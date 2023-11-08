The Boys Teases a Major Season 4 Plotline

This article contains spoilers for the Gen V finale and The Boys comic.

With the bloody first season of Gen V now over, Amazon Studios has released first look posters for the next chapter in this universe, The Boys season 4. Season 3 of The Boys and Gen V have both been building toward an important presidential election, and these images hint at who may end up winning.

The images are simple – the first shows Homelander (Antony Starr) standing triumphantly as confetti rains down upon him while the second shows Butcher (Karl Urban) staring down at the aftermath of the celebration, clearly disappointed in the results.

Their respective reactions likely mean that Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) won the election. Even though Neuman has been outwardly pushing for supe reform, she made an alliance with Homelander at the end of season 3 that included her ousting her own adopted father, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), from Vought and giving over Ryan’s location in exchange for Homelander getting rid of Singer’s VP frontrunner, Lamar Bishop (Graham Gauthier), and supporting her candidacy. Homelander is on board with this plan, and even sends the Deep (Chace Crawford) to kill Bishop in his swimming pool.