Has the Marvel Cinematic Universe Finally Reached a Tipping Point?

Arguably, we’re not off to a great start in Phase 5, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earning the unfortunate honor of having the biggest week-on-week drop for any MCU movie ever. Among the many complaints and excuses, a report from Vulture says the Ant-Man threequel blames its shoddy VFX on being rushed due to priority for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If the MCU is turning on itself, what hope do the fans have?

Crisis talks are presumably underway, but Feige and co. are already taking notice. The Marvels has been pushed back by four months to allow for a more polished release. It’s unclear whether this will affect the connective tissue between the WandaVision post-credits scene and Secret Invasion, meaning we could have an awkward situation like when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to rework its scenes because Black Widow was delayed.

There Will Be Casualties

For all its faults, the DC Universe isn’t afraid to cut off the foot to save the leg. It’s disappointing we’ll never get to see Batgirl, but with outliers including Ava DuVernay’s New Gods and Deathstroke being given the boot, Warner Bros. won’t make movies just for the sake of making them. Even though It’s hard to imagine the MCU going full Gunn and axing something on the scale of Wonder Woman 3, it could be time to thin the herd.

We’ve already seen Armor Wars get reworked from a series to a movie, but with Don Cheadle’s War Machine being a D-tier Avenger (sorry, Rhodey), who’s really asking for it? The same can be said for the Alaqua Cox-led Echo, which could’ve worked as a standalone episode of Daredevil: Born Again. Instead, it’s another show you must tune into for fear of missing something important.

It’s near-impossible to be a casual MCU fan because missing pieces of the puzzle often means you’re banished to a Quantum Realm of continuity conundrums. Ms. Marvel was important for mutants and The Marvels, while She-Hulk set up World War Hulk. Meanwhile, Young Avengers teases have been popping up like incursions, and it’s a safe bet that a lot of Phase 5’s post-credits scenes will likely include Kang variants appearing everywhere.

It’s still rare that an MCU project will be its own entity, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings giving us a “James Bond will return” tease that the Ten Rings will be back. Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns for Captain America 4 proves no one is left behind, and as the MCU cast list grows, we reflexively wince at what the Secret Wars budget will be. That’s before you even get to rumours that the Jackman-era X-Men could be back for more.