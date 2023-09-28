The TV Shows Set to Resume Production After the WGA Strike

Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things writers are also officially back to work on season 5, posting “we’re back” on X (formerly Twitter). Even before the AMPTP’s inability to make a fair deal delayed production, a time jump between seasons 4 and 5 seemed necessary given that the clock is ticking on the young cast members’ believability as high schoolers. Because of this, and the series’ popularity, Netflix is eager to have Stranger Things 5 ready for filming as soon as possible.

Wednesday Season 2

Another series that Netflix is looking to fast track is season 2 of Wednesday. It’s not clear how much of the second season was written before the strike began, but series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough will likely be focused on getting scripts ready for when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

Yellowjackets Season 3

Showtime’s survival horror Yellowjackets had only one day in the writers room for season 3 before the strike was called, so there is still plenty of work to be done before filming can begin. There’s also still the pending release of the long rumored bonus episode that’s set to be released between seasons, which series co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle has confirmed the existence of. With the WGA strike over and a more clear path forward for season 3’s production and release, maybe we’ll finally get word on what the bonus episode entails and when we’ll get to see it.

Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023

Abbott Elementary Season 3

Abbott Elementary was one of the many broadcast shows affected by the strike, and is poised to be one of the first to return. Depending on the duration and outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike, writing on a shorter third season will likely begin soon with the goal of airing the episodes midseason. The timeline will likely be tight since the AMPTP waited so long to meet the WGA’s terms, but ABC is likely eager to have one of their highest performing series back as soon as possible.

Seasoned broadcast TV writer and Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared a helpful thread on a possible timeline that could see many shows like Abbott Elementary return in the spring, if a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA is reached soon.

1/3 Rumors are flying that a deal is imminent. Who knows… but IF, somehow, the WGA and the AMPTP could come to an agreement by month's end, and if SAGAFTRA could come to one by October's end… a 13 episode network season could still be saved… — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) September 21, 2023

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is set to begin its writers room once again as the strike has officially ended. George R.R. Martin posted on his blog after news of the tentative deal was announced saying that “labor peace may be at hand, and those pens that were set down may soon be taken up again.” Martin wrote the Dunk and Egg novellas the series is based on and is serving as a writer and executive producer for the show.