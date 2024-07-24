Best Free Spins Casinos in 2024 – Most Generous Free Spins Casino Bonuses (300+ FS)
In our expert-vetted guide to the best free spins casinos, you’ll find 10 casino sites offering over 300 free spins that you can use to win real money.
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
Nothing sweeter than using free spins to play your favorite slots and even win some money in the process!
But let’s face it, these offers are hard to come by. Most promotions don’t even include them, and those that do come with tricky fine print.
But don’t worry, we’ve tracked down the 10 best free spins casinos on the internet today. Slots of Vegas takes the crown – yet, just like potato chips, one bonus is never enough. That’s why we uncover nine more gems that you’ll want to snatch up ASAP.
These bonuses tend to disappear fast, so best to pick your favorites now before they’re gone!
Best Free Spins Casinos
- Slots of Vegas: $2,500 and 50 free spins
- Super Slots: $6,000 pack and 100 free spins
- Lucky Red Casino: 400% match up to $4,000
- Slots.lv: $3,000 and 30 bonus spins
- Ignition: $3,000 welcome bonus
- Wild Casino: $5,000 and 125 bonus spins
- BC.Game: Up to $20,000 bonus
- Cafe Casino: 250% match up to $2,000
- Black Lotus: $7,000 pack and 30 spins
- BitStarz: 1 BTC and 180 free spins
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Now, let’s dive deeper into the latest free spins bonuses and cover all the terms and details you should be aware of before you start to play slots.
1. Slots of Vegas – Best Free Spins Casino Overall
Bonus Description:
- Promo code WILD250
- Up to $2,500 in casino credits
- 50 free spins
- No limits on cash-outs
- $30 deposit required
Slots of Vegas has a sweet deal for anyone new to their site, and honestly, it’s one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve seen around.
Just sign up, use the code WILD250, and deposit $30 or more. This unlocks a massive 250% bonus on your deposit, up to $2,500. You’ll also receive 50 free spins to try out some of the best slot games.
After that, all you have to do is satisfy a mere 10x playthrough requirement.
And here’s the cherry on top — there’s no limit to how much you can cash out. That means whatever you win with your bonus, whether it’s a little or a lot, it’s yours to keep.
In the promotions section, you will even discover no deposit free spins which get unlocked by the code VEGASBIGCAT25 awarding 25 spins on Big Cat Links.
As the name suggests, Slots of Vegas offers the highest-quality slot machines including the newest releases such as Pyramid Pets, Mega Monsters, and Shellastic Wins. You can always try them for free in the demo mode before playing for real money.
>> Unlock 50 spins and a $2,500 welcome pack [Slots of Vegas]
2. Super Slots – Biggest Free Spins Casino Bonus
Bonus Description:
- Promo codes SS250 and SS100
- $6,000 in casino funds
- Available on the first six deposits
- Includes 100 free spins
Super Slots gets things going with a fantastic deal – just pop in the bonus code SS250 when you deposit for the first time and grab yourself a 250% match up to $1,000.
Use the bonus code SS100 for your next five deposits and each time, you’ll get a 100% match up to $1,000. This means you could rack up to $6,000 in bonuses across your first six deposits, provided you satisfy the 40x rollover on each one.
The package also includes bonus spins – 100 of them, to be exact – valid for a pre-selected slot game that’s updated monthly.
But the real fun kicks in with cash races and tournaments for slots. You could join events with up to $15,000 prizes and if you manage to secure your spot in the leaderboard, you’ll get a portion of it in your balance.
This free spins casino offers over 20 payment options. Those who opt for cryptos can get their winnings in an average of 1 hour and deposit up to $500,000 with BTC.
3. Lucky Red – Highest Match Percentage of All Free Spins Casinos
Bonus Description:
- Bonus code LUCKYRED400
- 400% match up to $4,000
- $75 for crypto depositors
- No cash-out limits
At Lucky Red Casino, they really know how to welcome new players with open arms and a deal that’s pretty hard to ignore.
