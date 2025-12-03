Stranger Things Season 5 Viewing Figures Are Huge

The latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things has shattered its own records and then some. Viewership numbers reportedly show that the first volume of season 5 racked up a staggering 59.6 million views in its first five days after release, making it the biggest debut ever for an English-language Netflix series.

This figure is pretty dramatic compared with season 4’s premiere. When volume 1 of season 4 launched in 2022, Netflix counted around 287 million hours streamed over its opening days. While this doesn’t directly translate to views, those hours are roughly equivalent to 22 million views, meaning that season 5’s figure represents about a 171% increase.

This figure also ranks the show among the streamer’s most-watched debuts, trailing behind only the second and third seasons of Squid Game, but this level of popularity was likely partly fueled by Netflix’s decision to make the final season of the show such a huge event, one that will culminate on New Year’s Eve.

High viewership hasn’t guaranteed unanimous praise for this season, though. One notable review has claimed that Stranger Things may be outgrowing its original appeal, given the extended time between seasons and the young cast having clearly aged so much in the meantime.