The Wildest Stranger Things Finale Fan Theories

Vampires, wormholes, and time travel – oh my! There are some pretty out-there theories about the kind of twists we might see in the series finale of Stranger Things later this month. You may have even seen a few kicking around online yourself by now.

Some of these theories sound more realistic than others. Still, they’re all good fun to ponder, and given that online fandom hasn’t been frothing like this since the WandaVision/Mephisto era of television, we’ve been on all the big Charlie Day in Always Sunny red string pin boards and keeping track of the main Stranger Things fan theories so you don’t have to.

Without further ado, then, here are some of the biggest fan theories on how Stranger Things will end…

Whether the Gang Wins or Loses is Based on Points from Eddie Munson’s D&D Game

In this theory, posted before season 5 started streaming, Eddie Munson’s season 4 Dungeons & Dragons game is key. Vecna had 15 hit points left in that game, so the gang needed to get more than 15 to beat him. Erica rolled a d20 and won. Previously, Dustin rolled 11, but that was not enough to win. Therefore, Eleven is not enough to beat Vecna. But with her sister, Eight, they make 19. They need 1 to win: Henry. He must join forces with Eleven and Eight to conquer the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer.