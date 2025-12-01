Sadie Sink Hints Max Could Return After Stranger Things Season 5
Could Max Mayfield be back after Stranger Things ends?
This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 episodes 1-4.
Sadie Sink isn’t ready to say goodbye to Max Mayfield.
The actress, who is currently filming an undisclosed role in Sony’s upcoming Marvel fourquel Spider-Man: Brand New Day before reprising it in Avengers: Secret Wars, has been reflecting on the end of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, which will be streaming its final episodes over the holiday period.
In a new interview with THR, Sink says the cast bonded much more in season 5, and that it seemed like a tribute to the decade they’ve spent together. She also hinted that she could be willing to return to the character of Max in the future.
“By the end, I felt like I could do another season,” she explained, adding, “I’m so happy with the way it ends. I feel like we’ve left it all out on the table, and it’s at a good closing point, but I don’t know. I could do it again. Because I love that set so much, and I love the character. I don’t think I really said goodbye to Max yet. I don’t think I ever really will.”
Sink didn’t have a lot to do until the third episode of Stranger Things 5, when Max finally appeared to little Holly Wheeler after hiding out in a weird part of Henry Creel’s mindscape. Having been called to attend a nerve-wracking table read with the rest of the cast before they started shooting, she says she found herself “knitting a scarf or something” until it came time to say her big episode three line. Even then, she didn’t feel as anchored to the character as she had before.
“This season, there was nothing,” Sink said. “It was clothes that didn’t feel like Max, crazy hair that was grown out and tangled, and dirt all over my face. She’s in a rough, feral state. It was pretty bizarre. It was weird to feel like Max and then look like that and be in that environment, and working with a new actor.”
Whether there’s more in store for Max Mayfield remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Sink hasn’t quite let go of her yet. Netflix is reportedly pushing forward with a Stranger Things spinoff focused on brand-new characters, but there’s always a chance that Max could return in a different project if fans are persuasive enough.