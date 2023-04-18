The Mandalorian: Will Din Djarin Die in the Season 3 Finale?

Well, the reason fans are nervous to begin with has to do with the direction of Din’s story this season — or the lack thereof. One of the main complaints some fans have lodged at The Mandalorian season 3 is that Din has been pushed to the background of his own show. Since he completed the ritual in the Living Waters of Mandalore and rejoined his clan in “The Convert,” Din hasn’t really had much to do, at times relegated to secondary character status while the season’s larger-scale storylines play out.

Meanwhile, it’s been Katee Sackhoff’s very formidable Bo-Katan Kryze who’s stepped into the foreground, as the show follows her quest to regain the Darksaber and take back Mandalore. While Bo-Katan’s arc (and the Mandalorian lore it’s unlocked) has been the season’s greatest strength in this writer’s opinion, it has also all happened at the expense of the show’s once-central hero. Was Din handing over the Darksaber in “Guns for Hire” a passing of the torch before the inevitable end of his time on the show? You can’t really blame folks for asking.

There has been plenty of gossip regarding Pedro Pascal’s status on the show that we’re not going to rehash here, but the rumors making the rounds on the internet have certainly added to the panicky theories that Din’s on his way out, with Bo-Katan officially taking over as the new protagonist, starting with season 4, which showrunner Jon Favreau has already written. Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa’s own comments to IGN during Star Wars Celebration 2023 didn’t help reassure fans that Din would be back next season, either.

“I think that’s been interesting as we’ve been on the journey of the show, and now that we’re at this point, is that, what does that title mean?” Famuyiwa told the outlet. “I think now with Bo possessing the Darksaber, I know that there was a lot of expectations that might have shifted both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo and what does it mean? Who is the Mandalorian at this point? And so I think it could be anyone. And I think that’s what they’re trying to define in many ways, is what does that mean to be Mandalorian?”

Many outlets and fans have tried decipher what Famuyiwa is saying here. Is he setting the stage for a permanent shift in protagonist (“it could be anyone”) or is he just explaining season 3’s looser approach to who the main character is from one week to the next? What does seem clear is that, at least in the minds of the creative team, the show’s title no longer refers to just Din Djarin.

Then there’s Brendan Wayne’s very cryptic Instagram Story post that sent alarms blaring last Wednesday after the premiere of “The Spies.” Replying to a fan who said they couldn’t wait for the finale, Wayne wrote, “This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more…it might hurt too much.”