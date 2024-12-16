The Best TV Shows of 2024

15. Silo

Available on: Apple TV+ (U.S. and U.K.)

Set in a world where all of humanity has been forced into underground silos for their survival, Silo‘s second season finally gives us a small look at the world outside of Juliette’s (Rebecca Ferguson) silo. After being sent out to clean at the end of last season, we now follow Juliette as she journeys into a nearby silo, seemingly abandoned after an unsuccessful rebellion killed most of the population. However, Juliette isn’t as alone in this new place as she thinks she is, and soon finds out that she may have to trust the mysterious stranger Solo (Steve Zahn) if she wants to find a way back home.

Back in her home silo, a rebellion is brewing. Thousands of people saw Juliette survive outside far longer than any other person before her, leading to doubt in their leader, Bernard (Tim Robbins). The show may have expanded its scope beyond one silo, but things are just as tense and claustrophobic as ever. Despite being set sometime in humanity’s future, Silo is also unexpectedly timely as we see more and more people come together against their oppressive leadership and uncover the truth about their existence. Community is one of the most important things we can cling to right now, and this season of Silo is a great reminder of how powerful we can be when we come together. – BA

14. Invincible

Available on: Prime Video (U.S. and U.K.)

Though the momentum of Invincible’s impeccable first season was somewhat waylaid by this season’s split into two parts, season two of the series has still proven to be one of the best shows of this year. After the shocking revelation of Nolan’s (J.K. Simmons) true intentions for Earth, Mark (Steven Yeun) not only has to contend with the aftermath of losing who he thought his father was, but also with the question of how to continue his life as normal. But as Mark soon learns, life as a superhero is rarely ever normal.

From parasitic alien hive minds to an impending Viltrumite invasion to discovering his father’s secret alien love child, Mark does not have any easy go of it this season. And on top of it all, he tries to start college and maintain his relationship with Amber (Zazie Beetz). This season may not end with as jaw-dropping of a reveal as the previous one, but the storytelling, acting, and art of Invincible continues to be top-notch. – BA