Once you make a qualifying payment, you will get a 400% match bonus. This means they’ll multiply what you put down by four, giving you up to $4,000 extra cash to play with, as long as you meet the 50x wagering requirements.
And for those who like to keep it digital with their currency, there’s an extra treat. Use crypto for your first deposit and snag an additional $75 casino chip. Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of the other digital coins they accept – it doesn’t matter.
Ready to take the plunge? Just remember to use the magic words LUCKYRED400 when you deposit.
4. Slots.lv – Best Free Spins Casino Bonus for Hot Drop Jackpots
Bonus Description:
- 30 bonus spins on Golden Buffalo
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- No bonus codes required
- $20 minimum deposit
Slots.lv is offering you a warm welcome with a bonus that can hit up to $3,000 and 30 spins right off the bat (35x wagering requirement applies).
You can also join the MySlots Rewards program which lets you accumulate points for playing casino games. Later, these can be exchanged for other exclusive bonuses.
They’re not messing around with their game collection either. You can try over 250 slots, table games, and live dealers. And every month, there’s a shot at grabbing a piece of $1,500,000 in real money prizes with their Hot Drop Jackpots, dishing out wins every hour and day.
If you’re throwing down some cash for the first time and prefer using fiat currencies, you can bag a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000 and 20 free spins on the fan-favorite Golden Buffalo.
5. Ignition – Best Free Spins Casino Offer for High-RTP Slots
Bonus Description:
- $3,000 casino bonus
- $20 minimum deposit
- Split between poker and casino sections
- No bonus codes required
Ignition is where poker enthusiasts find their zone but they also roll out the red carpet for those who enjoy high-RTP slot games.
Top of their welcome wagon? A combined 300% match up to $3,000 is available for poker and casino sections. Deposit with crypto, and you’ll land a 150% match bonus, maxing out at $1,500 each.
Stick with traditional cash, and you’re looking at a 100% match up to $2,000. Either way, you’ll have to meet a 25x playthrough.
Why lean towards Bitcoin or other cryptos? Simple. There’s no cap on the winnings and withdrawals with cryptos are processed in an average of 1 hour.
Once you’ve played off that welcome bonus, be sure to check your inbox regularly, as they send over offers every week, including reload bonuses, tournament tickets, and yes, free spin offers.
>> Score a $3,000 welcome pack [Ignition]
6. Wild Casino – Most Exciting Tournaments of All Free Spins Casinos
Bonus Description:
- Bonus codes WILD250 and WILD100
- $5,000 welcome package
- 125 free spins
- Available on the first 5 deposits
At Wild Casino, you can start your gaming journey with a whopping $5,000 welcome bonus spread across your first five deposits.
You need to use the code WILD250 when you make your first deposit. For the remaining deposits, enter WILD100, each giving you a 100% boost. There’s a 40x wagering requirement attached to this promotion.
And if you make a payment of $75 or more, you will receive 125 free spins.
Wild Casino also gives you a 10% cashback on your losses every week, up to $250, for any tough stretches from Monday to Thursday. This applies as long as you end the week with a negative balance.
There are many ongoing tournaments at this online casino, giving you the chance to compete against others for cash prizes and free spins.
>> Enjoy 125 spins and a $5,000 deposit bonus [Wild Casino]
7. BC.Game – Best Free Spins Casino for VIP Rewards
Bonus Description:
- $20,000 in bonus funds
- Available on the first four payments
- $10 minimum deposit
- No bonus codes required
BC.Game welcomes you with an awesome package for your first four deposits, plus a fun spin on their fortune wheel.
You can start strong with a 180% bonus on your first deposit (just $10 gets you started). The bonuses get even better, climbing up to a 360% match up to 220,000 BCD.
BCD is the special digital currency available exclusively to free spins real money players registered at this free spins casino and it gives you a boost of around $20,000 in total.
