Steven Moffat’s New Doctor Who Episode to Bring Hitchcock-Style Suspense

Story-wise, episode three is rumoured (but unconfirmed) to be a Doctor-lite adventure that involves Fifteen spending much of the episode with – as glimpsed in the new series trailer – one foot on an active landmine. Fan rumours also suggest that the setting will be a futuristic war zone perhaps involving the return of The Time of Angels/Flesh and Stone’s church soldiers The Clerics.

Asked to sum up the tone of his new episode in a single word by its director, Moffat told Robinson “Hitchcock”. Expect suspense and tension then, and possibly a traumatised blonde, some rope, some notoriety, James Stewart, a shower scene, a bell tower, Kim Novak and a flock of murderous crows.

In a preview of series 14 written by Russell T Davies as part of his regular “Letter from the Showrunner” column in Doctor Who Magazine 600, RTD described series 14, episode three as “gorgeous”. Davies praised the episode’s emotion, depth and performances, and called the whole thing beautiful. That sounds like something worth getting excited about.

Moffat’s statement on his Doctor Who return gives little away about the episode itself but does acknowledge the somewhat baffling level of subterfuge that surrounded it:

“Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I’ve very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn’t be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was.”

Doctor Who series 14 starts on Saturday May 11 in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and on Friday May 10 in the US and around the world on Disney+.