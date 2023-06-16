Secret Invasion Theories and Predictions: Who Will Be Revealed as a Skrull?

But when we next (officially) see Bucky on the big screen, it will be as the leader of the Thunderbolts, a team forged by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and one not often canonically considered to consist of “good guys” in the pages of Marvel Comics. We know that in the comics, Bucky was indeed the Thunderbolts’ leader, but would MCU Bucky allow himself to be manipulated into leading a ragtag gang of dodgy characters? Certainly an imposter might, if it meant they could stay close to Valentina, the current Director of the CIA.

Everett Ross: 4

Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) has been in and out of the MCU since Captain America: Civil War. Both a former CIA agent and a former Deputy Task Force Commander for the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre, Ross’ business has defaulted to dealing with major events coming out of Wakanda, but in Secret Invasion he’ll be back without a Wakandan safety net, and it looks as though we’ll be finding out even more secrets about him.

In last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ross went through a surprising arc. It was revealed that he is the ex-husband of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and they have a rather volatile relationship, with Valentina having him arrested for treason and thrown into FBI custody for meddling in her affairs. However, he managed to escape thanks to Okoye (Danai Gurira), and he’s probably keeping a low profile now. Currently, Ross and his loyalties are a bit of a question mark, as we don’t know who he’s had to get involved with to avoid prison time in the U.S. And while we’ve seen Freeman in promos for Secret Invasion, it’s fair to ask what he’s doing out and about chatting with spies, given his predicament.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine: 4

One of the biggest Skrull suspects might be too big. As far as we know, CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine isn’t set to appear in Secret Invasion, but her tendrils do reach into its plot, as her ex-husband Ross will no doubt still be on the run from her wrath during the series.

Valentina has her fingers in a lot of pies, and she is putting together a team full of MCU characters who aren’t afraid to do bad things to achieve their mission, including Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and U.S. Agent. This gang’s team-up movie will cap off Phase 5 after Captain America 4 in 2024. It feels like Secret Invasion will be dropping even more breadcrumbs for that blockbuster, but it’s still unclear if Valentina is out for herself or working as a cog in a bigger plan to mess with the geopolitical stability of our world. Is she friendly with Gravik’s Skrull faction, or is she one herself? We’re on the fence!

Maria Hill: 3

If there’s one thing we know about Marvel trailers, it’s that they can be very deceiving, and we learned that lesson again recently when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released. Having gone into the film expecting Scarlet Witch to help Stephen, Wong, and America Chavez fight the dark forces of the multiverse, we were surprised to find out that she was in fact the movie’s villain during the opening act.