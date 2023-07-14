Lessons from the Last Time Actors Went on Strike

The choice to go on strike, which Drescher told USA Today more than 90 percent of SAG voted to authorize, has already had immediate implications for the industry, with Disney officially pausing production on Deadpool 3, which is due out next year. Other films in production expected to see pauses (although nothing is confirmed) include Beetlejuice 2 and Gladiator 2. Hence why the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organization that represents the bargaining interests of movie studios and streaming services, has been so immediately vocal against the strike.

“AMPTP member companies entered the negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the goal of forging a new, mutually beneficial contract,” the organization said in a statement. “The AMPTP presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal. A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life.”

Yet SAG leadership has already fired back, challenging the conceit that AMPTP’s artificial intelligence proposal was “groundbreaking.” According to chief SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (via CNN), “They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan, their image, their likeness, and be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation.”

All of this frustration with studios and streaming services echoes the WGA’s grievances with an industry where a writer on a hit streaming series like The Handmaid’s Tale can still wind up driving his executives around as an Uber driver, and which likewise sees the approaching sea change of A.I. technology as an existential threat.

Curiously, it also echoes the last time SAG and AFTRA went on strike, actually paving the way to the merging of those then-separate organizations. It was also the last time actors tried to substantially reshape the Hollywood business… with mixed results.

While the WGA has gone on strike eight times, the actor’s guild only went on total strike twice before 2023. The first is the aforementioned 1960 incident, but perhaps the more noteworthy for 2023 is when the actors went on strike a year before writers did in 1980. This was the year where actors attempted to negotiate how profit-sharing would work in the age of home media—which gained them small concessions while still arguably losing the war.