Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada – Top Canadian Slot Sites for BIG Payouts (2024)
Read on to find Canada’s best online slots for real money gambling and discover top-rated games and bonuses to boost your chances of winning.
Nothing quite more exciting than playing Canada’s best online slots for real money and landing a jackpot-winning combination. Pure music to our ears!
But yes, finding the perfect platform is your key to potentially unlocking those jackpot dreams – and nobody knows jackpots better than Jackpot City.
Now, if you want more options, we got you.
We’ve found more real-money online casinos in Canada that offer a fun online casino gaming experience with fast payouts, exciting bonus rounds, and huge bonuses.
Let’s check them all out!
Best Real Money Online Slots Sites in Canada
1. Jackpot City
- Number of slots: 400+
- Welcome bonus: 100% deposit bonuses up to C$1,600
- Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, ApplePay, Paysafecard, eCheck, +5 more
- Payout speed: 1-3 business days
2. Spin Casino
- Number of slots: 500+
- Welcome bonus: Up to C$1,000 welcome bonuses
- Payment methods: Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Flexepin, Google Pay +4 more
- Payout speed: 1-3 business days
3. Slots Palace
- Number of slots: 3,500+
- Welcome bonus: Up to C$1,500 bonus on first three deposits
- Payment methods: Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Payz, Bitcoin +14 more
- Payout speed: Instant payouts
4. PlayOJO
- Number of slots: 3,000+
- Welcome bonus: 50 wager-free bonus spins
- Payment methods: Interac, Mastercard, Visa, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, +2 more
- Payout speed: 1-3 banking days
5. Lucky7even
- Number of slots: 4,500+
- Welcome bonus: Up to $3,000 welcome bonus + 200 free spins
- Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Maestro, Jeton, Skrill, Binance +16 more
- Payout speed: 1-5 banking days
Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada
- 9 Masks of Fire: Best slot game overall
- Mega Moolah: Best jackpot slot
- Gigatroonz: Highest-volatility
- Thor and the Trials of Asgard: Biggest base-game payout
- Book of the Fallen: Highest RTP
With the best slot sites and games listed on a silver platter for you – let’s now dive in and briefly review all of them.
1. 9 Masks of Fire – Best Online Slot for Real Money in Canada Overall
- RTP: 96.24%
- Theme: African, tribal
- Maximum Win: 2,500x your stake
- Where to Play: Jackpot City
- Bonus: 100% welcome bonus up to C$1,600
9 Masks of Fire is a game developed by Microgaming in partnership with Gameburger Studios. Spin its reels and hunt down at least 3 Mask Scatters to unlock the free spins bonus round, which can give you up to 30 spins and multipliers that’ll scorch your bankroll.
2. Mega Moolah – Best Real Money Jackpot Slot Game in Canada
- RTP: 97%
- Theme: African safari,
- Maximum Win: 1,955x your total stake
- Where to Play: Spin Casino
- Bonus: Welcome bonuses up to C$1,000
Mega Moolah is easily one of Microgaming’s most iconic progressive jackpot slots. This casino game beckons you to an African safari where life-changing wins hide in the savannah. Do note it’s a high-volatility slot game.
3. Gigantoonz – Highest Volatility Slot Game for Real Money in Canada
- RTP: 96.25%
- Theme: Sci-fi, cute monsters, laboratory
- Maximum Win: 4,000x your stake
- Where to Play: Slots Palace
- Bonus: Up to C$1,500 on first three deposits
Gigantoonz from Play’n GO takes the beloved Reactoonz online slot game formula and cranks it up to eleven. This high-volatility slot features cascading wins, giant ‘toon symbols, and the potential for truly explosive payouts.
4. Thor and The Trials of Asgard – Biggest Base-Game Payout Among Canadian Slots
- RTP: 96.08%
- Theme: Norse mythology
- Maximum Win: 25,000x your bet
- Where to Play: PlayOJO
- Bonus: 50 wager-free bonus spins
Step into the realm of Norse gods with Thor and the Trials of Asgard, a thrilling slot from Green Valley Games. This medium-volatility online slot game features legendary battles with cascading wins, expanding wilds, and a bonus round packed with free spins (plus multipliers!).
5. Book of the Fallen – Highest RTP Online Slot Game in Canada
- RTP: 96.50%
- Theme: Ancient Egypt
- Maximum Win: 5,000x your bet
- Where to Play: Lucky7even
- Bonus: Up to $3,000 deposit bonuses + 200 free spins
Book of Fallen by Pragmatic Play takes you on a dusty treasure hunt through ancient Egyptian tombs. As you spin its reels, you get to uncover expanding symbols, a free spins bonus round with up to 10 retriggers, and the potential for wins up to 5,000x your stake.
