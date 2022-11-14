Black Panther 2 Just Set up a Major Phase 5 MCU Movie

Until now, we’d assumed Val had been some well-connected supervillain, but the Wakanda Forever reveals suggests that her plot to have Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) assassinated might’ve been government-sanctioned. She-Hulk confirmed the Sokovia Accords have been repealed, meaning the government has less control over our masked heroes. Importantly, Val’s place at the top of the CIA makes her privy to a lot of insider knowledge and tech. We already saw her use this to bug Ross’ conversations with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

Ross mentions that there’s a “new” Director, suggesting that Val’s position is relatively recent. It wouldn’t be the first time villains have infiltrated major organizations, and remember, S.H.I.E.L.D. has had more secret Hydra Agents than the Avengers have had shawarma. As for Fontaine, she says she “dreams” of a world where the USA owns all the access to vibranium, which could be a big tease of the team’s modus operandi in Thunderbolts. Remember, Bucky’s arm and John Walker’s shield are made of vibranium, but whether the Thunderbolts are acting for the US Government or are completely off the books for their own nefarious reasons, Val clearly has no love for Wakanda.

It’s the recent casting of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross that should have you looking closer at Wakanda Forever. Both Valentina and the US Secretary of State (played by Richard Schiff) discuss the President of the United States and what he wants in a seemingly throwaway comment. You don’t cast someone like The West Wing’s Schiff for a minor role, and as the geopolitical war heats up in the MCU, we’re betting we’ll see more of him and the POTUS. Matthew Ellis used to be in charge as the 45th President, but as he’s not been seen since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was succeeded by Donald Trump (yep, they made that canon), we’re overdue a new one.

Theories are flying around that the recast Ross will be the new POTUS. Much like the casting of Schiff, getting Harrison Ford on board isn’t for a walk-on cameo. Even though Ross appeared in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Black Widow, he wasn’t exactly a mainstay of the franchise. After the tragic passing of William Hurt, it would’ve been easy to write the character out. Given Thaddeus’ comic book backstory and the fact he’s Red Hulk, having Ross as the President while appearing in Thunderbolts neatly ties into the long-mooted Hulk movie that was also teased in the She-Hulk finale. Although the pieces are starting to come together, there are still a few gaps.

In the comics, it’s usually Helmut Zemo that assembles these anti-Avengers, but there’s currently no word on whether Daniel Brühl will reprise his role as the Captain America adversary. Given Walker and Barnes’ interactions with him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s possible he could be the big bad the Thunderbolts go after. Val is unlikely to take kindly to someone with the same treacherous traits as her, and the USA won’t want rogue Sokovians stirring up trouble. Wakanda Forever also sets up Zemo’s return through the fact Shuri spares Namor like T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) did in Black Panther.