Will Byers’ Hero Moment Was Worth the Five Season Wait

The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5.

They say that good things come to those who wait. And, at least in the case of Stranger Things’ final season, it turns out they were right. Sure, the first batch of episodes was probably too long, more than a little bit repetitive, and often straight-up self-indulgent, but that’s probably to be expected when any show of its size (and cultural prominence) is trying to figure out the best way to wrap things up for good. But despite its flaws, season 5 volume 1 absolutely nails the most important moment in its four-episode run, putting Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) firmly back at the center of the story the show is telling and giving him the sort of Big Damn Hero moment that rewrites almost everything we can expect from the series’ conclusion. Yes, we had to wait an awful long time (maybe too long) to see Will take center stage in this way, but, wow, was it ever satisfying to watch.

Despite his initial disappearance serving as the inciting incident for pretty much every bizarre, weirdo event that has taken place in Hawkins since the show started, Will hasn’t been a particularly central character in Stranger Things’ recent seasons. Sure, he’s hovered around the show’s edges, clearly affected by his time in the Upside Down and trying to figure out a way to move past what happened to him. But his coming-of-age journey has largely been overshadowed by Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown), his screentime reduced to serve popular (and, at the time, often more interesting) newcomers like Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) or Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). At least, until now.

Stranger Things season 5 not only remembers that Will exists as a character in his own right, but it gives him a pivotal role at the very center of everything in these final episodes. His visions and strange behavior become evidence of his ongoing connection to Vecna and the hive mind within the Upside Down; his longstanding struggle with his own misery is suddenly the key to not just his understanding and self-acceptance but to unlocking the power that has seemingly lain dormant in him for so long. (Or, his ability to manipulate the power that Vecna has unwittingly given him access to. We’re not entirely sure on this point.)