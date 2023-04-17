The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8: Finale Release Time and Recap

The Mandalorian Season 3 Recap

A lot has happened in The Mandalorian season 3, from trips to Coruscant and Nevarro to a fight with pirates and a dangerous mission to Mandalore, and there’s still so much to resolve! If you need a refresher of all the different storylines, here are the key things that have happened in season 3 of the Star Wars series up to this point…

This Is the Way

After being reunited with Grogu and kicked out of his Mandalorian covert in The Book of Boba Fett for removing his helmet, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is trying to find a way back in. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) tells Din that if he bathes in the Living Waters of Mandalore, and brings proof of his pilgrimage back to the covert, that he’ll be a Mandalorian once again. The problem is many believe that the surface of Mandalore is toxic and the planet’s volatile atmosphere makes it impossible to scan from space.

In order to make sure he and Grogu won’t die on the planet’s surface or within the mines, Din sets off to find a droid he can trust to fly with them to Mandalore and do reconnaissance. They go to Nevarro first, hoping to revive the remains of IG-11 left behind after the droid’s sacrifice in season 1. Unfortunately, that’s a non-starter as IG’s just too damaged. Fortunately, during a stop on Tatooine, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) offers him one of her droids, the legendary R5-D4.

On the way to Mandalore, Din and Grogu stop at the nearby planet Kalevala to check-in on Bo-Katan Kryze and request her help in exploring the planet. After Din became the rightful owner of the Darksaber, and Bo-Katan refused to fight him for it, her disillusioned tribe of Mandalorians left to become mercenaries. Bo-Katan is grappling with the weight of this failure and what it means for the future of Mandalorians as a people when Din and Grogu show up. Even though Din didn’t set out to win the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, she still partially blames him for the loss of her clan and her claim to rule Mandalore. She sends Din on his way, hoping he’ll get the hint and leave her alone.

Din and Grogu arrive on Mandalore’s surface and Din sends R5 out ahead to scan the atmosphere of the surface and the mines. R5 is attacked by Alamites, savage creatures who live within the mines, and Din has to go out and rescue him. Once they realize that the atmosphere is breathable, Din goes back for Grogu and they head further into the mines together. Din is then attacked and captured by a cyborg creature, forcing Grogu and R5 to run back to Bo-Katan for help.

Bo-Katan is angry at first to see Din’s N1 Starfighter on her landing pad once again, but once she realizes that Grogu is on his own, she follows him back to Mandalore to rescue Din. After defeating the cyborg creature and freeing Din, she accompanies him to the mines. Din wades into the waters to cleanse himself, but immediately sinks into the lake’s depths. Bo-Katan dives in to rescue him again, and she makes her way back up with an unconscious Din, she sees something that changes her – a living, breathing Mythosaur!