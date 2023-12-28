The Best Movie and TV Performances of 2023

The episode “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” follows La’an as she’s transported first to an alternate reality where Earth is destroyed and James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is the captain of the Enterprise and then to Toronto in the 2020s. Stuck in the past with the alternate version of Kirk and tasked with preventing a tragedy that changes the future, La’an’s more rigid personality clashes with Kirk’s easygoing nature at first. But as they get to know each other, and she finally learns how to let people in, we get to see a softer side of La’an.

After losing this alternate version of Kirk in the past, La’an struggles with whether or not she should follow her heart and get to know the Kirk from her reality. The musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody” builds off of this character arc and we get to see the usually tough and stoic La’an sing about her feelings in an emotional ballad. There’s never been any doubt that La’an is tough and capable, nor that she cares deeply for her friends and crewmates, but now we get to see La’an learn how to take care of herself and go after what she wants out of life.

Capturing this duality and showing how far La’an has come in healing from her past trauma with the Gorn is no easy feat, and yet Christina Chong makes it look effortless. The subtle changes in her demeanor after her trip to the past betray La’an’s attempt to continue hiding her emotions behind her work and skills as a fighter. She steals glances at Kirk when he comes aboard the Enterprise, tries to act aloof when they meet for the first time, and appears slightly jealous at how quickly Kirk befriends Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). It’s clear that Chong understands the depths of this character, even beyond what we’ve seen on screen thus far, and that’s why her performance as La’an is ultimately my favorite of the year.

See also: Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, Tim Downie, Samantha Béart, and Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate 3, Bella Ramsey and Keivonn Woodard in The Last of Us, Rebecca Ferguson in Silo, Willa Fitzgerald in The Fall of the House of Usher – Brynna Arens

Ella Lily Hyland in Fifteen Love (Prime Video)

Pro tennis drama Fifteen-Love has its bumpy moments, but Ella Lily Hyland’s performance in it is flawless. Hyland punches through the screen in the role of Justine – a promising young player who accuses her older male coach of historical sexual abuse. Next to Poldark’s Aidan Turner as coach Glenn, Hyland is luminous. Tricky, unpredictable and crackling with electricity, she creates a wholly convincing and compellingly watchable character.

It’s a tough role handled extremely well. Before the truth is finally revealed in flashback, Fifteen-Love dances between the possibilities that Justine is lying or telling the truth, and Hyland sells the ambiguity with ease. Her character isn’t particularly likeable, but she’s fascinating to try to figure out, both as the cocky 16-year-old Justine and the caustic early-20s version. With gutsy commitment and undeniable screen presence, your only question at the end of the series is: what next for her?