Fifteen-Love Ending Explained: Justice for Justine or Match Point for Glenn?

Like Glenn’s good looks and charm, Justine being vindicated by the end of this drama is a useful complication of commonly held prejudices surrounding cases of sexual abuse.

The tension as to whether Glenn or Justine is telling the truth only takes Fifteen-Love a little way along its story. We quickly learn that Glenn’s the liar, and they did have a sexual relationship when Justine was 16-17 years old. The mystery then becomes whether this was part of a pattern of predatory behaviour, what happened on the eve of Justine’s career-ending match at the 2018 French Open, and whether Glenn would be found out and punished.

By the end of the drama the answers to those questions are definitively: yes, sexual assault, and yes. More detail below.

What Happened Between Glenn and Justine in Paris?

A few months earlier at a St Petersburg tournament, coach Glenn and 16-year-old tennis player Justine started having sex. By the time of the 2018 French Open, Justine estimated that they’d had between 40-50 secret sexual encounters.

On the eve of Justine’s French Open match, she asked if Glenn was going to spend the night in her room and he refused, saying that his wife was due at the hotel the next day. Hurt, Justine told him to get out but Glenn refused, closed the curtains, and kissed and groped her while she stayed unresponsive. They argued. Glenn told Justine that she had no idea how to behave, and she called him a parasite who clings on to people with talent. He pinned her against a wall and violently pulled her wrist back. Justine told him he was hurting her and that she didn’t want to have sex but he didn’t stop.

Before the match, Justine went to Glenn, in tears about her injured wrist. He injected her with a cortico-steroid nerve blocker to dull the pain and enable her to play on the injury. During the match, her bone shattered and she went out of the tournament. Following the rape and the injury, Justine suffered a breakdown and ended her tennis career. Glenn left the UK and her, taking his family to his next tennis job in Orlando, but not before attempting to groom another young victim.