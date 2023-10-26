Izzy Hands Is The Real Star of Our Flag Means Death Season 2

So far, so irredeemable, but a strange twist of fate during the early days of Our Flag Means Death’s production seems to have altered the course of Izzy Hands’ character entirely. Con O’Neill confessed he had originally auditioned for another role on the show, but after seeing his audition tape the show’s creator David Jenkins insisted he read for Izzy instead, and against O’Neill’s expectations Izzy “fitted like a glove.”

Jenkins later revealed that it was meeting Con O’Neill that helped him find the real Izzy:

“The part was written before we got him, and then we had a few scripts left to go, and I knew we had Con, and I would actually watch his audition to get back to Izzy’s center.”

We see that to be true in Izzy’s extraordinary character arc throughout season two – and they really do put him through the ringer, breaking him apart literally and figuratively, with Jenkins explaining: “We wanted to put Izzy through something this season that sees him start to change.”

Izzy really pays the price for relentlessly pushing Ed towards his monstrous Blackbeard alter-ego: his success results in him being tortured by Blackbeard, ostracized from his crew, and ultimately try to fix things by finally confessing his love for Ed – but the problem is Ed is now the brutal Blackbeard Izzy wanted him to be, and he repays his declaration by shooting him in the leg and ordering his death. His crewmates instead amputate Izzy’s ruined leg while he begs them to kill him, and he later attempts to shoot himself, but even that doesn’t work, and Blackbeard gleefully calls him an “indestructible little fucker.”

This reluctant survival of rock bottom gives Izzy nowhere to hide from confronting his unrequited love for a Blackbeard that no longer exists, despite his best efforts, and in doing so he begins to metamorphosize into his true identity, a man no longer a slave to pursuing “his” Blackbeard at any cost, a man finally more at peace with his sexuality and himself.