Best Online Slots Sites in Canada for Real Money – Reviews
1. Jackpot City – Best Online Slots Site in Canada Overall
Pros
- Up to C$1,600 welcome bonuses
- Welcome bonus extends to first 4 deposits
- 10+ payment methods
- Downloadable casino apps for Android and iOS
- Regular online slot tournaments
Cons
- Login required to view all available games
- No direct cryptocurrency options
Jackpot City has been around since 1998, and we love how their online casino has a touch of old-school Vegas charm with the energy of a bustling metropolis. No wonder it’s known as the best online casino in Canada, especially for online slots.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
Jackpot City runs on Microgaming’s legendary software, which means an awesome selection of top-notch real money slots. But even if that’s the case, you’ll still find slot machines from other reputable developers, like NetEnt.
Some of the online slot games we think you shouldn’t miss out on include classic games like 9 Masks of Fire and the jackpot thrills of Amazing Link Zeus. But they’re not just about jackpot slots here because they’ve got regular slot games like
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
So, are you ready to hit the virtual streets of Jackpot City? You’ll be thrilled to know that they greet Canadian players with a real money deposit bonus of up to C$1,600 spread across your first four deposits. That’s the equivalent of penthouse-level treatment, alright.
To make the deal sweeter, they are also giving you 10 daily spins for a shot at a million. Not bad, eh?
Payment Options to Play Online Slots: 5/5
If Jackpot City’s got you feeling those big-city vibes, it’s time to fund your adventures. You’ve got the most convenient payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Interac, and a few more.
While a lack of direct crypt options o is a slight bummer, Neosurf vouchers let you slip those Bitcoins in through the back door.
Keep in mind that the C$50 minimum for withdrawals is a touch higher than many online casinos, but that low deposit evens the playing field and payout speed, which is just 1-3 banking days.
2. Spin Casino – Best Canadian Online Slots Site for Jackpots
Pros
- Welcome bonuses up to C$1,000
- Deposit bonuses on the first 3 deposits
- Biggest progressive jackpot slots
- Certified by eCOGRA
- Downloadable app from the Apple App Store
Cons
- Can’t play slots for free
- No crypto options
Spin Casino has been in the game since 2001, and they’re fully licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Yup, it’s one of the best legit online casinos out there. That’s always a plus when we’re talking real money wagers.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
Spin Casino boasts over 500 slots powered by heavy hitters like Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt. Sure, their focus on progressive jackpot games is clear (hello, Gold Blitz, and Amazing Link Riches), but they haven’t skimped on variety entirely.
If progressive jackpots aren’t your thing or you simply want a break from them, there’s still a solid mix of video slots plus table game classics like roulette and blackjack to keep your online gambling experience interesting.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Are you new to Spin Casino? Get ready to spin with a welcome bonus of up to C$1,000. That’s a 100% deposit bonus on your first two deposits of up to C$400 and another 100% match bonus of up to C$300 on your third deposit.
In addition, just like Jackpot City, Spin Casino offers 10 daily spins for a million, which also grabbed our attention. You never know what those 10 free spins could provide.
Payment Options to Play Online Slots: 5/5
Spin Casino keeps things simple with the banking options Canadian players love – Interac, Visa, Mastercard, and even digital wallets like Apple Pay are supported.
That C$10 minimum deposit is nice and low, but be warned: the C$50 minimum withdrawal is a tad higher than some of its competitors. That’s quite a small tradeoff if those jackpots are calling your name.
3. Slots Palace – Best Online Slots Canada Site for Bonus Buy Slot Games
Pros
- Bonuses up to C$1,500 on first deposits
- Instant payout options
- Accepts Cryptocurrencies
- 40 casino software providers
- 3,000+ online slot games
Cons
- Could use more ways to filter games
- Only 4-5 crypto options available
Slots Palace hit the online gambling scene in 2020. Despite its newbie status, its Curacao license guarantees that it’s a legit online casino site.
Slots Selection: 5/5
Slots Palace boasts a mind-boggling array of partnerships with numerous software providers (we’re talking 40+), including heavy hitters like Play’n GO. It’s overwhelming in the best possible way.
Are you feeling overwhelmed? Slots Palace lets you search not just by name but by provider, features, and even themes—a lifesaver in a real money casino this massive. Of course, the bonus buy games here are found under one category.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New Canadian players at this real money online casino can score a welcome package of up to C$1,500 on your first three deposits.
Neteller or Skrill deposits won’t qualify, though, so consider a different banking method if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
Payment Options to Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
Slots Palace keeps that variety theme going with its banking options. Their payment methods include popular options like Interac, credit and cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ripple.
No crypto? No problem. You can also buy crypto via MoonPay on their casino website.
