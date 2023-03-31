Marvel Reveals Major New Secret Invasion Story Details

The Disney+ series does involve Skrulls launching a clandestine takeover of Earth, but their motivations are more material than spiritual. We know from Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home that Fury befriended the Skrulls in the ’90s and recruited them for his spy network. In return, Fury would find a home for the displaced people. “That’s not going so well,” Jackson admitted. “They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don’t want to live in ours.”

In the series, under the leadership of Gravik (One Night in Miami standout Kingsley Ben-Adir), a faction uses its shapeshifting abilities and espionage skills to launch a conquest of Earth. And the betrayal finds Nick Fury caught unaware and off-guard, leading to a sense of paranoia befitting a spy thriller, despite its sci-fi leanings.

Are the Avengers in Secret Invasion?

Of course, even if caught flat-foot, Nick Fury should be able to handle a few aliens, right? This is the guy who has Captain Marvel’s pager on speed dial, the guy who literally put together the Avengers. If he gets wind of a Skrull attack, he can just call in some superheroes to help out, right?

Not exactly. Leaving aside the fact that there isn’t really an Avengers team right now, Jackson hinted that there are problems afoot. Fury’s past behavior has separated him from the rest of the superhero community. So no matter how much other people want him to call in the capes and tights set, Fury refuses. “There’s a very good reason he’s holding back,” Jackson teased, but would not say more.

That said, Fury isn’t going completely alone. He’ll be joined by a number of allies, including members of the espionage community, like CIA agent Everett K. Ross (seen most recently in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), longtime right-hand woman Maria Hill, and even James Rhodes, albeit not in his War Machine armor. But there is tension even between them. “I think Maria Hill has really run out of patience,” says Maria Hill’s actor Cobie Smulders. “She’s always had this really close relationship with Nick Fury, [but] he’s been gone for so long, and she’s just been running around putting out fires.”

Why Doesn’t Fury Wear an Eye Patch in Secret Invasion?

These fissures leave Fury in a place we’ve never truly seen him before: weakened in spirit. Even after a vicious attack in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury remained resolute and in control. But things are different now, and Fury’s confidence is gone. “He’s up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know?” Jackson explains in typical Samuel L. Jackson style. “The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out.”