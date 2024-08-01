Best Online Slots UK – Top-Rated UK Slot Sites for Real Money in 2024
Play the best online slots in the UK for real money. Check out our slot site reviews, exclusive bonuses, and top slot games to play.
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
The light ka-chink as a coin falls in the slot, the whirr of the reels, and, if you’re lucky, the flashing lights that accompany a BIG WIN… the best online slots in the UK have a way of getting the adrenaline pumping, don’t they?
This is especially true with slots like PlayOJO’s Big Bass Bonanza, offering over 96% payout rates. And when you sign up and deposit here, you get 50 bonus spins to use on this game.
If that’s not enough, we’ve listed nine other UK slot sites and games that might be perfect for you. Let’s check them out.
Best Online Slots UK
- Big Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO
- Book of Dead at Swift Casino
- Reel King Megaways at Grosvenor
- Starburst at Regal Wins
- Game of Thrones Online Slot at All British
- Solar Odyssey at Pub Casino
- Wheel of Wishes at Casushi
- Buffalo Rising Megaways at Yeti Casino
- Gold Cash at Slots Magic
- Legacy of Dead at Magic Red
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
Choosing the right slot game is key to a great online casino experience. With so much variety, it can be overwhelming. But hold on—let’s explore some of the best slot games in the UK before you dive into our recommendations for online slots UK site.
1. Big Bass Bonanza (PlayOJO) – Best Online Slot Game in the UK Overall
- RTP: 96.71%
- Theme: Fishing, Ocean
- Maximum Win: 2,100x your bet
- Where to Play: PlayOJO
- Bonus: 50 wager-free bonus spins
Big Bass Bonanza by Pragmatic Play is a fishing-themed slot with a splash of high volatility. During the spins bonus round, the cheerful fisherman becomes your best mate as he reels in valuable fish symbols.
Each fish carries a cash prize, and as you collect them, the multiplier increases. This can potentially lead to a massive catch of up to 2,100x your bet. It’s a simple game, but the potential for big wins in the bonus round keeps things exciting.
2. Book of Dead (Swift Casino) – UK Online Slot with a Huge Multiplier
- RTP: 96.21%
- Theme: Ancient Egypt, temples
- Maximum Win: 5,000x your stake
- Where to Play: Swift Casino
- Bonus: 100% up to £50 deposit match + 50 bonus spins
Join the fearless adventurer Rich Wilde in Play’n Go’s iconic slot, Book of Dead. This Egyptian-themed slot game is brimming with mystery and danger, offering a thrilling experience due to its high volatility.
During gameplay, landing three or more “Book” symbols triggers bonus spins where one special symbol expands to fill the reels. If you enjoy classic adventure stories and the thrill of high-risk, high-reward gameplay, you’ll love exploring the ancient tombs of Book of Dead.
3. Reel King Megaways (Grosvenor) – Best UK Megaways Slot Game
- RTP: 96.23%
- Theme: Classic fruit machine slots
- Maximum Win: 5,920x your bet
- Where to Play: Grosvenor
- Bonus: Deposit £20, play with £50 welcome bonus
Reel King gets a supersized upgrade in Inspired Gaming’s Reel King Megaways slots. Fans of its classic version will adore this slot game, with its nostalgic charm and the potential for big wins.
Spin with a potential 117,694 winning combinations in play. Trigger cascading reels for successive wins, and keep an eye out for the Reel King himself. He can turn multiple reels fully Wild for massive payouts.
>> Play Reel King Megaways now
4. Starburst (Regal Wins) – Most Popular Classic Slots Game for UK Players
- RTP: 96.10%
- Theme: Space, gems
- Maximum Win: 500x your bet/spin
- Where to Play: Regal Wins
- Bonus: 100% up to £300 welcome bonus + 50 bonus spins
NetEnt’s iconic Starburst slot game brings a touch of cosmic sparkle to your screen. This low-volatility slot offers frequent, smaller wins, making it perfect for casual players and those who enjoy longer play sessions.
Look out for Starburst Wilds, as they expand to cover entire reels and trigger respins for extra chances to create winning combinations. This slot machine is a timeless classic beloved by online slots enthusiasts of all experience levels.
