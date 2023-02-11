How Ant-Man 3 Became the Most Important Marvel Movie Since Endgame

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an enigma—a wild swing from Marvel Studios that has put an almost inordinate amount of pressure on director Peyton Reed’s shoulders. Not only has the filmmaker been tasked with delivering a serious, tone-changing sequel to two of the MCU’s funniest (and arguably most overlooked) movies, but also launching the next phase in the Multiverse Saga by introducing a new Thanos-level threat to mass audiences. Considering how much is on the line, it’s no exaggeration to call Quantumania the most important Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame. Not bad for the little guy…

If you’ve not been closely following Marvel’s every move, you may be surprised to find that studio head Kevin Feige has put so much weight behind an Ant-Man movie. After all, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp were both palette-cleansers following major Avengers instalments, acting as comedic breathers within a more serious overarching story. Only after escaping the Quantum Realm in Endgame did Scott Lang become slightly more serious.

But putting Paul Rudd’s character on a different trajectory—turning him from comic relief to bonafide superhero—has been on Peyton Reed’s mind for a while. On the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the filmmaker started discussing what was next. “[We said] if we ever do another one of these—which at that time, we didn’t know whether or not we would—it would be fun to take a big swing,” he told Total Film. “And I always thought that that was one of the really fun things about [2017’s Taika Waititi-directed] Thor: Ragnarok. It was the third Thor movie, and it was totally different than the other two.”

Unlike Waititi’s Ragnarok though, Quantumania’s not just a fun, relatively self-contained detour within the MCU; Quantumania’s launching Phase 5. Of course every phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been opened by something. Iron Man had that honor three times (should you include Captain America: Civil War along with Iron Man and Iron Man 3), while WandaVision had the unenviable task of being the first of the MCU’s Disney+ series and the start of Phase 4 after a pandemic-caused “blip” in production. Quantumania has equally as much to prove—if not more.