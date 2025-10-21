Stranger Things Season 5 Already Has an Eddie Munson Problem
Fan favorite character Eddie Munson won't be in Stranger Things' final season. Or will he?
With just over a month to go until Stranger Things starts wrapping up on Netflix, excitement is growing for fans who are expecting a wild and action-packed conclusion to the series, and they’re expecting it because that is what has been teased by so many people involved in bringing the show to the screen.
An epic finale awaits, the Duffer Brothers told Variety. “We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters. This is a complete story. It’s done.”
Some fans had hoped that this finale would even include a small appearance by Joseph Quinn’s fan-favorite metalhead character, Eddie Munson. After all, Barb’s body will be seen in the Upside Down in season 5, bringing closure to the #JusticeForBarb fan movement. Dacre Montgomery returned as the ghost of Billy back in season 4. Quinn himself teased Eddie’s return during an interview at the FACTS Convention in Belgium back in April! So, is it silly to imagine that a character whose popularity far outstripped Barb and Billy would make a surprising return in Stranger Things’ swansong? Apparently, yes.
“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told Empire. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”
But these comments only led to an unexpected problem. When Duffer confirmed that Eddie wouldn’t be back in season 5, people reacted to the news online in different ways. Some took it at face value, accepting that the character was done for good. Others didn’t believe a word of it.
Amongst the “sure Jan” and Agatha Harkness wink gifs, the confirmation was also immediately disregarded in many comments. “They lie”, one posted, while another said “Nah, he’s just headbanging in the Upside Down with his Les Paul, waiting for the Duffer Bros to drop the resurrection plot twist.”
People have come to expect big IP finales to deliver major surprises and that creators will downplay or dismiss their predictions. Multiple scripts are sometimes distributed so that actors are on a “need to know” basis. Various endings are shot so that the actual denouement won’t leak. Creative misdirection means disappointment is always on the horizon. For every Avengers: Endgame high, there’s a Game of Thrones low (the latter’s showrunners even told their cast Jon Snow was dead at the end of season 5!).
Fans’ emotional investment often clashes with the realities of production and editorial decisions. Even when audience surprise is achieved, the path to it can be paved with withheld truths and misleading hints. No matter what the Duffer Brothers or anyone else says, some people will be waiting for Eddie to show up in Stranger Things season 5, and if he doesn’t, they’ll be disappointed. But if we don’t see Eddie again, that’s okay. Twin Peaks fans who live with a final image of Josie in a drawer knob will be there to commiserate. Team Bill and Team Eric fans will be around. Of course, fans of the original Quantum Leap won’t be there because they’re still in therapy.
Ultimately, Eddie Munson had a character arc that was sad but satisfying. If he doesn’t make an appearance in the final episodes of Stranger Things, we can always imagine he’d be just fine with it.