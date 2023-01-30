Should Marvel Change MCU Strategy on Disney+?

The Sequels

If something already works, there’s no need to fix it. That’s the general sentiment when looking at sequel shows heading to Disney+. It would seem odd to begin with a serialized format only to then follow-up with a Special Presentation. Loki Season 2 is evidence that Marvel Studios don’t want to change the formula for an ongoing project. The same can be said for Daredevil: Born Again, which loosely follows on from the Netflix series that garnered critical acclaim. Other sequels such as Moon Knight and She-Hulk would also likely benefit from some consistency. While there might be areas of their structure to improve upon, more harm could be done by completely moving in a new direction when the groundwork is already set. Oftentimes, second seasons end up improving in quality. But all bets are off when it comes to how newer projects might be deemed to be best-suited.

The Current Slate

Secret Invasion is already in the can. It has been produced as a televised show, although the pitch has very much stuck to the idea that this is a premium limited series. It’s obvious Marvel don’t have plans to expand past this, so no sequel show will be heading to the platform. With so many characters involved in the premise already and a massive comic book story to gain inspiration from, the material is definitely there to warrant this expanded exploration. A feature-length production might have been exciting, akin to how Civil War was adapted, but as a crossover event exclusive to Disney+, a Special Presentation just wouldn’t have been enough.

Ironheart sits in a truly unfortunate position. Riri Williams is a newer hero that could easily be paralleled to characters like Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop. While there are debates about whether they should have been utilized in these longer formats, it’s also worth noting that Williams has already been introduced to audiences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Currently, the project appears to be continuing as a TV show, but there does appear to be some hesitancy to fully commit to that structure. Perhaps the show’s antagonists will help to ensure no time is wasted. With The Hood and the rumor of Mephisto finally making his debut, a supernatural edge might give Ironheart that extra kick that differentiates it from becoming an Iron Man-lite affair. Williams is compelling enough as a character to continue down this path, so while a show is likely to work, an extended Presentation isn’t completely out of the question.

Ironheart is sure to lead directly into Armor Wars which begs the question, should it also be a television show? That was seemingly how the concept was first conceived with War Machine in the leading role, but that idea has taken a back seat. With reports suggesting that Marvel was eyeing a potential movie for the project, it was an indication that their tactics were changing. A Special Presentation could be perfect here, allowing the narrative to run its course, while also giving Riri Williams another platform to develop as a personality after receiving a series of her own. Armor Wars might have a great deal of big screen potential considering how well the Iron Man saga previously performed, but as a boost to Disney+ and with budgets taken into account, Armor Wars could fit into the Presentation structure perfectly.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos could be the most bizarre project that Marvel Studios is currently producing. The supernatural character was a standout in WandaVision and audiences are keen to see further from the magical side of the MCU. Yet, Agatha Harkness does not seem like a figure that could carry a long format, considering the character rarely even gets a comic book run of her own. There is still time for this project to evolve into something else and some might think that the most logical choice is to follow in the path of Werewolf By Night and transform Coven Of Chaos into a Special Presentation fit for Halloween. Marvel surely wants to continue highlighting the holiday seasons by punctuating them with unique cinematic stories.

Echo has been in development turmoil for some time, it seems. It’s still slated to be a TV show, but one that hasn’t quite managed to find its footing. Daredevil: Born Again will be a natural fit to continue the character’s arc, and there are sure to be other street-level stories inbound. Maya Lopez herself was a compelling character in Hawkeye, but it’s unclear whether audiences have connected with her enough to go down this path. Once again, as Marvel struggles with fully forming the beats of the show, the Special Presentation formula becomes ever-more attractive. There are some characters and concepts that can form a story that ebbs and flows in the right way, but from what has been seen from Echo’s production so far, the resistance shown might indicate how to proceed.