Upcoming TV Shows and Movies Back in Production After the Strikes

OK it’s really over now. Like for real. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, the SAG-AFTRA actors strike has officially concluded…just over a month after the WGA writers strike came to an end. The acting guild has reached what it says is an “unprecedented” one billion dollar agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that includes streaming participation bonuses and protection against the use of A.I.

There will be ample time in the weeks to come to pore over the details of SAG’s new contract and celebrate what is surely a monumental win for labor in the United States. For now, however, we can all rest assured hat Hollywood is getting back to work and we’re about to see some of our favorite movies and TV shows again.

Following the end of the writers strike, we presented a list of the TV shows that would be able to reopen their writers’ rooms. But as you might have now realized, there’s a world of difference between writing something and actually filming it, the latter of which cannot be done without actors. With the production trinity of the writers, actors, and directors guild now back in play, the entertainment industry can truly get down to business. So let’s get our bearings and figure out what will filming again soon.

What follows is a comprehensive catalog of all the TV shows and movies that will be able to get back to work soon.