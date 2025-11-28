A Divisive Cult Horror Movie May Hold the Key to the Stranger Things Finale

The “getting inside the mind of a killer” trope has been used many times in TV and film, but Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that one movie specifically has loomed large when crafting this part of season 5’s story.

“I can’t tell you how many hours are spent in the writers’ room discussing the movie The Cell, the Jennifer Lopez/Tarsem movie.” Matt Duffer told Variety. “It’s such a great concept, because they enter the mind of a serial killer. It was the closest thing we could think of that parallels what we were doing. Our serial killer mindscape ends up being pretty different, but it’s probably why we ended up having a desert in there. A lot of desert sequences in The Cell.”

The Cell, which was a commercial success but divided critics, has since become a cult classic. It follows Lopez’s child psychotherapist, Catherine Deane, who uses an experimental technology to enter the minds of comatose patients. After serial killer Carl Stargher (Vincent D’Onofrio) falls into a coma just after kidnapping his latest victim, Catherine agrees to try and find out where he’s stashed them before they meet a grisly end.

When Catherine is inside Carl’s mind, she encounters a nightmarish landscape littered with his trauma and violence that shifts between beauty and horror, much like the inside of Vecna’s mind. If the rest of season 5 continues to pay homage to the movie, we might see the comatose Max become a key player in taking down Vecna from the inside.

This may also prove fatal for Max. The deeper Catherine went in Carl’s mind, the more dangerous his projections became. Catherine nearly loses her own grip on reality while trapped there, and the climax of the movie sees her not only struggle to extract vital clues to the latest victim’s location but also discover the sympathetic, abused child inside Carl’s mind. Catherine is compassionate to Carl’s inner child, but must choose between saving that innocent part of him or stopping the monster. In the end, he convinces her to kill him out of mercy.

Stranger Things season 5 has laid out the puzzle pieces of Vecna’s plan to use the town’s children to reshape the world into a nightmare of his creation. But with The Cell being the closest parallel to The Duffer Brothers’ vision for their series and the stage play The First Shadow exploring Henry’s innocent childhood before he was irrevocably altered by a trip to an alternate dimension, we might find that the only way to stop him is for someone to make a sincere connection with a younger version of him.