And don’t forget about the fortune wheel — it’s your chance to win up to 1 BTC. Plus, make sure to stay tuned for the Weekly Raffle and the VIP club for more awesome rewards.
>> Grab up to $20,000 in bonus funds [BC.Game]
8. Cafe Casino – Best Free Spins Bonuses for Mobile Players
Bonus Description:
- 350% match up to $2,500
- Available on crypto payments
- $20 minimum deposit
- No bonus codes required
Cafe Casino keeps things chill and fun for everyone, whether you’re a fiat or crypto user. Smooth sailing on any device, with free games and fast payouts – what’s not to love? Plus, their promos are always worth checking out.
The main attraction? Their generous bonus offers a 350% match up to $2,500 (40x playthrough attached).
Heard about the Weekly Mystery Bonus? It’s pretty laid-back – just play the games you love, and by Thursday, you might just find a neat surprise in your account.
It could be anything from extra cash, a bunch of free spins, or even cashback. The twist is, you won’t know what you’re getting until it lands in your inbox.
And if you’re looking for something besides slots, you can opt for exciting table games, live dealers, and poker.
>> Claim a $2,500 deposit bonus [Cafe Casino]
9. Black Lotus – Best Free Spins Online Casino for Beginners
Bonus Info:
- Bonus code 200BLACK
- $7,000 welcome bonus
- 30 free spins on Big Game
- Valid for 30 days
Black Lotus is your go-to casino if you are a new player. With its easy-to-navigate interface and generous bonuses, it’s easy peasy to start playing here.
Enter the promo code 200BLACK when you sign up because they’re offering a 200% match on your deposit, maxing out at a cool $7,000 bonus.
All you have to do is deposit $20 and meet their 60x playthrough requirement. It’s a sweet way to extend your playtime without having to dig too deep into your wallet from the start.
In addition to the cash, you’ll also get 30 free spins on the Big Game slot, potentially adding to your play time even more.
>> Score 30 free spins and a $7,000 bonus [Black Lotus]
10. Bitstarz – Best Free Spins Bonus Offer for Crypto Players
Bonus Description:
- 1 BTC welcome bonus
- 180 free spins
- Available on the first four deposits
- No bonus code required
BitStarz is one of the coolest real money online casinos that lets you play with Bitcoin and other digital coins. They’ve got a massive game selection – we’re talking over 4,000 games here.
At this free spins casino, you can score a whopping bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on the first deposit. Free spins are handed out in sets of 20 spins each day for 9 days straight.
This promotion is split across your first four deposits, so you can decide how much you want to grab. There’s also a 40x playthrough.
>> Get 180 spins and 1 BTC welcome bonus [BitStarz]
How We Ranked the Best Free Spins Casinos
Variety of Casino Games
While free spins primarily target slot lovers, we considered casinos that offer a wide selection of other games, including live dealers and specialty titles like online bingo, so your experience never gets boring or repetitive.
Wagering Requirements
We checked the wagering requirements attached to free spins bonuses at each online casino. Sites with reasonable playthrough conditions received higher rankings, as they offer free spins real money players a better chance to actually benefit from the promotions.
Amount of Free Spins
The quantity of free spins offered by each online casino played a significant role in our rankings. Platforms offering a generous number of free spins were favored, as they provide players with more opportunities to win without risking their own funds.
We’ve used similar ranking criteria to list the top Australian online pokies sites.
Can You Win a Progressive Jackpot From a Free Spin Bonus?
Yes, it is possible to win a progressive jackpot from a free spin. However, it largely depends on the policies of the online casino you’re playing at. While some sites restrict the use of free spins bonuses on progressive jackpot slots, others may allow it.
However, it’s essential to note that even if free spins bonuses can’t directly be used on progressive jackpots, it’s still possible to trigger a jackpot win from a free spin obtained during a specific game’s bonus round.
What’s the Most You Can Win From Free Spins?
The potential winnings from free spins can vary widely depending on the online casino and the specific game being played.
