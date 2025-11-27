David Harbour’s Best Roles Before and After Stranger Things

Let’s be completely honest here. Harbour does not play a convincing English superspy, and is only marginally more believable when Anderson is revealed to be a KGB agent. But Harbour wears the miscasting well, somehow still having fun with the goofy plot, even if some of the laughs come at his character’s expense.

Elliot Hirsch, The Newsroom (2012-2014)

After The West Wing, the excellent show about smug centrist liberals doing the most important job ever, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, a terrible show about smug centrist liberals doing the most important job ever, Aaron Sorkin created The Newsroom, a series about smug centrist liberals working on a nightly network news show, the most important job ever. Where most of the show follows principled maverick Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels) and his staff, Harbour has a reoccuring guest role as McAvoy’s former co-anchor Elliott Hirsch.

With McAvoy speaking for/at the people, Hirsch often feels like a simple foil, the guy who chooses the status quo instead of the truth. And the series does put Hirsch through the wringer, including a storyline in which he gets beat up outside his hotel room. But Harbour knows how to keep the audience on the side of his stuffed shirt of a character, even when the show wishes we weren’t.

Hellboy, Hellboy (2019)

Okay, let’s get this out of the way up top: the 2019 Hellboy is very bad. Worse, it casts Harbour in the title role instead of bringing back a pitch-perfect Ron Perlman for a third outing. But here’s the thing: Harbour’s just as good as Hellboy, bringing a different take to Mike Mignolia’s Right Hand of the Apocalypse/working stiff.

Where Perlman played Anung un Rama as perpetually tired of anything that wasn’t a cat or a pancake or Liz Sherman, Harbour’s Hellboy has a bit more youth and spark. That doesn’t mean he’s thrilled to deal with a pig fairy or the Baba Yaga. But he’s quicker with a biting remark and more ready for action, allowing Harbour’s version to stand alongside the fan favorite portrayed by Perlman, despite being in a much weaker movie.

Santa Claus, Violent Night (2022)

Like Hellboy, Violent Night doesn’t work as a movie, but gets a lot of help by casting Harbour in the lead. Here, Harbour plays Viking warrior Nicomund the Red, forced to atone for his cruelty by spending eternity giving gifts and spreading joy as Santa Claus. Santa does his job well, but when a group of burglars (lead by John Leguizamo as “Scrooge”) break into a house and threaten a young girl named Trudy (Leah Brady), he recovers his brutal tendencies to save the day.