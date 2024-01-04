Doctor Who Spin-Offs Are Going To Save the Whoniverse

Which is where spin-offs come in.

Doctor Who Spin-Offs: A Potted History

Doctor Who has a patchy history of televised spin-offs (there are books and audio adventures a-plenty, but it would be naïve to suggest the writers and editors of those are ready for a TV showrunning role). Firstly, in the Sixties, Dalek creator Terry Nation went to America to try to launch a spin-off focussed on everyone’s favourite Nazi cyborgs, based on concepts from ‘The Dalek Master Plan’ (1965-1966). This never got off the ground (though books and comics did, and there was even a proposed audio series featuring the movie Doctor Peter Cushing). Brief consideration was given to a spin-off featuring the characters Jago and Litefoot (from 1977’s ‘The Talons of Weng-Chieng’), but it wasn’t until 1981 that a spin-off adventure finally arrived on television.

‘K9 and Company’ had Elisabeth Sladen return as former companion Sarah-Jane Smith, after producer John Nathan-Turner had tried to bring her back to Doctor Who. Sladen turned him down, but Nathan-Turner needed somewhere to put the popular robot dog K9 and so the child-friendly adventures of the two were suggested. A pilot episode was broadcast and got more viewers than the 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors. However, the new controller of BBC One at the time – Alan Hart – was apparently not a fan, and a series was never made. It’s currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Britbox in the UK.

A long, long while later: Torchwood happened in 2006. Initially tonally jarring but absolutely incredible in patches, it focussed on a paranormal investigation group based in Cardiff led by Captain Jack Harkness (who had been introduced in the 2005 Doctor Who series). Oscillating wildly between incredible camp and genuine pathos, it contains moments that have to be seen to be believed (mostly deliberately). You could be watching a powerful and harrowing science-fiction procedural, or some of the bleakest and most-potent satire ever broadcast, or you could end up with a pterodactyl fighting a bikini-clad cyborg covered in barbecue sauce. Torchwood contained multitudes.

After working out some of the problems with its first episode, The Sarah Jane Adventures began broadcasting on CBBC in 2007. It worked out a tone and identity much more quickly and successfully than Torchwood, and while being primarily aimed at children it was something with cross-generational appeal. Featuring guest appearances from David Tennant, Matt Smith and Nicholas Courtney, the series ended in 2011 following the death of Elisabeth Sladen. Torchwood, meanwhile, went on hiatus after its fourth series as Russell T Davies lessened his television commitments for a few years due to personal matters.

Steven Moffat took over as Doctor Who showrunner in 2010, and discussed spin-off ideas, but it wasn’t until 2016’s Class that one of them came to fruition. A loose idea of a school-set spin-off was thrown around by Moffat and producer Brian Minchin, and it was put to writer Patrick Ness (at that stage best known as the author of the ‘Chaos Walking’ trilogy). Ness ran with it, and created something brutal and impassioned, with aspects of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, that completely failed to find an audience in its timeslot (the scheduling was not kind). Something of an anomaly within Doctor Who, Class is promising for what it is, but what it is felt jarring to many viewers who were not expecting regular characters getting their legs cut off or heads crushed in such close proximity to the main show’s mythology.