Some online slots and casinos have no cap, allowing for potentially massive wins. However, others might impose winning limits on free spins – it could range from a few dollars to thousands.
What Makes for a Great Free Spins Bonus?
A great free spin bonus stands out by offering players genuine opportunities to win and enjoy slot games without risking their own money. Here are key features you should look out for:
- Low Wagering Requirements: Many free spins casino bonuses come with high wagering requirements, but the best ones either have very low or no wagering requirements at all. This means whatever you win during your free spins, you get to keep without having to bet a certain amount of your own money.
- High Spin Value: Free spins bonuses come in different tiers. Some bonuses provide spins with a higher value per spin, greatly affecting potential winnings. For instance, while most free spins are valued at $0.10 each, bonuses offering spins worth $0.20 or $0.50 each are much more advantageous.
- Extended Validity Period: The best free spins bonuses give you several days or even weeks to use your spins and meet wagering requirements. This gives players the possibility to enjoy the bonus without feeling rushed.
What Are Wagering Requirements and How Do They Work?
Wagering requirements are conditions set by casinos that determine how many times you must play through a bonus before you can withdraw any winnings. For free spins, that means the winnings must be bet a certain number of times.
For example, if you win $10 from free spins with a 30x wagering requirement, you need to wager $300 ($10 x 30) before cashing out.
These ensure that players engage more with the casino’s offerings and don’t just walk away with free spins winnings.
Different Types of Free Spins Bonus Offers
Free spins bonuses come in a variety of flavors, each tailored to fit different player needs and gaming styles. Here’s a breakdown of the main types you’ll come across at most online casinos.
No Deposit Free Spins: Get these by simply signing up – no cash required. You could receive anywhere from 10 to 20 spins or even more. However, such offers are not easy to find.
Free Spins Deposit Bonus: You can also get free spins as part of a deposit match bonus. You need to make a qualifying payment and the casino matches it with bonus cash and free spins.
Reload Free Spins: Those who are up to reload their account with funds can also receive free spins as a reward. Such offers keep the fun going even after your initial deposit.
Loyalty Program Free Spins: Some online casinos offer free spins as a reward for your loyalty. The more you play, the more spins you receive, often with no additional deposit required.
Why is Slots of Vegas the Best Free Spins Casino?
We gave points to several online casinos for different categories and Slots of Vegas managed to get the highest score. Here are the reasons behind that:
- Offers 25 No Deposit Free Spins: It’s very challenging to find online casinos with such offers. However, Slots of Vegas offers 25 no deposit free spins on the Big Cat Links slot game.
- Low Wagering Requirements: A $2,500 bonus with 50 free spins only comes with 10x wagering requirements at Slots of Vegas. This is lower compared to many other free spins casinos, making it easier to unlock your winnings faster.
- Fantastic Online Slots: You need to use these free spins for something, right? Slots of Vegas has a lineup of over 250 titles suitable for all kinds of players.
Why Should I Use Free Spins Bonuses?
Free spins bonuses are a no-brainer for several cool reasons, especially if you love getting more bang for your buck. Here’s the rundown on why they’re a great pick.
- Explore Without Spending: Imagine walking into a store and getting to try stuff without opening your wallet. That’s what free spins are like for slot games. You get to check out new and trending games risk-free.
- Win Real Money: Even though you’re not putting down a lot of cash, you can still win real money from free spins. Sure, there might be some hoops to jump through like wagering requirements, but you’ve got a fantastic shot at boosting your balance.
- Casino Test Drive: Think of free spins as a test drive for an online casino. You get a feel for the vibe, how things work, and what kind of service they offer without spending much (or any) of your own money.
Best Free Spins Casinos – FAQ Guide
Are Free Spins Worth It?
Yes, free spin bonuses are definitely worth grabbing. They offer a risk-free way to try new slots, can lead to real money wins, and give you extra playtime without an additional cost. Plus, they’re a great opportunity to explore all the features a free spins casino offers.
Can I Win Real Money With Free Spins?
