Stranger Things Costume Designer Got More Than She Bargained for With One Piece of Jewelry

For Parris, moments like this highlight how costume design can take on a life of its own once it reaches fans. “It’s funny. Something so tiny, just an accessory, can completely change the way people interpret a character,” she says. “I love that fans notice these little details, even if they’re not meant to be clues. It reminds me that costume design isn’t just about making something look good on camera. It’s about storytelling, symbolism, and sometimes, the unexpected ways the audience connects with the world we’ve built.”

Parris is more than aware that one of season 5’s costumes has already caused a stir with fans, albeit differently than Ms. Kelley’s necklace, and that’s Eleven’s shorts-over-joggers and cropped sweatshirt look, partially inspired by Josh Brolin’s costume in The Goonies. But she says fan confusion over Eleven’s looks is pretty typical. “I saw a comment from somebody who was like, ‘Why did she look like she got dressed in the dark?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s the point! You’re doing it. You’re paying attention to the story.’ She should not look straight-up fashionable, because how would she know how to do that? She’s from another dimension!”

Certain Stranger Things cast members are more keen to collaborate with the costume department and put their own stamp on a character’s arc through their clothing, Parris tells us, citing Winona Ryder as particularly influential over the look of Joyce, Will Byers’ frantic mom. Ryder wanted to keep Joyce wearing a lot of the same clothes throughout the show because she’s a broke, single mom who isn’t really focused on fashion.

“The mall’s gone, so Joyce is recycling a lot of pieces,” Parris explains. “We’ve already seen a jacket from seasons 1 and 2 come back and an outfit that she wore in season 4. I mean, the town is under quarantine. Where would any new clothes even come from?”

One collab between Parris and Maya Hawke, who reprises the character of Robin Buckley in season 5, also became a real-life callback to Ryder’s youth. “Maya wanted to pay homage to a Winona look that she wore as herself in the early ’90s: a Tom Waits shirt with a black belt and denim jeans. She really wanted to recreate that image because she was finally in scenes with Winona this season.”

You may be obsessed with the little details in Stranger Things, but are you ‘digging back into photos of Winona Ryder from decades ago and recreating them’ obsessed? Luckily for us, Parris is.