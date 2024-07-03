10 Best Online Blackjack Sites – Where to Play Blackjack Online for Real Money [2024]

Regular payment options are more limited since Slots.lv does not support eWallets. Credit cards, debit cards, and Match Pay are available for deposits, while one of the major advantages here for everyone is that the minimum deposit is just $5 for most options.

User Experience: 4.65/5

We have no issue with Slots.lv’s usability. All the blackjack games are easy to find, the games load quickly, and the graphics are as sharp as a tack.

It’s also easy to access your rewards points and convert them into cash.

A lack of 24/7 customer support is a slight mark against this online casino, but the email support is prompt and helpful.

5. Ignition Casino – Best Live Dealer Blackjack Games for Real Money

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus

300+ casino games

Rewards program

$125 referral bonus

24/7 customer service

Cons:

No reload bonus available

Bonus split between poker and casino

Ignition Casino is one of the world’s most reputable online blackjack sites, where you can find a host of classy live dealer games presided over by professional dealers. Live dealer blackjack is a good way to beat the house edge and recreate the atmosphere of real casino games.

Online Blackjack Games: 4.5/5

Ignition gives you plenty of options when it comes to their live blackjack games. These include Blackjack Early Payout, as well as a variety of classic Blackjack games. All the dealers are listed, and you can choose which ones you want to have a go at beating.

You can also chat with the dealer and tip them, and there are low-limit and high-limit tables, with enough flexibility to suit most players.

You can play RNG blackjack games here as well, with Ignition home to hard-to-find games like 21 Burn Blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Join Ignition today and you can claim a $3,000 welcome bonus. It’s split down the middle between poker games and other casino games, including blackjack.

All players are eligible for weekly boost but the amount you’ll be credited with depends how much you play. Ignition Miles, meanwhile, is Ignition’s advantageous rewards program, while a $125 refer-a-friend bonus is always available.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Like all the best blackjack casinos, Ignition supports cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Credit and debit cards are popular, as is Match Pay, which you can use to make eWallet payments.

A low $5 minimum deposit is extremely reasonable but a $2,000 max deposit limit might frustrate some.

Payouts are based on a “first come, first served” system, which can slow things down a little.

User Experience: 4.55/5

Ignition’s interface is smooth and fast-loading. We experienced no glitches when testing the software and the games can be accessed on mobile and desktop.

Customer support is 24/7 and includes live chat. If there are any technical issues during a blackjack game, you can immediately contact the team for help.

How We Chose the Best Online Blackjack Sites for Real Money

Real Money Blackjack Games

All the real money blackjack sites in this list let you play a wide variety of blackjack games. You can play regular online games, live dealer games, as well as free blackjack games.

The games are provided by world class iGaming developers, with each online casino checked for their graphics, animations and sounds.

Bonuses and Promotions

We made sure to find the most generous bonuses at online blackjack casinos.

You can get started with a deposit bonus at each online casino in this list before claiming reload and referral bonuses, as well as joining rewards programs where you can rack up bonus points anytime you bet.

Payment Methods

Swift and easy payments are the standard at the online casinos we chose. They all accept familiar payment methods and offer reasonable payout times, as well as fair deposit and withdrawal limits.

User Experience

Lastly, each online casino lets you play blackjack online in a safe and secure environment bolstered by helpful customer support, slick user interfaces, and solid mobile experiences.

We tested each one thoroughly and found no major issues when it came to navigation, site speed or anything else.

We’ve used similar criteria to rank the best online pokies in Australia as well.

Why is Slots of Vegas the Best Site to Play Online Blackjack?

With at least 10 online blackjack casinos to choose from, we used our scorecards and found that Slots of Vegas was the standout choice. Here’s why:

State of the Art Software: When you play blackjack online at Slots of Vegas, you’ll enjoy a smooth iGaming experience no matter which game you opt for.

Exciting Range of Game: Slots of Vegas gives players enough choice so that whatever blackjack games you prefer to play, there’s a strong chance you’ll find them here.

Excellent VIP Program: Slots of Vegas’s top-tier VIP program reward you with exclusive bonuses and a number of advantageous perks, including faster withdrawals.

Why Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?

While you can play blackjack games at brick and mortar casinos, the best online blackjack casino comes with numerous perks:

Online Casinos Are Safe: As long as you join licensed online casinos like Slots of Vegas, you can be sure that all your details are safe and secure.

You Get to Play Live Dealer Blackjack Games: Want to feel as though you’re in a real casino? Online casinos let you play live dealer blackjack games that are presided over by professional dealers, and which recreate a casino’s setting perfectly.

You Can Play With Bonus Funds: All the best online casinos let you play online blackjack with bonus money. All you have to do is opt-in to one of their regular deals, which include welcome bonuses.

In fact, online gambling, in general, comes with various perks when compared to land-based casinos. You can get better odds for sports and esports betting, bigger bonuses for slots, higher bet limits, and more.

Best Online Blackjack Sites – FAQs

Which Online Blackjack Site Has the Best Bonuses?

You’ll find the best blackjack bonuses at Lucky Red Casino. Their promotions include a 400% up to $4,000 matched deposit welcome bonus, a $75 free casino chip, and daily reload bonuses, such as a 77% reload bonus every Friday.

Is Live Dealer Blackjack Rigged?

Live dealer blackjack isn’t rigged at the top online blackjack sites, which are legal, licensed, and regulated. There is no chance they can fix their games due to Gambling Commissions constantly monitoring them for fairness.

Can You Play Online Blackjack on Your Mobile Device?

Yes, you can play real money online blackjack on your mobile device. Most online casinos now offer a mobile app alongside a mobile browser.

What is the Best Online Blackjack Site?

The best online blackjack real money casino is Slots of Vegas. You can get started with a $2,500 welcome bonus as a new player, try high RTP games like Perfect Pairs, and bet in a safe and secure environment with 24/7 support and fast payouts.

Is Playing Online Blackjack Safe?

Playing blackjack online is 100% safe when you join legit online casinos that are fully-licensed, and which have put in place a series of strong security measures designed to keep your details and data secure.

Can You Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?

Yes, all blackjack online sites let you play real money blackjack and they let you deposit your funds via secure payment gateways.

You just need to create an account and make a deposit, and then you’re free to browse the casino games. Once you’ve chosen a game and entered a stake, you’ll play for real money.

Is Online Blackjack Beatable?

Online blackjack is certainly beatable in the short term and there have been numerous examples of gamblers winning.

However, due to a combination of the house edge and the fact that playing blackjack is based mostly on luck, it’s very hard to beat the game over the long term. This is why it’s a smart idea to develop a strategy, to never push your luck and to enjoy your wins when they come around.

Comparison of the Best Blackjack Sites for Real Money

Slots of Vegas: Best online blackjack for real money games overall. Play a bunch of RNG and live dealer blackjack games, claim a $2,500 welcome bonus, and take advantage of VIP perks.

Super Slots: Weekly blackjack tournaments, including a $1,500 Cash Race. Over 30 real money blackjack online games in total, as well as a $6,000 welcome bonus.

Lucky Red Casino: The home of bumper bonuses, including a 400% first deposit bonus, daily reload bonuses, and a $75 free casino chip.

Slots.lv: Best online blackjack real money casino for crypto bettors. Enjoy crypto promos, zero transaction fees and a MySlots Rewards program that lets you build up loyalty points.

Ignition Casino: Standout choice for live dealer blackjack. Ignition recreates a real life casino setting with dealers you can chat to, flexible bet limits and high-quality blackjack variants.

Getting Started at the Best Online Blackjack Real Money Sites

Signing up to any blackjack online casino follows pretty much the same 4-step process. Here’s how to join our top pick Slots of Vegas:

Step 1: Sign Up for an Account

Pick a casino or head straight to our top pick, Slots of Vegas

Click the Sign Up button

Step 2: Fill Out the Form

Provide your personal info

Enter your email address and create a password

Click Register to continue

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox

Find the email from Slots of Vegas

Click the confirmation link

Step 4: Claim the Bonus

Select Deposit from the cashier section

Make a first deposit

Opt-in to the welcome bonus

Start playing blackjack games

Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Blackjack

New to playing blackjack online? We’ve got you. In this section, we’ll go through the best tips and tricks that will help you get started with real money blackjack.

Join Multiple Best Blackjack Sites

There are at least 10 top-rated blackjack online casinos. It’s well worth joining more than one as you can then test out different blackjack variations and claim different bonuses.

Grab the Deposit Bonuses

Before you start playing blackjack online, you can grab a deposit bonus at any online casino you sign-up for. This is almost always a matched deposit offer, such as the 250% up to $2,5000 welcome bonus at Slot of Vegas.

Play for Free Online Blackjack Games First

Before you play real money blackjack, most blackjack online casinos let you play their online casino games for free first. This helps you work out a strategy that might be required for each unique online blackjack game.

Excited to Try the Best Blackjack Online Sites?

These are the best online blackjack casinos you can join if you want to play high RTP games in a safe and secure environment.

Each one is home to different blackjack variants, including live dealer blackjack games, and gives you all the tools you need to play with real money.

Slots of Vegas is the best online blackjack casino overall, and you can opt-in to a 250% welcome bonus before playing their awesome casino games.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling is meant to be fun. This is why we advise you to play responsibly.

