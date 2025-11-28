Stranger Things: Is That Returning Character Really Eleven’s Kryptonite?
Is that surprise Stranger Things return the secret to the mysterious device that suppresses Eleven's powers?
The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5.
A lot happens in the first four episodes of Stranger Things’ final season. Vecna’s back to his old, overly complicated tricks, rounding up a gang of (now even younger!) kids in the service of some nefarious plan to remake the world. Max is still in a coma, but her mind is hiding in a cave in the midst of Henry Creel’s memories. Will finally gets his big hero moment, tapping into the Upside Down’s hive mind, literally crushing his enemies with his newfound powers, and wiping blood off his nose, Eleven-style. And of course, there’s a surprise return — though it’s probably not one that anyone was really hoping for.
Season 5 reveals that Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) and her fellow military scientists have developed some sort of weapon that seems to weaken Eleven and neutralize her powers. Hopper refers to it as her “kryptonite,” because this show is nothing if not obsessed with pop culture references, but no one’s really sure what it is or how it works. As the dad-daughter duo infiltrate Kay’s military base in the Upside Down, El steals a glimpse from a soldier’s mind that something — someone — powerful is being kept behind a locked door. She assume’s it’s Vecna, and that he must have something to do with the supposed kryptonite that renders her helpless almost as son as she enters the mysterious lab.
But it’s not Vecna waiting for her behind that super secret door. Instead, she discovers Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen), otherwise known as “Eight,” one of her fellow experiments from the Hawkins lab that El had always viewed as her sister. Sporting a shaved head and hooked up to a bunch of ominous-looking medical equipment, the girl definitely doesn’t look like she’s been living her best life since the last time we saw her back in season 2.
For those who don’t remember — which I have to assume is probably most viewers at this point, thank god for the quick flashback that reminded us all who this kid even is – Kali was introduced back in season 2 episode “The Lost Sister.” Like Eleven, she was one of the many psychic children taken by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), with the unique ability to project illusions and cause people to see what’s not there. She eventually broke out of the Hawkins lab, ending up as the leader of a gang of teen misfits and eager to take revenge on those who wronged her. Though she helped her adopted sister learn to use her own rage and trauma to tap into her powers — and her introduction foreshadowed many aspects of Vecna’s origins — Kali wasn’t interested in helping Eleven save her friends back in Hawkins, and the two parted ways. We haven’t heard from (or about) her since.
How she fits into the series’ endgame is… well, let’s just call it an open question. On some level, Eight’s return makes sense. The Duffer brothers have been insistent that this final installment of the series is all about going back to the beginning — closing loops, answering lingering questions, filling in all the gaps they’ve left for viewers to speculate over along the way. But while almost everyone is certainly eager to find out the answers to things like “why Will Byers was taken in the first place,” or “is Max ever going to wake up,” it’s hard to imagine that anyone was all that eager to see Kali again, given that the episode in which she originally appeared is almost universally considered to be one of the series’ worst.
It also doesn’t help that the whole “kryptonite” angle really doesn’t make any sense. Sure, Kay and her goons appear to have some sort of… something that can neutralize Eleven’s powers, but it’s not entirely clear what it actually is. Is it Kali herself? Is Kay using the girl’s abilities to somehow suppress Eleven’s? Or was Eight simply experimented on so much that the military finally hit on some kind of universal psychic suppressant? And why does any of this require Kali to be strung up in a sealed room in a position that so deliberately mirrors Vecna’s pose in the Upside Down last season?
It seems likely that Eight is going to have a fairly key role to play in the series’ final episodes — whether we want her to or not. Is she the kryptonite that can stop Vecna? Who will somehow neutralize Will’s newfound, vaguely dark abilities when they go too far? We’ll have to wait for Christmas to find out.
The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are available to stream on Netflix now.