Absolutely! Free spins can lead to real money winnings. All you have to do is sign up at a reputable online casino from our list, grab a deposit bonus that includes free spins, and then start spinning the reels. However, don’t forget to check out the playthrough requirements.
Do Free Spins Have Winning Limits?
Yes, online casino free spins often come with winning limits. This means there’s a cap on the amount of money you can win and withdraw from your free spins bonus. Each online casino sets its limits, so make sure you read the fine print beforehand.
Do I Have to Make a Deposit to Get Free Spins?
It depends. If you are opting for a welcome bonus, you’ll most probably need to make a qualifying payment before you can grab free spins. If we’re talking about no deposit bonuses, there’s no need to make a deposit. These rules are always included in the terms and conditions.
Which Online Casino Has the Best Free Spins Bonus?
According to our rankings, Slots of Vegas is the king of free spins casinos, offering 50 free spins alongside $2,500 in bonus money as part of their welcome bonus.
Comparing the Top 5 Free Spins Casinos
Slots of Vegas: Here, you’ll claim the best free spins offer available on the market. All new players who use the code WILD250 can receive a 250% match up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins.
Super Slots: If you’re looking for the biggest welcome bonus, Super Slots is a must-check. Get a 6-tier $6,000 sign-up package on the first six deposits, plus 100 free spins.
Lucky Red Casino: Lucky Red offers the highest match percentage of all free spins casinos. You can boost your bankroll with a 400% match up to $4,000 plus a $75 free chip for crypto users.
Slots.lv: Want to get hourly, daily, and massive jackpots? Check out Slots.lv’s Hot Drop Jackpots and grab up to a $3,000 welcome bonus plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.
Ignition: This free spins casino offers the highest-RTP slot machines, often exceeding an average of 96%. New users can kickstart their journey with a combined 300% match up to $3,000.
How to Sign Up and Claim Free Spins Casino Bonuses
If you are ready to claim free spins at one of our recommended online casinos, check out our step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Create a New Account
- Pick an online casino (We recommend Slots of Vegas)
- Click the Register button
- Fill in your personal information
- Accept the T&Cs and proceed
Step 2: Verify Your Email
- The online casino site will send you an email
- Follow the confirmation link provided in it
- Your account is now ready to use
Step 3: Make the First Deposit
- Log into your account
- Visit the Cashier section
- Select the payment method
- Make the minimum deposit to activate free spins
Step 4: Use Free Spins
- After you receive free spins, check the casino lobby
- Find online slots suitable to your style
- Have fun and gamble responsibly!
Expert Tips for Using the Best Free Spins Offers
If you’re planning to claim free spins bonuses, you need to know how to use them right. The following tips will help you do so, so check them out.
Join Several Free Spin Casinos: Don’t hesitate to sign up at multiple free spin casinos. You’ll test games with no extra cost and grab several welcome bonuses. If you can find no deposit free spins, it’s a no-brainer to prioritize such options.
Expiration Dates Are Key: Always check the expiration date. Unlike other casino bonuses that might have a longer validity, free spins often expire quickly. Make sure you have enough time to use them.
Winning Caps: Most free spins bonuses come with a maximum win limit, capping how much you can win. This limit varies, ranging from $100 to higher amounts. Understanding this helps manage expectations about potential winnings.
Eager to check out more expert tips for your casino journey? Check out our guide to the best CA online casinos.
Ready to Play at the Best Free Spins Casinos?
If you’re looking for the best way to enjoy online slots with as little risk as possible, then our list of the top online casinos for free spins bonuses will help.
Again, Slots of Vegas is the best option with its $2,500 bonus and 50 spins, although it’s far from the only good choice out there.
Whatever you decide, make sure to have fun, and gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor. With this in mind, we don’t have to remind you that “Responsible Gambling” must be practiced at all times.
If you feel you’re developing a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Speaking with a professional is the first step you can take to solve your gambling problem.
All casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 21 and above. Check out these websites for free gambling addiction resources:
