10 Best Online Blackjack Sites – Where to Play Blackjack Online for Real Money [2024]
Need help navigating the best online blackjack sites? This guide will help you find top real money blackjack games, as well as bumper bonuses and promotions.
Think you’ve got what it takes to beat the dealer? The challenge is on at the best online blackjack sites, where you can get bumper bonuses on your first deposit and explore hundreds of blackjack games.
Leading our list of top sites is Slots of Vegas, with its brilliant VIP program and high-quality live dealer blackjack games.
Not quite what you had in mind? No worries – we’ve listed nine other online blackjack casinos for you to choose from.
Read on to learn more about them.
Best Online Blackjack Sites
- Slots of Vegas: Best overall
- Super Slots: $1,500 blackjack tournaments
- Lucky Red Casino: Best blackjack bonuses
- Slots.lv: 99.5% RTP blackjack games
- Ignition Casino: Best for live Blackjack
- Wild Casino: 10% weekly rebates
- BC Game: $20,000 welcome offer
- Cafe Casino: Best mobile blackjack site
- Black Lotus: $7,000 welcome bonus
- BitStarz: 4-tiered VIP program
Ready to start playing blackjack online? Let’s dive into the best online blackjack sites and see what they’ve got for you!
1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Blackjack Site Overall
Pros:
- $2,500 welcome bonus
- Low wagering requirements
- Good range of live blackjack games
- Wide variety of blackjack variations
- Multi-award-winning casino
- Solid VIP program
Cons:
- Can’t access all games as a guest
- Fees on certain withdrawal methods
Don’t be fooled by its name: Slots of Vegas is also a top-notch blackjack casino with various ways to beat the dealer. It’s won a number of online casino awards, including best for live blackjack games.
Online Blackjack Games: 4.95/5
Slots of Vegas only makes a small selection of its blackjack games available to guests. It’s only once you’ve created an account and deposit that you’ll see the full repertoire of games here, including all the live dealer games.
Blackjack variants you can play include single-deck blackjack, multi-deck, single-hand, and multi-hand. Some game titles include Perfect Pairs and Match Play 21, with all games boasting state-of-the-art graphics.
There are low house edge games here as well, ensuring you’ve got the chance to increase your winning potential. The website comes stacked with blackjack tips and tricks, too, which are perfect for beginners.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Join Slots of Vegas today and opt-in to a $2,500 welcome bonus. This is a matched deposit bonus that comes with a $30 minimum deposit. You need the code “WILD250” to claim it.
As a regular player, you should find a few reload bonuses and cashback bonuses here, but it’s only when you become a VIP that you’ll get access to the best perks.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
You can make a deposit via credit or debit card, as well as a handful of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Check, Click2Pay, and wire transfers are among the withdrawal options. Small payout fees are applied to all methods except crypto, and while withdrawal times can be quite lengthy, you can speed things up by becoming a VIP.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Slots of Vegas manages to be both aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. Site speed is excellent, locating the blackjack games is easy and there are no distractions.
When you’ve got a question you can contact the customer support team 24/7 via live chat and email, and there’s a mobile app available whenever you want to bet on the move.
>> Grab your $2,500 bonus at Slots of Vegas
2. Super Slots – Best Blackjack Site for Tournaments
Pros:
- $6,000 welcome package
- 30+ blackjack games overall
- $1,500 Blackjack Cash Races
- Early payout blackjack tables
- 50% reload bonus every Sunday
- 24/7 live chat feature
Cons:
- Some games not available on mobile
- No VIP program in place
Super Slots has a superb selection of 23 regular blackjack games, as well as many more live dealer games.
It’s also got blackjack Cash Races and a bumper $6,000 welcome package for new customers.
Online Blackjack Games: 4.8/5
Super Slots is one of the best online casinos for real money tournament games. You can compete in the likes of a $1,500 Blackjack Cash Race that takes place over a few days, giving you the chance to compete against rival bettors for prize pools.
There are also free rolls here, too.
Other than that, you can browse the regular blackjack games, which include Pirate 21 and American Blackjack, as well as live dealer games like VIP Blackjack, which has a $20,000 maximum bet limit and which will suit high rollers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
A $6,000 welcome package awaits all new players who join Super Slots. This covers your first six deposits, giving you plenty of opportunities to keep boosting your blackjack roll.
However, it’s up to you how many times you opt-in and you could just claim the 250% first deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 if you prefer.
Daily offers are available here, including a 50% reload bonus every Sunday, as well as 10% weekly rebates on your losses, but it’s a shame that Super Slots doesn’t have a loyalty program.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
The minimum deposit is just $20 at Super Slots. This applies to credit and debit card deposits, as well as person-to-person deposits. Crypto is also accepted here and has a much higher max deposit limit than traditional payment methods.
The minimum deposit varies but is as high as $50 for Bitcoin, with the likes of cashier’s checks and bank wire transfers also available for payouts (though they’re not available for deposits). Withdrawal fees are in place for some methods.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Super Slots boasts an extremely usable interface that functions well across all devices. It’s easy to sign up to and navigate, with the blackjack games all loading in seconds.
You can access live chat 24/7, while email support is also available here. There’s also an in-depth Help Centre, where you should be able to find an answer to most of your questions.
>>Score a $6,000 welcome package at Super Slots
3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Online Blackjack Bonuses
Pros:
- 400% up to $4,000 welcome bonus
- $75 free casino chip
- Daily reload bonuses
- Instant-play games are available
- Sophisticated downloadable blackjack software
- 24/7 customer service
Cons:
- $50 minimum withdrawal
- Some games are hidden unless logged in
Lucky Red Casino lets you quadruple your first deposit with its 400% welcome bonus. The promos come thick and fast and include a $75 free casino chip, as well as daily offers.
Online Blackjack Games: 4.65/5
Like a few other online Blackjack sites, you’ll be able to unlock more games once you create an account and log in. These include Blackjack Perfect Pairs, as well as European Blackjack, which has a 0.62% house edge.
All their games are available for free play or for real money.
Instant play games are available, but you can download Lucky Red’s software instead or play all of their blackjack games on your mobile device.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Lucky Red Casino’s 400% welcome bonus covers your first deposit. It’s worth as much as $4,000, and you need to enter the coupon code “LUCKYRED400” to redeem it. If you make your first deposit using crypto, you’ll also be credited with a $75 free casino chip.
Daily reload bonuses are available all week long, and they include a 77% matched deposit bonus every Friday. However, some bonuses, such as Friday’s 75% deposit bonus, have extremely high minimum deposits. All bonuses are boosted by 5% if you play with crypto.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
You can fund your account via credit and debit cards, as well as Skrill and cryptocurrencies at Lucky Red Casino. Courier checks, wire transfers, and bank transfers are included among the withdrawal options, but they’re not available for deposits.
A $35 minimum deposit for most banking options might frustrate some players, as will the $50 minimum withdrawal. Payouts are consistent, though, and typically take between 1-2 days.
User Experience: 4.5/5
Lucky Red Casino makes it easy for you to play however you want, with their downloadable casino software working excellently. Instant play means you won’t get access to their full library of games, but there’s still a solid selection.
Phone support is among the customer service options, as is email support and 24/7 live chat.
4. Slots.lv – Highest-RTP Online Blackjack Games
Pros:
- 200% up to $3,000 sign-up bonus
- 99.5% RTP Early Payout Blackjack
- Crypto-boosted offers
- 20+ blackjack games
- Rewards program
Cons:
- No eWallets
- Doesn’t have live chat
Slots.lv accepts cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. But with its zero translation fees, crypto-boosted bonuses and extra perks, this is our top pick for Bitcoin blackjack bettors.
Online Blackjack Games: 4.65/5
From Classic Blackjack to European Blackjack and live dealer games, Slots.lv covers lots of ground. There are ‘how to play’ guides for every single game, including rules and payouts, and all games can be played in demo mode or for real money.
Super 7 Blackjack comes complete with 7 side bets with payouts as much as 5000:1. Over in the live casino section, you’ll find an early payout blackjack game that’s billed as the “highest paying blackjack game on the internet,” with an RTP of 99.5%.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
A 200% welcome bonus is on the table for new customers at Slots.lv. But while this is worth up to $2,000 if you deposit via credit or debit card, its maximum value is $3,000 if you deposit using any cryptocurrency.
All players are entitled to join the MySlots Rewards program, which is a lucrative loyalty scheme that adds bonus points to your account anytime you bet on blackjack and other casino games. A $225 referral bonus is up for grabs as well.
Payment Methods: 4.55/5
Crypto players should be satisfied by the coins that Slots.lv accept, which include BTC, ETH, and LTC. Payouts are instant and Slots.lv charges no fees.
Regular payment options are more limited since Slots.lv does not support eWallets. Credit cards, debit cards, and Match Pay are available for deposits, while one of the major advantages here for everyone is that the minimum deposit is just $5 for most options.
User Experience: 4.65/5
We have no issue with Slots.lv’s usability. All the blackjack games are easy to find, the games load quickly, and the graphics are as sharp as a tack.
It’s also easy to access your rewards points and convert them into cash.
A lack of 24/7 customer support is a slight mark against this online casino, but the email support is prompt and helpful.
>> Opt-in to a $3,000 welcome bonus at Slots.lv
5. Ignition Casino – Best Live Dealer Blackjack Games for Real Money
Pros:
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- 300+ casino games
- Rewards program
- $125 referral bonus
- 24/7 customer service
Cons:
- No reload bonus available
- Bonus split between poker and casino
Ignition Casino is one of the world’s most reputable online blackjack sites, where you can find a host of classy live dealer games presided over by professional dealers. Live dealer blackjack is a good way to beat the house edge and recreate the atmosphere of real casino games.
Online Blackjack Games: 4.5/5
Ignition gives you plenty of options when it comes to their live blackjack games. These include Blackjack Early Payout, as well as a variety of classic Blackjack games. All the dealers are listed, and you can choose which ones you want to have a go at beating.
You can also chat with the dealer and tip them, and there are low-limit and high-limit tables, with enough flexibility to suit most players.
You can play RNG blackjack games here as well, with Ignition home to hard-to-find games like 21 Burn Blackjack.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Join Ignition today and you can claim a $3,000 welcome bonus. It’s split down the middle between poker games and other casino games, including blackjack.
All players are eligible for weekly boost but the amount you’ll be credited with depends how much you play. Ignition Miles, meanwhile, is Ignition’s advantageous rewards program, while a $125 refer-a-friend bonus is always available.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Like all the best blackjack casinos, Ignition supports cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Credit and debit cards are popular, as is Match Pay, which you can use to make eWallet payments.
A low $5 minimum deposit is extremely reasonable but a $2,000 max deposit limit might frustrate some.
Payouts are based on a “first come, first served” system, which can slow things down a little.
User Experience: 4.55/5
Ignition’s interface is smooth and fast-loading. We experienced no glitches when testing the software and the games can be accessed on mobile and desktop.
Customer support is 24/7 and includes live chat. If there are any technical issues during a blackjack game, you can immediately contact the team for help.
>> Lock-in your $3,000 bonus at Ignition
How We Chose the Best Online Blackjack Sites for Real Money
Real Money Blackjack Games
All the real money blackjack sites in this list let you play a wide variety of blackjack games. You can play regular online games, live dealer games, as well as free blackjack games.
The games are provided by world class iGaming developers, with each online casino checked for their graphics, animations and sounds.
Bonuses and Promotions
We made sure to find the most generous bonuses at online blackjack casinos.
You can get started with a deposit bonus at each online casino in this list before claiming reload and referral bonuses, as well as joining rewards programs where you can rack up bonus points anytime you bet.
Payment Methods
Swift and easy payments are the standard at the online casinos we chose. They all accept familiar payment methods and offer reasonable payout times, as well as fair deposit and withdrawal limits.
User Experience
Lastly, each online casino lets you play blackjack online in a safe and secure environment bolstered by helpful customer support, slick user interfaces, and solid mobile experiences.
We tested each one thoroughly and found no major issues when it came to navigation, site speed or anything else.
Why is Slots of Vegas the Best Site to Play Online Blackjack?
With at least 10 online blackjack casinos to choose from, we used our scorecards and found that Slots of Vegas was the standout choice. Here’s why:
State of the Art Software: When you play blackjack online at Slots of Vegas, you’ll enjoy a smooth iGaming experience no matter which game you opt for.
Exciting Range of Game: Slots of Vegas gives players enough choice so that whatever blackjack games you prefer to play, there’s a strong chance you’ll find them here.
Excellent VIP Program: Slots of Vegas’s top-tier VIP program reward you with exclusive bonuses and a number of advantageous perks, including faster withdrawals.
Why Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?
While you can play blackjack games at brick and mortar casinos, the best online blackjack casino comes with numerous perks:
Online Casinos Are Safe: As long as you join licensed online casinos like Slots of Vegas, you can be sure that all your details are safe and secure.
You Get to Play Live Dealer Blackjack Games: Want to feel as though you’re in a real casino? Online casinos let you play live dealer blackjack games that are presided over by professional dealers, and which recreate a casino’s setting perfectly.
You Can Play With Bonus Funds: All the best online casinos let you play online blackjack with bonus money. All you have to do is opt-in to one of their regular deals, which include welcome bonuses.
In fact, online gambling, in general, comes with various perks when compared to land-based casinos. You can get better odds for sports and esports betting, bigger bonuses for slots, higher bet limits, and more.
