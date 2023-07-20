Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan Gives Us a Nuclear Nightmare

Nolan’s conception of the actual, successful detonation of the Trinity bomb in the New Mexico desert is almost understated in both its terrible beauty and fearsome power, and with the entire movie essentially seen through Oppenheimer’s eyes (except for the Downey hearing sequences), we only get indirect hints at the unspeakable aftermath of the dropping of the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

What we do get in the final act of the movie is not just the clear indication that we as a species are simply not equipped to handle the most powerful force yet discovered in nature—it’s immediately weaponized, launching the Cold War between us and the Soviets—but the destruction of the man who speaks out most fervently against its continued use: Oppenheimer himself, so frightened by his own creation, so rattled by its nightmarish potential, that he begins seeing horrific visions even as he uses his now high public profile to speak out passionately for a global ban on nuclear weapons.

It’s in this third act of the movie and the story of Oppenheimer’s downfall, brought about primarily through the deployment of some good old-fashioned McCarthyism, intersects fully with the confirmation hearings of Strauss. It’s also here that the real villains of the story are revealed and that Oppenheimer is besieged and broken by the full weight of what has been unleashed.

It’s also here that Nolan goes back to the fusillade of images and people that hampered the first act, making what should have been a precisely targeted finale into a curtain call of actors that feels longer than it should. It’s telling that one of the major figures of this part of the movie, played by a well-known, Oscar-winning actor, virtually comes out of the background to deliver a pivotal plot turn after having (as far as we can tell) almost no lines for the previous 150 minutes. It’s also notable that Nolan has to cut to quick flashbacks of the many characters in the movie in an attempt to remind you who everyone is.

This is where Oppenheimer falls short, making what could have been an out-and-out triumph into a film of great ambition that doesn’t quite stick the landing, although its closing sequence is quite powerful in and of itself. The film might benefit from repeat viewings, and also from reading the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, on which it’s based. But those should not be prerequisites for viewing the movie on its own.

On every other level, however, this is as magnificent a production as one can imagine. The details of the production design are flawless, the score by Ludwig Göransson is majestic and intimate at the same time—almost feeling like a Greek chorus in the way it echoes the mood of each scene—and the imagery is spectacular. It’s amazing that Nolan can use the 70mm film format for mostly medium shots or close-ups of people talking and yet still make it seem epic.