Sadie Sink Hints Max Could Return After Stranger Things Season 5

“By the end, I felt like I could do another season,” she explained, adding, “I’m so happy with the way it ends. I feel like we’ve left it all out on the table, and it’s at a good closing point, but I don’t know. I could do it again. Because I love that set so much, and I love the character. I don’t think I really said goodbye to Max yet. I don’t think I ever really will.”

Sink didn’t have a lot to do until the third episode of Stranger Things 5, when Max finally appeared to little Holly Wheeler after hiding out in a weird part of Henry Creel’s mindscape. Having been called to attend a nerve-wracking table read with the rest of the cast before they started shooting, she says she found herself “knitting a scarf or something” until it came time to say her big episode three line. Even then, she didn’t feel as anchored to the character as she had before.

“This season, there was nothing,” Sink said. “It was clothes that didn’t feel like Max, crazy hair that was grown out and tangled, and dirt all over my face. She’s in a rough, feral state. It was pretty bizarre. It was weird to feel like Max and then look like that and be in that environment, and working with a new actor.”