Why Are Streaming Residuals Such an Important Part of the SAG-AFTRA Strike?

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14, 2023 after the AMPTP failed to meet their reasonable terms for a new contract. Those terms included many things like protections against studios using AI to recreate performers’ likeness in perpetuity, fees for late payments made by the studios, and increase in penalties for productions not allowing adequate meal breaks or rest periods while on set. While all of these things are important and necessary for the union to continue fighting for, one of the issues that union members have been most vocal about is the need to update the residual payment process in the streaming era.

Actors from Sean Gunn to Mandy Moore have shared the pennies in payments they’ve received in streaming residuals from their major roles in popular shows like Gilmore Girls and This is Us. Aaron Paul is the latest to make headlines for how little he’s made in residuals, sharing from the picket line that he hasn’t received any money from Breaking Bad streaming on Netflix, even though the show has been popular among subscribers for years.

Aaron Paul revealed that he earns $0 in residuals from streaming despite BREAKING BAD doing constant numbers for streamers. "I don't get a piece from Netflix on BREAKING BAD to be totally honest and that's insane to me." #AMPTP pic.twitter.com/iqiz2yVy50 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 4, 2023

All of Degrassi was put on Amazon Prime a few weeks ago, banner ads all over my TV. We also made $0. The system is bad, folks. https://t.co/ossCEmvWWt — Jake Goldsbie (@JGoldsbie) September 5, 2023

WGA strike captain Van Robichaux chimed in, saying that agent fees are part of why so many actors are receiving $0 payments. He explains that agents tend to negotiate for residual pre-payments on behalf of their client rather than a higher residual rate over time, which allows them to receive a larger payment up front that agents can then charge commission on. According to Robichaux, agents are supposed to disclose this to their clients, but he argues that if they did, then actors likely wouldn’t be so confused by their lack of residual payments.

Streaming residuals are too low but why do some actors think they are 0?



Agents.



Instead of higher wages, agents sometimes negotiate residual pre-payments.



The actor gets a larger upfront check but is actually paid scale + an advance of the residuals they’d already be owed. 🧵 — Van (@VanTheBrand) September 6, 2023

However, just because agents may be gaming the system doesn’t mean that studios and streamers are off the hook. If they paid reasonable residual rates to begin with, both agents and actors could get the piece of the pie they deserve for their work.