5. Game of Thrones (All British) – Best Branded Slot Game in the UK
- RTP: 94.86%-95.00%
- Theme: TV show, books, Game of Thrones
- Maximum Win: 20,500x your stake
- Where to Play: All British Casino
- Bonus: 100% bonus up to £100 + 10% cashback
Fans of Game of Thrones, get ready to choose your House. Microgaming’s Game of Thrones slot immerses you in the realm of Westeros. This medium volatility game offers 243 ways to win or classic 15 paylines.
Trigger one of four House-themed bonus spins features, each with unique multipliers and stacked symbols. Unleash the fury of House Baratheon for big wins with a 5x multiplier, or side with House Stark for a potential 3x multiplier over 14 spins.
>> Play Game of Thrones slot now
Best Slot Sites UK
Now that you know which casino games are worth a spin, let’s check out the top UK online slots sites where you can play them. We’ll spill the tea on what they offer, from the juiciest slot games to the bonuses that you can get as a new player.
1. PlayOJO – Best UK Slot Site Overall
18+ new players only. 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza. £0.10 per spin value. No wagering requirement. 30-day expiry. £10 minimum deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 50 bonus spins welcome offer
- Wager-free casino bonuses
- Over 3,000 online slot games
- Custom daily offers
- No minimum cashout for most payment options
Cons
- Login required to access live chat support
- FAQs page can be improved
When it comes to top-quality slots action, PlayOJO consistently shines as our overall champion.
Online Slots Selection: 5/5
With over 3,000 slot games, this UK online casino will leave you spoiled for choice. They’ve partnered with big names like Big Time Gaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play, so expect to find all the classic slots UK players adore, thrilling Megaways titles, and the latest casino game releases.
We particularly appreciated their advanced search filters, allowing you to find slot games by theme, volatility, number of paylines, reels, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions for Playing Online Slots: 4.95/5
Join PlayOJO today, make a deposit, and you’ll get 50 bonus spins with zero wagering requirements. That means whatever you win, you keep.
Note that this welcome bonus is for first-time depositors only. A minimum £10 deposit is required, and the bonus spins can be used on Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza.
There’s also a separate bingo welcome bonus, making PlayOJO one of the best bingo sites in the UK today.
Accepted Payment Methods to Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
PlayOJO caters nicely to UK players. Deposit with Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, PayPal, or even Apple Pay—all for a minimum of £10.
What’s sweet is that most withdrawal options have no minimum limits. That means your bonus winnings are truly yours to keep, no matter the size. Payout times are decent, usually 1-5 business days, depending on your chosen method.
2. Swift Casino – Best Variety of Online Slots in the UK
18+ new players only. Max. Bonus £50 + 50f bonus spins on Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. 30x wagering for deposit bonus amount and 60x for bonus spins. 30-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- £50 deposit match + 50 bonus spins
- Downloadable mobile casino app
- Regular slots tournaments
- 2,000+ slot games
- Certified secure by iTechLabs
Cons
- Login required to see all available games
- Email support only
If you crave variety in your slots experience, Swift Casino should be on your radar. They boast thousands of top-quality online slot games and a generous welcome bonus with extra spins.
Online Slots Selection: 4.9/5
Swift Casino partners up with big names like NetEnt, Playtech, and Play ‘n Go, so you can be sure that all their online casino games are top-notch.
You’ll find all the classics and favourites, like Book of Dead and Sweet Bonanza. It’s quite a shame their full game library is only visible after you sign up, but seeing those popular titles already gives you a good idea of what they have in store.
Bonuses and Promotions for Playing Online Slots: 4.8/5
For new players, Swift Casino offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 and 50 extra spins on Book of Dead.
On top of the welcome offer, Swift Casino regularly hosts exciting tournaments that give you extra chances to add more to your casino winnings.
Accepted Payment Methods to Play Online Slots:4.9/5
Swift Casino keeps it simple and convenient for UK players. They accept Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and instant bank transfers.
Both deposits and withdrawals have a £10 minimum, which is fair. Payout times are typically 1-5 business days, with e-wallets like PayPal and Apple Pay being the fastest.
