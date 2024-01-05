The Traitors Series 2: Best Tactics for Survival

Winners of series one were Hannah, Aaron and Meryl, three faithful, who managed to out Wilf in the last round. Wilf played a really good game but the show’s logistics kind of turned him over with the option given not to become a traitor early in the game knocking the number of traitors down too quickly. This meant in the final rounds Wilf was the only traitor left, leaving the possibility for him to be knocked out and derailing the final episode of the show – no murder, no end game tension. Instead a final player was forced to become a traitor (or be murdered, but what would be the point of that?). This was Kieran, who became a scapegoat, got voted out and then threw Wilf under the bus. It seems like series two has learned by not giving Miles an option to say no when he was invited to be the fourth traitor.

But what else can the contestants learn from series one?

A woman not raising a glass of water is not a sign someone is a traitor

The first person to get banished in series one was a woman called Nicky, who gets accused of being a traitor because she didn’t raise a water glass in a toast. Nicky has one hand, and the glass was on the other side of her. Plus it’s a drink of water people!!

Early doors in The Traitors it’s obviously quite difficult to find reasons to identify someone as a traitor but trying to pick up on idiosyncrasies like this is a hiding to nothing. You’re better off picking the most innocuous looking person at the table. As in, if you were the producers who would you choose to be a traitor?

So when Sonia tries to take Zack down like a cut-price Miss Marple, for making some stupid-arse remark about having a good night’s sleep, it backfires. In a “whoever smelt it dealt it” move, Sonia was banished first.

Being abrasive isn’t a good move

The real reason Nicky got banished in s1 is because she was just a bit rude. This time around Anthony’s neck was almost on the block for the same thing – he was a bit rude to Diane, he was really defensive with Zack, and when called out on these things his response was stroppy. Doesn’t make him a traitor though, and in fact you’re almost less likely to be a traitor if you’re a bit of a git. Sadly if the gang don’t like you you’ll probably get booted out anyway.