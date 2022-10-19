Why Are Marvel Fans So Obsessed with Mephisto?

Mephisto represents something much larger, with characters usually turning to the demon in their most desperate days to make a deal with the devil. Manipulative and forever scheming, Mephisto feels almost like a deity in the way he is presented, never truly being defeated and usually lurking in the shadows for a hero to make their next mistake. With his immense power, Mephisto has forged reality in his image, warped the minds of incredible sorcerers like Scarlet Witch, and pitted the Earth’s mightiest against one another. He’s a big deal! A heavy hitter and Avengers-level enemy. No wonder fans want to see him in the cinematic equivalent.

The WandaVision Catalyst

Fans initially speculated on whether Mephisto could be the villain of WandaVision, and that’s arguably where the origin of the obsession surrounding the character began. In the comics, the Scarlet Witch’s reality is heavily influenced by the abilities of the demon, with Mephisto attempting to take control of her. Famously, he’s responsible for the creation of her two children, Tommy and Billy; a troubling idea that would go on to haunt the family.

It made complete sense that Marvel would be copying the narrative from the page when adapting it to the small screen and it was therefore a natural assumption that Mephisto would play a part in WandaVision. Each week there were further clues that the demon would be revealed, from absurd imagery to comic book symmetry. That all turned out to be false with the reveal that it was Agatha all along. But even with the Harkness revelation and the return of the Darkhold to screen, there was still a sense that someone else was pulling the strings. Agatha’s shadowy secret lair, full of beetles, spell books and effigies, held plenty of clues to Mephisto’s debut; an introduction that never came to be.

The Mephisto Rumors Continue

Although the calls for Mephisto’s introduction in WandaVision might have been logical or valid, the speculation surprisingly didn’t end there. Loki was the second outing for Marvel Studios on Disney+, and imagery featuring the devil and Hell was quickly brought into the equation. Again, this was a red herring, the symbolism linked to the duality of Loki himself, as opposed to any other being from the afterlife.

Then things got sillier. The calls for Mephisto became somewhat of a parody. Sharon Carter’s evil turn in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was met with jokes that she may have done a deal with the devil herself. The cosmically confusing background of Ms. Marvel’s foes briefly led to Mephisto claims and of course there was the whole debacle involving the What If…? Multiversal easter egg. With Scarlet Witch’s arrival in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the demonic story that unravelled there, it was almost expected that Mephisto madness would be unleashed, despite the fact that it was clearly Chthon that was being drawn from. Time and time again, whether it’s a joke or a serious contender, projects have been framed with the potential of an appearance from the beastly figure.

The Obsession

So why are Marvel fans so obsessed with Mephisto? Well there are two ways of looking at it. Firstly, Mephisto is a pretty intriguing character. The morality of Marvel’s heroes isn’t always explored in great detail. Occasionally an Avenger might have to do battle with their inner voice over what’s right or wrong. Civil War is the perfect example, and those kinds of significant conflicts make for genuinely interesting watches. Mephisto is such a brilliant catalyst for taking heroes on a darker path. His lust for manipulation makes him a very different kind of threat, and his power level would make him a significant figure for any hero to face. While Marvel isn’t low on villains to draw from, Mephisto provides a unique storytelling opportunity.