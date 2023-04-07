The Mandalorian Season 3 Has Damaged a Key Part of Din Djarin’s Story

Why Does Din Djarin Hate Droids?

In the early days of The Mandalorian, Djarin’s dislike of machines was central to his character. But a big part Din’s journey in season 1 was about him healing from this traumatic experience and learning to trust droids a bit more.

Our Mandalorian’s hatred of machines actually goes back to the very first episode of the series. When we first met Mando on the ice planet Pagodon, he paid extra for a human landspeeder pilot because he refused to ride with a droid at the controls. It was later revealed in season 1 that Din’s disdain for droids came from the fact that his parents were killed by Separatist battle droids during the Clone Wars.

It’s no surprise, then, that on his mission to secure the “asset” that turned out to be Grogu, Din lamented having to team up with assassin droid IG-11, who is chasing the same bounty on Arvala-7. Din’s beliefs about droids were unfortunately confirmed when IG tried to kill Grogu in cold blood, pointing his blaster at a seemingly defenseless baby staring back at him from a floating basinet. If Din needed a reminder that machines were soulless killing machines no matter the target, this was it.

Din didn’t have much luck with Q9-0, either. The droid criminal also tried to kill Grogu in season 1, although Din showed up just in time to blast the double-crossing robot. He even kept Q9’s severed head around like some sort of sick trophy. It was clear from the beginning that not all droids in Mando’s life were bad eggs, such as Peli Motto’s bumbling pit droids, who just wanted to tune up the Razor Crest, but Mando just wasn’t ready to change his mind about even the most harmless machines.

Finally, when Kuiil reprogrammed IG-11 at the end of season 1 to become a nurse droid (with blasters), Din saw firsthand that even the most dangerous assassin droids could start a new life just as he had when he gave up the Bounty Hunters’ Guild to become Grogu’s dad. When it seemed like Din was about to meet his end during Moff Gideon’s assault on Nevarro, it was IG-11 who healed his wounds, both literally and figuratively. When IG sacrificed himself to save the other from the Empire, Din witnessed how a killing machine could turn over a new leaf with a bit of nurturing (and the right technician).

We watched Din’s growth and his attitude towards droids change throughout season 2. When he returned to Peli’s garage on Tatooine in season 2, he finally let the droids work on his ship, and even though he had a run-in with the Empire’s deadly Dark Troopers in season 2, he was still willing to bring IG-11 back to life for his next adventure in season 3. When that plan didn’t work out, he instead trusted R5-D4, an astromech he’d barely spent any time with, to accompany him and Grogu to Mandalore.