Best Online Blackjack Sites – FAQs
Which Online Blackjack Site Has the Best Bonuses?
You’ll find the best blackjack bonuses at Lucky Red Casino. Their promotions include a 400% up to $4,000 matched deposit welcome bonus, a $75 free casino chip, and daily reload bonuses, such as a 77% reload bonus every Friday.
Is Live Dealer Blackjack Rigged?
Live dealer blackjack isn’t rigged at the top online blackjack sites, which are legal, licensed, and regulated. There is no chance they can fix their games due to Gambling Commissions constantly monitoring them for fairness.
Can You Play Online Blackjack on Your Mobile Device?
Yes, you can play real money online blackjack on your mobile device. Most online casinos now offer a mobile app alongside a mobile browser.
What is the Best Online Blackjack Site?
The best online blackjack real money casino is Slots of Vegas. You can get started with a $2,500 welcome bonus as a new player, try high RTP games like Perfect Pairs, and bet in a safe and secure environment with 24/7 support and fast payouts.
Is Playing Online Blackjack Safe?
Playing blackjack online is 100% safe when you join legit online casinos that are fully-licensed, and which have put in place a series of strong security measures designed to keep your details and data secure.
Can You Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?
Yes, all blackjack online sites let you play real money blackjack and they let you deposit your funds via secure payment gateways.
You just need to create an account and make a deposit, and then you’re free to browse the casino games. Once you’ve chosen a game and entered a stake, you’ll play for real money.
Is Online Blackjack Beatable?
Online blackjack is certainly beatable in the short term and there have been numerous examples of gamblers winning.
However, due to a combination of the house edge and the fact that playing blackjack is based mostly on luck, it’s very hard to beat the game over the long term. This is why it’s a smart idea to develop a strategy, to never push your luck and to enjoy your wins when they come around.
Comparison of the Best Blackjack Sites for Real Money
Slots of Vegas: Best online blackjack for real money games overall. Play a bunch of RNG and live dealer blackjack games, claim a $2,500 welcome bonus, and take advantage of VIP perks.
Super Slots: Weekly blackjack tournaments, including a $1,500 Cash Race. Over 30 real money blackjack online games in total, as well as a $6,000 welcome bonus.
Lucky Red Casino: The home of bumper bonuses, including a 400% first deposit bonus, daily reload bonuses, and a $75 free casino chip.
Slots.lv: Best online blackjack real money casino for crypto bettors. Enjoy crypto promos, zero transaction fees and a MySlots Rewards program that lets you build up loyalty points.
Ignition Casino: Standout choice for live dealer blackjack. Ignition recreates a real life casino setting with dealers you can chat to, flexible bet limits and high-quality blackjack variants.
Getting Started at the Best Online Blackjack Real Money Sites
Signing up to any blackjack online casino follows pretty much the same 4-step process. Here’s how to join our top pick Slots of Vegas:
Step 1: Sign Up for an Account
- Pick a casino or head straight to our top pick, Slots of Vegas
- Click the Sign Up button
Step 2: Fill Out the Form
- Provide your personal info
- Enter your email address and create a password
- Click Register to continue
Step 3: Verify Your Email
- Check your email inbox
- Find the email from Slots of Vegas
- Click the confirmation link
Step 4: Claim the Bonus
- Select Deposit from the cashier section
- Make a first deposit
- Opt-in to the welcome bonus
- Start playing blackjack games
Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Blackjack
New to playing blackjack online? We’ve got you. In this section, we’ll go through the best tips and tricks that will help you get started with real money blackjack.
Join Multiple Best Blackjack Sites
There are at least 10 top-rated blackjack online casinos. It’s well worth joining more than one as you can then test out different blackjack variations and claim different bonuses.
Grab the Deposit Bonuses
Before you start playing blackjack online, you can grab a deposit bonus at any online casino you sign-up for. This is almost always a matched deposit offer, such as the 250% up to $2,5000 welcome bonus at Slot of Vegas.
Play for Free Online Blackjack Games First
Before you play real money blackjack, most blackjack online casinos let you play their online casino games for free first. This helps you work out a strategy that might be required for each unique online blackjack game.
Excited to Try the Best Blackjack Online Sites?
These are the best online blackjack casinos you can join if you want to play high RTP games in a safe and secure environment.
Each one is home to different blackjack variants, including live dealer blackjack games, and gives you all the tools you need to play with real money.
Slots of Vegas is the best online blackjack casino overall, and you can opt-in to a 250% welcome bonus before playing their awesome casino games.
Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling is meant to be fun. This is why we advise you to play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
