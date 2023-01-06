Doctor Who’s Best Episodes: The 1980s Era

In which the Doctor and Ace find themselves at a coastal army base in World War Two, with Russians on the prowl and a top-secret decoding device at the ready, but everything is churning: the sea, the people, the land…

You know when someone has a band they really like and you just do not get it? But you give them a go. And then another go. And then a few more goes. And then finally, unexpectedly, you get it. You understand. You realise they are exactly as great as your friend said.

That, for me, was Pavement. But also ‘The Curse of Fenric’, a story that took about four viewings to appreciate. Andrew Cartmel’s approach to script editing is very ideas-heavy, but not so great on structure. This over-running story is dense with interconnecting concepts and powerful haunting moments. It also teeters over into melodramatic outbursts at times, and the cutting for the ending doesn’t quite convey the sense of chaos the production is going for. But also it’s got Nicholas Parsons fighting vampires in it. And he’s playing a broken man who is losing his faith, unable to maintain it in the face of a war where his side are bombing and killing innocents, and the vampires – teenage evacuees – are dragging his soul towards theirs by claiming they were doomed to their fate from birth.

Conversely a Russian soldier wards off vampires successfully through his faith in the revolution, and in one incredible moment, the Doctor wards them off by muttering the names of his companions. Also these vampires are actually mutated humans from an alternate future timeline (like the Dregs from ‘Orphan 55’ but done as a subplot in a bigger story) with the last of them brought back through time to Transylvania to inspire vampire myths and Bram Stoker.

Said it was dense with ideas didn’t I? And we haven’t even got to the main plot yet (an ancient evil entity that has history with the Doctor has put an incredibly long-term plan into action, and the Doctor is trying to stop it from achieving fruition while also putting Ace through another big learning moment without telling her).

The opening few episodes are a rapid back and forth between locations, adding kindling to the story until the cliffhanger of Part 3 where everything ignites. This is part of the reason the story can be hard to get into, there’s a lot of set up in terms of clues and McGuffins and getting the building block in place. Some of this is thematic, some of it is bringing the monsters into place for the finale. It’s a story that rewards repeat viewings because the final episode ties everything together, so foreknowledge of what’s happening when the building blocks are being put in place helps.