4. PlayOJO – Best Bonuses of All Canadian Slot Sites for Real Money
Pros
- 50 free spins welcome bonus
- Wager-free promotions
- Advanced game search filters
- 3,000+ online slots to play
- No minimum withdrawal required
Cons
- Not the biggest bonus offers
- Login required to chat with support reps
PlayOJO has been around since 2017, and it’s built a reputation for being fair. That’s because the platform offers real money casino bonuses with no sneaky wagering terms or ridiculous wagering requirements and bonuses tailor-fitted to your gaming needs.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
PlayOJO offers a healthy selection of slots from top-tier slot game providers like Big Time Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Green Valley Games, and Games Global.
Their exclusive game titles, like Jungle Fiesta and Anubis Gold, are what sets them apart. These are real money slot machines you won’t find anywhere else.
Aside from slots, you can also enjoy a nice game of online bingo at this slot casino.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
PlayOJO’s welcome offer might not be the flashiest, but it’s one of the fairest around. New players will get 50 free spins on Thor and The Trials of Asgard. Each spin is valued at C$0.10.
The best part is that all casino bonuses at PlayOJO are wager-free.
So, whatever you win, you keep! If you want more promos, you won’t feel disappointed because there are Kickers like OJO’s Reel Spinoffs. This daily slots tournament gives you a shot at winning 1,000 free spins.
Payment Options to Play Online Slots: 4.8/5
PlayOJO keeps banking straightforward with convenient and popular payment methods, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and Interac. Their payout speed is also noteworthy, as they can process payouts on the same day.
5. Lucky7even – Best Variety of Real Money Slot Games in Canada
Pros
- Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
- Get an additional 200 free spins
- Wide range of bonus buy slot machines
- 80+ casino software providers
- 4,000+ online slot games
Cons
- Could use more game filters
- Web design looks cluttered on small screen
This online gambling site is overflowing with real money casino games. If you’re the type who gets slot boredom faster than you can say ‘jackpot,’ Lucky7even’s sheer variety might be your cure.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
With 80+ software providers on board, Lucky7even delivers an almost intimidating slot library. Big names like Pragmatic Play are in the mix, so quality is assured in this slot casino.
However, the game filtering options here could be better, but at least you can sort them by provider. It can make navigation more accessible, especially if you already have your favorite game developers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New to Lucky7even? Get ready for a welcome bonus package of up to $3,000. Like most online casinos Canada players enjoy, these bonuses come with strings attached, and with that much bonus potential, we find their terms reasonable.
Payment Options to Play Online Slots: 4.8/5
Lucky7even doesn’t skimp on banking options. They support payment methods like Interac, cards, crypto, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.
That C$30 minimum for both deposits and withdrawals feels super fair, but the real gem? They offer instant payout methods. So, you can get those online casino winnings into your pocket and start celebrating—no frustrating delays.
Choosing Canada’s Best Real Money Online Slots Sites
Slot Selection
The best casino sites offer a vast library of online slots. Think of it like a giant buffet: classic 3-reels, modern video slots, and even those juicy progressives with life-changing jackpots. More slots = less chance of boredom and more opportunities to discover your next favorite.
Bonuses and Promotions
We can’t deny that welcome bonuses, free spins, and reload offers are always tempting, but don’t be blinded by the big numbers. Always consider the wagering requirements. Generally, offers with wagering requirements less than 40x are worth claiming.
Payment Options
Only the top Canadian online casinos offer a good range of payment methods for fast, secure deposits and withdrawals. Some of the popular payment methods in Canada today are Interac and cards. Of course, we also favor the best real money casinos that process a speedy payout.
We’ve used the same criteria to rank the best Australian online slots as well.
Bonuses to Use on the Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada
Ready to stretch those slot sessions and chase bigger payouts? Here’s the lowdown on the bonuses waiting to be claimed at top online casinos in Canada.
How To Play Online Slots for Real Money in Canada
Can’t wait to spin those reels for a chance at some of the biggest real money online gambling wins? We’re also here to help you get started. Here’s how you can play slots on our top pick as the best slots casino, Jackpot City:
Step 1: Create an Online Casino Account
- Visit Jackpot City’s website and click “Sign up.”
- Confirm your location in Canada then proceed with “Next.”
- Finalize your registration by inputting your details and then selecting “Register.”
You’ll need to confirm where you are in Canada. Know that residents of Ontario only have access to a different version of the website.
Step 2: Deposit & Claim a Bonus
- Once you’re done signing up and you’re logged in, click the “Deposit.“
- Choose your preferred payment method, enter all the required details, and hit “Deposit.”
Step 3: Play Online Slots for Real Money
- Deposit done? Head back to the casino lobby.
- Pick the slots category, choose a slot game, and get those reels spinning!
