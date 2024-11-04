Until I Kill You – Angrily Depicts How Victims Are Caught in a Catch-22 

Balmer might well have been stunned by the law finally listening to her. As the drama tells it, she was ignored, patronised, fobbed off, asked imbecilic questions (‘if your mind had shut down while you were tied to the bed and raped, how do you know that you didn’t consent?’), and forced to act against her will by the police. Years before Sweeney was charged with the 1990 murder of Melissa Halstead in Amsterdam, Balmer relayed his confession and offered the police Sweeney’s crime-referencing drawings as evidence. The drawings weren’t filed and nothing happened over for a decade, during which time Sweeney killed another of his girlfriends Paula Fields.

If Delia had presented as a different kind of victim, would she have been more believed, asks Until I Kill You. She was already educated, employed, articulate and not a criminal, thereby ticking some of the many boxes required for a so-called ‘perfect victim’, but if she’d been a less confrontational woman, who was easier to get along with, and less filled with rage, would she have been listened to more?

That’s the twisted paradox presented by Nick Stevens and director Julia Ford’s drama: the more a victim is shaped by suffering, the less sympathy they get. Because Delia Balmer’s response to the pain she suffered at the hands of John Sweeney was anger and protest instead of passivity and gratitude, she was viewed as part of the problem. She drank to self-medicate, which made her seem unreliable. The righteous rage that arose as a result of how badly she was treated led to more bad treatment. Illogically that’s the Catch-22 Balmer and others like her are trapped by: the more traumatised they are by their experiences, they harder they find it to prove and get justice for those very experiences.

Based on Balmer’s memoir, Until I Kill You pivots on Maxwell-Martin’s spiky central performance. It’s staggering work that digs down to reveal the foundation of pain beneath the outward behaviour. We meet a complex, recognisable woman who was deeply injured, both physically and mentally, but who is nonetheless capable of extreme resilience and kindness. Most emotionally striking across the four episodes is Balmer’s isolation, and ultimately, her strength. As she tells her police liaison officer, her attitude to serial killer John Sweeney is “Fuck him”. The drama shows Balmer being sustained by the anger that pushed people, and perhaps justice, away for so long, and invites us to feel it alongside her.

