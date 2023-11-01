In Case You Aren’t Watching, The Morning Show is Ludicrous Now

Without discussion, he goes behind Alex’s back, approaching Bradley in her dressing room just minutes before she’s about to go on air. He gets straight to the point: he tells Bradley that he’s aware that she’s been snooping around Hyperion, talking to engineers and asking people to violate NDAs, but he also believes that she doesn’t have anything solid on him, otherwise she would’ve run the story already. Making sure it’ll stay that way, Marks reveals that he knows about her brother Hal’s (Joe Tippett) involvement in the Capitol Attack on Jan. 6, where he assaulted an officer. In addition to that, he discloses his knowledge about Bradley lying to the FBI (with her boss’s help) to save Hal from being charged and potentially convicted.

This is a classic case of old-fashioned blackmail, and Marks doesn’t have to argue for long to make Bradley understand what the consequences could be if the truth gets out. It wouldn’t only destroy her career but the lives of her loved ones too — including her partner, Laura (Julianna Margulies), whom she just started dating again recently. Baffled and devastated inside, she can’t even respond before Marks stands up and leaves after wishing her a good show.

Now, the effects of this few-minute conversation are immediate and catastrophic. Bradley does go on air, but in the middle of delivering news about the Russo-Ukrainian war, she breaks down and decides to resign, effective immediately, on live television. After thanking the support of the network’s staff and saying how privileged she’s been to be an anchor at UBA, she storms out of the building and sends everyone guessing about what the hell happened to her.

It’s safe to say that season 3 of The Morning Show is a bonkers rollercoaster ride of high-octane drama and juicy scandals (as outrageous and unrealistic as it may be), but it’s hard to deny how insanely entertaining it’s been so far. By basically side-lining the pressure of weighing in on hot-button topics and real-life cultural issues (which clearly wasn’t its strong suit in season 2), the series had let itself spiral into a messy yet incredibly amusing plot of events. And if you’re someone who’s fascinated by car crashes and disastrous accidents, I guarantee you won’t be able to look away from this one — especially when all the wild moves are delivered by such a superb and talented cast as this show has.