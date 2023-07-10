Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 Suit Gives Us the Wolverine We’ve Always Wanted in New Set Pic

“What would you prefer, yellow spandex?” When James Marsden’s Cyclops delivered that line in 2000’s X-Men, we all got the joke. The yellow spandex sported by Wolverine and other members of Marvel’s Merry Band of Mutants could never look cool in a live-action movie, which is why the black leather costumes made more sense. But even the most understanding movie-goer couldn’t help but feel a slight pang at the quip. “Yeah,” we thought to ourselves. “We would prefer Wolverine in yellow spandex.”

According to a recently-released photo from Deadpool 3, fans are finally getting their wish. We’ve long known that the third Deadpool movie will bring the Merc with a Mouth from the Fox movie universe where he began, over to the MCU. And we’ve also known that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be coming along for the ride, the character’s first appearance in the MCU. But while leaked set photos did feature Ryan Reynolds in a slightly brighter, more comic-book-esque, take on the Deadpool costume, most of us assumed Jackman would be in either black or his signature leather jacket.

And yet, a new image from the film shows Wolverine walking down a road wearing, you guessed it, yellow spandex. Okay, not actually spandex — this clearly isn’t the same thing as the more chintzy comic-accurate costumes worn by Wanda Maximoff in the Halloween episode of WandaVision or the Classic Loki played by Richard E. Grant. The material matches Deadpool’s costume, with a yellow quite similar to the one used by the X-Men uniforms in Dark Phoenix.

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

With its blue highlights, Wolverine’s costume most closely resembles the one designed by John Cassidy for 2004’s Astonishing X-Men. Not only are the shoulder pads, gloves, and boots blue, but so also are the highlights of the stripes around his shoulders and sides. Gone are the blue trunks that accompany most versions of the costume, and the red on his belt is limited to a square on his buckle.