500,000. New users can claim up to $3,000 in sign-up bonus bets with 30 free spins.
Ignition: The No. 1 online casino app for live dealer games and a prime destination for online poker. New users receive a cool 300% match bonus on their initial deposits, up to $3,000.
How to Get Started at the Best Mobile Casinos for Real Money
Five minutes is all it takes to join the top casino apps and play real money mobile casino games. Here’s a 100% beginner-friendly guide on how to join the world of mobile gaming.
Step 1: Choose the Best Real Money Casino App
- Take a look at our list
- Pick from your favorite top online casino apps or check out Slots of Vegas, our #1 pick
Step 2: Create a Real Money Casino Account
- Click the sign-up button to open the registration page
- Provide the required information
- Agree to the T&Cs and click the Register button
Step 3: Verify Your Registration
- The mobile casino app will send you a confirmation code via SMS or email
- Enter the code when prompted
- Log in to your online casino account
Step 4: Play Mobile Casino Games for Real Money
- This will automatically activate your first deposit bonus
- Open your online casino gaming profile
- Find the Cashier section
- Set your payment method
- Make the minimum deposit required
Tips for Joining Mobile Online Casinos for Real Money
Here are a few points to consider before you sign up for real money gambling apps. We’ll keep it short and sweet.
- Keep an Eye on Data Usage: Unlike playing on a WiFi-connected desktop, using the best online casino app on your mobile data plan can eat through your data allowance. For instance, an hour of playing live dealer games might consume about 100MB of data.
- Battery Life Matters: Mobile gaming can be a battery drainer, especially with games featuring high-quality graphics and live interactions. Imagine being mid-game in a high-stakes poker round, and your device dies—ouch!
- Use Mobile-Specific Payment Methods: Take advantage of payment methods that are seamless on mobile, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or even carrier billing, where your deposit is charged to your phone bill.
Download the Best Online Casino Apps for Real Money Games!
Well, that wraps up our review of the best casino apps! We’ll point out once more that we only covered legit online casino apps on our list.
But there can only be one No. 1, and that would be Slots Of Vegas, the best casino app for real money players.
Before you play games, please read our full guide, try the demo mode, and enjoy mobile games responsibly!
