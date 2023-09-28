The TV Shows Set to Resume Production After the WGA Strike
The Last of Us, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more! Here are the TV shows that could start production in the near future.
After 148 days, the WGA strike has come to an end with the AMPTP finally agreeing to meet the Guild’s reasonable terms. While the Guild members still have to officially vote on and ratify the tentative agreement, WGA picketing has officially ended as of 12:01 am Sept. 27 and members are allowed to return to work during the ratification process set to take place Oct. 2 through Oct. 9.
However, just because the WGA strike is over, doesn’t mean that things are business as usual just yet. SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, and WGA members have been encouraged to picket in solidarity when they can and not cross picket lines by performing work on studio property. The SAG-AFTRA strike also means that filming can’t resume on any finished scripts until their terms are met as well. Negotiations are set to resume between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA on Oct. 2, so hopefully a deal will be reached with them in the near future.
In the meantime, here are the TV shows that will likely start up their writing rooms soon, if they haven’t already.
The Last of Us Season 2
The Last of Us season 2 was one of the first shows paused by the strikes, and seems poised to be one of the first to resume production. After news of the tentative deal was released, series co-creator Craig Mazin took to Threads to announce that as soon as the strike is officially lifted, “we will spring into action” to finish the scripts for season 2. Given that the first season of The Last of Us was such a huge hit for HBO, it’s no surprise that this is one of the shows they are looking to fast track, pending the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Stranger Things 5
Stranger Things writers are also officially back to work on season 5, posting “we’re back” on X (formerly Twitter). Even before the AMPTP’s inability to make a fair deal delayed production, a time jump between seasons 4 and 5 seemed necessary given that the clock is ticking on the young cast members’ believability as high schoolers. Because of this, and the series’ popularity, Netflix is eager to have Stranger Things 5 ready for filming as soon as possible.
Wednesday Season 2
Another series that Netflix is looking to fast track is season 2 of Wednesday. It’s not clear how much of the second season was written before the strike began, but series creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough will likely be focused on getting scripts ready for when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.
Yellowjackets Season 3
Showtime’s survival horror Yellowjackets had only one day in the writers room for season 3 before the strike was called, so there is still plenty of work to be done before filming can begin. There’s also still the pending release of the long rumored bonus episode that’s set to be released between seasons, which series co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle has confirmed the existence of. With the WGA strike over and a more clear path forward for season 3’s production and release, maybe we’ll finally get word on what the bonus episode entails and when we’ll get to see it.
Abbott Elementary Season 3
Abbott Elementary was one of the many broadcast shows affected by the strike, and is poised to be one of the first to return. Depending on the duration and outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike, writing on a shorter third season will likely begin soon with the goal of airing the episodes midseason. The timeline will likely be tight since the AMPTP waited so long to meet the WGA’s terms, but ABC is likely eager to have one of their highest performing series back as soon as possible.
Seasoned broadcast TV writer and Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared a helpful thread on a possible timeline that could see many shows like Abbott Elementary return in the spring, if a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA is reached soon.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
The Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is set to begin its writers room once again as the strike has officially ended. George R.R. Martin posted on his blog after news of the tentative deal was announced saying that “labor peace may be at hand, and those pens that were set down may soon be taken up again.” Martin wrote the Dunk and Egg novellas the series is based on and is serving as a writer and executive producer for the show.
Good Omens Season 3
Even though Good Omens hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season by Amazon, series creator Neil Gaiman posted on the social media app Bluesky (via Collider) that he has begun writing the scripts for the next installment of the popular series. Amazon hired Gaiman to pen the scripts, pending the official greenlight, and he is currently the only writer on board for this season.