Suits’ Streaming Popularity Explains Why Hollywood is On Strike

The USA Network legal drama Suits has seen a surge in popularity on Netflix and Peacock over the summer, with over 3.1 billion minutes of the show watched across both streamers from June 26 to July 2. Nielsen predicts that the show’s popularity on streaming will only continue to grow, given that 75% of the views calculated during that time were generated by only the first three of the series’ nine seasons. With the show pulling such huge numbers nearly four years after its finale, many people have been wondering if the actors and writers will gain anything from the billions of views their show is bringing to these streaming services.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023 have brought to light the stark pay discrepancies between broadcast TV and streaming, especially when it comes to residuals. Actors and writers working for broadcast and cable shows receive payments when their episodes appear in reruns and syndication. The amount varies by contract, but it typically has to do with the number of views the episode receives thanks to commercial ad dollars subsidizing the payments. With streaming, however, calculating residual payments gets more complicated.

For the WGA, streaming service residuals are calculated based on the number of total subscribers the service has rather than the number of views an episode or series has. Even though many services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock have ad-supported tiers that could subsidize residual increases, payments for both writers and actors that work for streaming services are still pennies compared to what others receive for their work in broadcast TV.

Wanna see something crazy? Y’all ever seen negative amounts on your residuals? The full video is almost two minutes long and I’m only netting $2.77. The math ain’t mathing #postyourpay #SAGAFTRA #SAGAFTRAstrong #wgastrike #amptp https://t.co/BpJTHiVEFs pic.twitter.com/QHNusIpXwZ — Kamil McFadden™ (@Kamil_McFadden) July 13, 2023

But this is where things get even more confusing. Shows like Suits that were originally filmed for broadcast TV are being licensed by streaming services for a fee. This fee contributes to residual payments, but viewership numbers still aren’t a factor in calculating how much writers and actors receive like they would be if the show went into syndication. Actors like Sean Gunn and Mandy Moore have spoken out since the strike began about how little they’ve received in residuals for Gilmore Girls and This Is Us, respectively. Despite being the lead of a popular series, Moore has received as much as 81 cents and as little as a penny thanks to the current streaming agreement for her show.