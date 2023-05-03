How a Writers Strike Undid One of the Worst James Bond Movies

This was of course also a different time for the Bond franchise. When the series was created, original Bond producers Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were turning out a new 007 flick nearly every year of the 1960s, most of which starred Sean Connery. And when George Lazenby did controversially take over the role for Connery in ’69, it was only two years removed from the previous entry, You Only Live Twice (1967).

By the 1990s, the resuscitated Bond franchise of the Pierce Brosnan era was turning in new installments every two years between ’95 and ’99, and then with only a three year gap between The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). After a four-year hiatus (fancy when that seemed like a long break for the series?), Broccoli and Wilson’s Eon Productions was eager to keep the Craig films churning quickly, with what eventually became called Quantum of Solace essentially beginning pre-production before cameras on Casino Royale even rolled.

However, the process backfired when neither Purvis and Wade’s early drafts or Haggis’ arguably unfinished rewrite, were able to get in under the wire to anyone’s satisfaction. Consider this: Even after the script was “finished” in November 2007, the picture wasn’t even titled Quantum of Solace until Wilson selected (or settled for) this obscure turn of phrase from Fleming in January 2008. By then they were on their own.

The actual film likewise feels like a collection of compromises or half-developed ideas in its finished form. Before the strike, Haggis was even trying to convince the Bond producers to introduce the concept of Vesper Lynd having a child whom Bond discovers (an idea that might have echoes in 2021’s No Time to Die). The plan was aborted, but the resolution of Bond’s grief over Vesper runs almost in parallel, and isolation, of the film’s main plot, which involves an impenetrable conspiracy about somehow stealing the water rights from the nation of Bolivia.

By Craig’s own later admission, the finished film is the result of him and director Forster attempting to write it amongst themselves while they were shooting.

In a 2011 interview, Craig said, “On Quantum, we were fucked. We had the barebones of a script and then there was a writers’ strike and there was nothing we could do… So there was me trying to write scenes—and a writer I am not.” He added, “Me and the director were the ones allowed to do it. The rules were that you couldn’t employ anyone as a writer, but the actor and director could work on scenes together. We were stuffed. We got away with it, but only just.”