Stranger Things Season 5 Already Has an Eddie Munson Problem

With just over a month to go until Stranger Things starts wrapping up on Netflix, excitement is growing for fans who are expecting a wild and action-packed conclusion to the series, and they’re expecting it because that is what has been teased by so many people involved in bringing the show to the screen.

An epic finale awaits, the Duffer Brothers told Variety. “We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters. This is a complete story. It’s done.”

Some fans had hoped that this finale would even include a small appearance by Joseph Quinn’s fan-favorite metalhead character, Eddie Munson. After all, Barb’s body will be seen in the Upside Down in season 5, bringing closure to the #JusticeForBarb fan movement. Dacre Montgomery returned as the ghost of Billy back in season 4. Quinn himself teased Eddie’s return during an interview at the FACTS Convention in Belgium back in April! So, is it silly to imagine that a character whose popularity far outstripped Barb and Billy would make a surprising return in Stranger Things’ swansong? Apparently, yes.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told Empire. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”