>>Get a 100% bonus + extra spins [Swift Casino]
3. Grosvenor – Best UK Slots Casino for Jackpot Games
18+ new players only. £30 welcome bonus. £20 minimum deposit. 30x wagering req. PayPal deposit excluded. 30-day expiry. £2,000 max win. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- Deposit £20, play with £50 welcome bonus
- 500+ slot games to play
- Great selection of Megaways and Drop & Wins
- Low minimum deposit and withdrawal (£5)
- Offers online sports betting
Cons
- Not the biggest slot games library
- Could add more ways to filter slot games
If you’re always chasing the next big win, Grosvenor Casino is a pretty good choice. They boast a great selection of jackpot slots and those exhilarating Megaways slot games.
Online Slots Selection: 4.9/5
Grosvenor has 10+ slot providers on board, including IGT, Inspired Gaming, and Novomatic.
Their thoughtful categorization makes it super easy to find your favourites. You can browse online slots by Megaways, Drops & Wins, or even check out their hand-picked “Hidden Gems.”
It’d be perfect if you could also filter games by provider, but overall, there’s little to complain about. Also, if you get the itch to diversify,
Grosvenor offers a full-fledged casino experience with live dealers and even an online sportsbook for all your betting needs. In fact, it’s one of the best esports betting sites you can join.
Bonuses and Promotions for Playing Online Slots: 4.9/5
Join Grosvenor today and deposit at least £20 to snag a £50 welcome bonus. Be warned that only a limited selection of games contributes to the wagering requirements. So, check the eligible casino games before you get the bonus.
Just know that live casino games contribute 10%, while jackpot and progressive games contribute 50% to the wagering requirements.
Accepted Payment Methods to Play Online Slots: 4.8/5
Grosvenor keeps it sweet and simple for UK players. You can choose from Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard, and Apple Pay.
What sets them apart is the low barrier to entry—you can deposit and withdraw from as little as £5. PayPal and bank transfers typically boast instant payouts, allowing you to access your cash right away.
>>Score a £50 welcome bonus [Grosvenor]
4. Regal Wins – Best Slots Online UK Site Welcome Offer
18+ new casino players only. Max bonus £300 + 50 spins on Starburst. 5 Batches of 10 FS Daily. Bonus code: “REGAL.” 50x wagering. PayPal deposit excluded. 7-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- £300 welcome bonus
- 500+ online slot games
- Claim daily rewards
- Fast and secure withdrawals
- Great loyalty rewards
Cons
- Cluttered casino homepage
- Bonus expires in 7 days
If you’re looking to stretch your slots budget, Regal Wins Casino might be worth a closer look.
Online Slots Selection: 4.7/5
Regal Wins features a diverse selection of over 500 games from top casino slot providers like NetEnt, IGT, and Play ‘n GO.
You’ll find all the classics here, like Starburst, and newer and more popular slot games like Big Bass Bonanza, Fluffy Favourites, and Wish Upon a Jackpot
Bonuses and Promotions for Playing Online Slots: 4.9/5
Here’s where Regal Wins shines. New players can claim a welcome bonus of up to £300 plus 50 bonus spins with the bonus code “REGAL.”
It’s best to use the bonus spins right away since they are only valid for 24 hours. But don’t worry, the match bonus you can use on slots and other games has a 7-day expiration. Not the longest validity in our books, but that should be enough for a £300 bonus potential.
Accepted Payment Methods to Play Online Slots: 4.75/5
Regal Wins supports all the popular payment solutions for UK players. They accept Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Paysafecard, and Apple Pay.
The £10 minimum for both deposits and withdrawals is perfectly reasonable. Most withdrawals are processed instantly, so your winnings can be in your hands within minutes for some methods. Bank transfers will take the standard 1-3 business days.
>>Grab up to £300 deposit bonus Regal Wins]
5. All British – Awesome Cashback Rewards from a UK Online Slots Site
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. £20 minimum deposit. No max cash out. 35x bonus wagering. Max bet with an active bonus is £5. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 100% up to £100 welcome bonus
- 10% cash back on every deposit
- Offers over-the-phone support
- Wide variety of payment options
- Play +400 slot games
Cons
- Cluttered online casino page
- No cash back for Skrill and Neteller deposits
Regal Wins’ generous welcome bonus is definitely tempting, but if you want something better, maybe you should check out All British Casino.
Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5
With over 20 slot providers and 400 slot games, including the likes of Big Time Gaming and IGT, All British Casino caters to every taste.
Their creative and fun slot game categories like “Something Fishy” and “Movies & Shows” make it interesting to go through their online gaming selection. They have awesome branded slot games like Game of Thrones and Jurassic World Raptor Riches.
Bonuses and Promotions for Playing Online Slots: 4.75/5
Prepare for a warm British welcome with a 100% deposit bonus up to £100. The bonus code to use is “WELCOME100.”
But here’s the real kicker: All British Casino offers 10% cashback on every single deposit. Sadly, Skrill and Neteller deposits don’t qualify, so card payments or Apple Pay are your best bet. The cashback kicks in when your balance drops below £10 and is available within 24 hours.
Accepted Payment Methods to Play Online Slots: 4.7/5
All British Casino supports payment options like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and Apple Pay.
Both deposits and withdrawals have reasonable limitations—£10 minimum deposit and £20 for withdrawals. This slots online UK casino prides itself on fast payouts, as it aims to process your winnings within 24 hours and totally free of charge.
>>Enjoy up to £100 deposit bonus [All British Casino]
How We Chose the Best Slots Sites UK – Ranking Methodology
Online Slots Selection
A great slots site shouldn’t just focus on quantity; quality matters too. That’s why we selected those that offer a diverse range of games, from old-school classics to the latest releases, including popular Megaways and progressive slots from trusted software providers.
Slots Bonuses and Promotions
When it comes to bonuses, it’s not just about the amount or the number of extra spins offered. Truly generous welcome offers come with fair terms so you can actually keep your winnings.
Payment Options
Nobody likes waiting for their money. Our top online casinos for real money provide UK-friendly deposit and withdrawal methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and even Apple Pay. Fast withdrawals are essential, ensuring that your winnings are deposited into your bank account promptly.
Bonuses To Use on the Best Slots Online UK
- PlayOJO: Get 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza.
- Swift Casino: Claim a £50 deposit match + 50 bonus spins.
- Grosvenor: Deposit £20, play with £50 welcome bonus.
- Regal Wins: Enjoy a 100% bonus up to £300 + 50 spins.
- All British: Score a 100% bonus up to £100.
How To Join the Best Online Slots UK Real Money Sites
Ready to spin those reels and chase some UK slots magic? We’ve got you covered. Let’s go through how to join our top pick, PlayOJO. The sign-up process is similar for most of our favourite casinos, so take note of these steps:
Step 1: Sign Up and Create Your Account
- Go to PlayOJO casino’s website and click the “Join Now” button.
- Enter your contact info, date of birth, and other details required, and click “Next.”
- You’ll then be asked to set deposit limits (optional but always a responsible move).
Step 2: Fund Your Account and Get Your Bonus
- Once you’re signed up, head to your casino account’s dashboard and click “Deposit.”
- Pick your preferred payment method, enter your details, and confirm that deposit.
Step 3: Spin the Reels of Your Favourite Slots
- Time to hit the casino lobby and click “Slots Play.”
- Find a slot game that tickles your fancy, and let the good times roll… or better yet, spin!
Types of Slot Machines for UK Players
Three-Reel Slots
These are the OGs of the casino slots world. They’re inspired by those classic, one-armed bandits popular in land-based casinos. If you crave simplicity and a touch of nostalgia, three-reel slots are most likely what you’ll enjoy.
Five-Reel Slots
Five-reel slots offer a more immersive and visually stunning gaming experience. With increased reel combinations and a wider range of paylines, these give players more opportunities to land winning combinations and unlock fun bonus features.
Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots
Taking things up a notch, multi-payline and multi-reel slots cater to those seeking an even more complex and rewarding gameplay experience. These games feature a larger grid with numerous reels and an abundance of paylines.
Video Slots
This is where online casinos truly outshine their brick-and-mortar counterparts. Video slots are packed with stunning graphics, captivating animations, and sound effects that draw you into the game.
