Wolf Review: This Unhinged Pulp Crime Horror Won’t Be For Everyone

Five years earlier in Monmouthshire, two teenagers were brutally killed in what became known as “The Donkey Pitch Murders”. Their killer was caught, confessed and imprisoned, and so why, on the anniversary of the deaths, is a local family targeted with a gruesome memorial? What do the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers (played by Juliet Stevenson, Owen Teale and Annes Elwy), their dog Bear, and visiting police detectives Honey and Molina (Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon) have to do with it all?

All sorts, it turns out. Not much of it… rational. This is a twisting tale that shouts “all change!” at such regular intervals so that you can never be sure quite what, or who, you’re watching.

Why you’re watching it is easy – cheap thrills, mostly courtesy of Dhawan (Doctor Who, The Great) and Rheon (Game of Thrones, Misfits). These two are having an absolute ball. If you thought Dhawan went big in his role as The Master on Doctor Who… well, you’re right, he chewed the face off that part, but he clearly also left something in the tank for Wolf.

(Why’s it called Wolf, by the way? Why not?! There’s an explanation for the title in Hayder’s book, but it’s been excised here.)

Rheon too, is like a kid high on Robinson’s Fruit Shoots and let loose on his nan’s furniture. Channelling Father Dougal from Father Ted, he’s wide-eyed, unpredictable, and brings a wild energy to proceedings. He and Dhawan make an excellent, darkly comedic double-act.

I say darkly comedic because Wolf is one sick puppy. You thought a single snarling paedophile was enough? Double it. Add a drug-dealing cult leader with a thing for snakes, a Hazmat-suited killer who struts his stuff to 1980s hits, plus torture, human entrails, bags of bones, a crocodile attack, some shagging, a sword-wielding lip sync to The Marriage of Figaro, and more. The plot is as blood-splattered as the opening credits. Wolf’s whole approach is one of throwing enough guts at the wall to see what sticks, and what slides greasily to the ground.