Different Types of Real Money Online Slots in Canada
Three-Reel Slots
These are your classic fruit machines, so if you feel like channeling the vintage Vegas vibe, consider giving them a shot. This type of real money slot game offers simple gameplay, fewer pay lines, and the potential for big wins on a single spin.
Five-Reel Slots
Five-reel slots are the workhorses of the online casino world. They offer an endless variety of themes, pay lines, and bonus features. While these can be overwhelming for beginners, the potential for massive wins and engaging gameplay still make them a thrilling choice.
Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots
These slot games take that five-reel format and crank it up with even MORE pay lines (sometimes hundreds!) or multiple sets of reels spinning at once. This means more chances to win, but know that these games usually require higher real money bets per spin.
Video Slots
Video slots are quite the spectacle with their intricate storylines, bonus rounds, and eye-popping graphics. They’re perfect for players craving an immersive online gaming experience. If graphics matter to you when it comes to gaming, you may want to only play this type of slot machine.
3D Slots
3D slots take the visual experience to the next level with animations that feel like the graphics are bursting from your screen. These often combine cutting-edge visuals with exciting themes and bonus features.
Progressive Slots
These bad boys have jackpots that grow with every spin, sometimes reaching millions. The chance to become an instant millionaire is undeniably exciting, but remember: the odds of hitting the jackpot are usually slim.
Branded Slots
Branded slots online bring your favorite movies, TV shows, and musicians to the reels. They let you spin the reels with your favorite characters, catchy OST, and bonus rounds inspired by movie and TV scenes.
Best Online Slots in Canada – FAQs
Can I Play Real Money Online Slots on Mobile in Canada?
Yes, you can play real money online slots on your mobile device. Most online casinos offer seamless mobile gameplay.
Some casinos even have dedicated mobile apps, but the ones that don’t ensure their online gambling sites are optimized for mobile usage.
Can I Play Free Slots Online?
Sure. You can play free online slots at many casinos. Most of the best online casinos, including our top picks, let you try out their slot games in “demo” or “practice” mode.
This is a great way to test different games, learn their rules, and have fun without risking a penny.
Can I Win Real Money by Playing Online Slot Machines in Canada?
Yes, you can win real money by playing online slots, but of course, you’ll need to place real money bets to win real money.
However, you might get lucky and score a no-deposit bonus or free spins that could give you real money wins without spending a dime.
What’s the Best Online Slot Game to Play for Real Money in Canada?
The best online slot game that’s our personal favorite is 9 Masks of Fire by Microgaming and Gameburger Studios. This online slot game offers classic gameplay with medium volatility that’s perfect for many players.
Tips for Playing Real Money Online Slots in Canada
Okay, slots are games of chance, and the truth is that those reels don’t care if you’re wearing your lucky socks. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely at the mercy of Lady Luck. Here are a few tips to help you level up your real money slots sessions:
1. Embrace the Power of RTP
RTP stands for Return to Player, and it’s basically the percentage a slot pays back over time. It won’t guarantee wins on every spin, but consistently choosing online slot games with higher RTPs gives you a better shot at long-term success.
2. Volatility is Your Slots Spirit Animal
The game volatility describes how often (and how much) a slot pays out. Generally, high-volatility slots offer those thrilling but elusive big wins, while low-volatility games deliver smaller, more frequent payouts. It’s all about your risk tolerance when it comes to this.
3. Demo Mode is Your Secret Weapon
Most real money online casinos in Canada let you try games for free in “demo” mode. It’s the perfect way to understand bonus features, test different game mechanics, and decide if a slot’s vibes match yours before you wager your hard-earned cash.
4. Don’t Chase Your Losses
We’ve all been there – a few unlucky spins, and suddenly, you’re on a quest to “win back” what you’ve lost. This is a slippery slope, buddy. Slots are designed to be unpredictable. Walking away when you’re down might feel tough, but it’s the smart move for long-term success.
What Canadian Slots Online Casino Should You Pick?
So, after all that virtual casino hopping, where should you plant your lucky flag? Our top pick, Jackpot City, offers a winning combo of classic slots charm and generous bonuses to fuel your spins.
However, don’t let that stop you from exploring the other great online casinos on our list, like Spin Casino and Slots Palace. They all have some of the most popular Canadian online casino games, especially the hottest slot machines you shouldn’t ignore.
At the end of the day, the best slots casino is the one that can cater to your gaming needs. So go forth, brave spinner, and don’t be afraid to explore what they all have to offer.
May luck be your trusty sidekick, and remember, even when those reels don’t cooperate, the fun is always in the chase.
Happy spinning!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer. Remember that all gaming websites are for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
- https://www.cprg.ca/
- https://www.responsiblegambling.org/