3D Slots
For those seeking an immersive and visually stunning experience, 3D slots can be worth your time. These games feature state-of-the-art graphics and animations that seemingly leap off your screen. They have a mesmerizing and lifelike gaming environment that’ll leave you in awe.
Progressive Jackpot Slots
Get ready to chase the big bucks with progressive jackpot slots. These games are linked across multiple online casinos, and a portion of each wager contributes to a constantly growing jackpot pool.
Branded Slots
Inspired by popular movies, TV shows, and entertainment franchises, branded slots offer players a chance to immerse themselves in their favourite pop culture characters and personalities. A good example of this is Game of Thrones Online Slots at All British Casino.
Tips for Playing Online Slot Games in the UK
While online slots are games of chance, a few savvy moves can make your experience way more rewarding. Here are some tips that won’t feel like the same old stuff you’ve heard a million times:
Explore the Game Library
Don’t just play the first slot game you see. Top UK slot sites like PlayOJO have filter options to help you find the perfect game. Narrow your search by themes you enjoy or your favourite bonus round features. This way, you’ll end up with a tailored slots experience.
Don’t Chase Losses
We’ve all been there—that pesky losing streak that makes you want to keep betting to try and “win it back.” Resist the urge, please. Set limits for yourself, both for how much you spend and how long you play. Stick to those limits, and don’t be afraid to walk away when you’ve hit them.
RTP is Key
That little percentage you see next to each slot game? That’s the RTP (Return To Player), and it tells you how much the slot is expected to pay back to players over the long run. Slots with an RTP of 96% or higher are generally considered good bets.
We’ve shared more tips in our guide to the best online slots (pokies) in Australia.
Best Online Slots UK – FAQs
Are Online Slots Rigged?
No, online slots aren’t rigged if you’re playing them at a trusted UK online casino. Licensed UK casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure that each spin is completely fair and unpredictable.
What Is RTP?
RTP stands for “Return to Player,” and it’s a percentage that tells you how much a slot machine is expected to pay out over the long run. For example, a slot with an RTP of 96% means that, on average, for every £100 wagered, £96 should be returned as winnings.
What Is Volatility Level in Online Slots?
Volatility level describes how risky a slot game is. It refers to how often a slot pays out and the size of those payouts.
- High Volatility: Fewer wins, but potential for large payouts.
- Medium Volatility: Mix of smaller and larger potential wins.
- Low Volatility: More frequent wins, usually smaller in size.
Can I Win Real Money By Playing UK Online Slots?
Yes, you can win real money by playing slots online. As long as you’re playing at a licensed UK casino and placing real money bets, you’re in the running for real cash prizes.
Just remember, slots are games of chance, so while those big wins are possible, winning is not guaranteed.
Summary of the 5 Best Online Slots Casinos in the UK
PlayOJO: PlayOJO boasts a massive slot game and online bingo selection with wager-free casino bonuses. Get 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Swift Casino: If you crave endless online slots, Swift Casino has you covered with thousands of top-quality casino games. Get up to £50 deposit match + 50 bonus spins. T&Cs apply.
Grosvenor: Ready to chase those life-changing wins? Grosvenor Casino offers a fantastic selection of Megaways slots. Get started with a £50” welcome bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Regal Wins: If boosting your bankroll is your priority, Regal Wins online slot site has the most generous welcome packages – up to £300 in bonus funds and 50 bonus spins. T&Cs apply.
All British: All British Casino is all about rewarding your loyalty! Get 10% cashback on every single deposit and a 100% up to £100 welcome bonus on your first deposit. T&Cs apply.
So, Where Should You Play Online Slots in the UK?
Honestly, our favorite spot for all-around slots awesomeness is PlayOJO. Their huge selection of casino games, no-fuss wager-free bonuses, and easy payments make them a sure-fire winner.
But hey, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the other great UK online casinos we mentioned. Whether it’s wager-free fun, jackpots, or simply loads of game options—our recommendations are top 20 slots UK material.
Whatever you choose, remember to gamble responsibly and have a blast.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles.
Underage gambling is an offence. Only gamble what you can afford to lose.
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.
Visit these free gambling addiction resources:
Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.