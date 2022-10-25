House of the Dragon Revolutionized The Depiction of Childbirth on Mainstream TV

In medieval Europe the mother was very unlikely to survive such an operation. However, it is also very unlikely that these operations were routinely performed on living women without their consent. A C-section was performed because the mother was already dead, or very close to death. We have actually seen an example of this fairly recently in mainstream TV drama, as Claire Fraser performs the operation on a dead mother in season 6 of Outlander.

There was a small chance it might save the baby – Shakespeare’s Macbeth character Macduff claims to have been born by C-section for example – but a lot of the time the babies did not survive either. The purpose of doing the operation was a combination of practicality and religion. If nothing was done, mother and baby would both definitely die (and the mother was often already dead), but if the operation was performed, there was a small chance the baby might live. And there was a good chance the baby would live long enough to be baptized, which was considered essential for the baby to get into Heaven in medieval Christianity.

The horrific death scene of Queen Aemma, in which she is still very much alive, conscious, and of sound mind but is given no choice in the matter and cut open against her will, is possible but unlikely in a real historical situation. It might be more likely if the father was a King desperate for a son, but rumors that early modern English King Henry VIII gave such an order are unlikely to be true since his third wife, Jane Seymour, died several days after giving birth to their son and a C-section would have killed her straight away.

Laena Velaryon is allowed a little more agency, as she chooses to be immolated by her own dragon. That keeps the focus more on the danger of the process of childbirth for both mother and baby, especially for anyone who does not have access to a modern hospital. According to the World Health Organization, severe bleeding and pre-existing conditions actually account for the largest number of maternal deaths in childbirth, with statistics from 2014 putting the percentage of deaths caused by ‘obstructed labor and other’ at 9%. That may be because in most places in the modern world, it’s possible to carry out a C-section without killing the mother, though it’s also worth noting that it makes a more dramatic TV episode to have the mother die during the process, rather than over a period of time as a result of either severe bleeding or sepsis.

The final childbirth scene of season 1, the second of Rhaenyra’s six labors that we have seen, shows us an example of every parent’s worst nightmare, as the baby does not survive. This is not such a frequent outcome now as it was in the medieval period, thanks to various advances in medicine including extensive monitoring of high-risk pregnancies. In the case of premature births, like the one seen here, neonatal intensive care units have greatly increased the survival rate, depending how far along the pregnancy is. But it is still a tragedy that affects hundreds of families, with 1 in 175 pregnancies ending in a stillbirth in the US today according to the CDC.

One of the things this birth highlights is the utter helplessness for the mother of being at your most vulnerable, unable to control anything that is happening, and completely reliant on the people around you. A person giving birth relies on the medical professionals helping them – midwives, doctors, doulas – and on their birth partner, who can talk to the medical staff, who can be with them the whole time and who knows them the best. Birth partners could be the person’s own mother, or a friend or partner of any gender, but much of the time they are a man, the father of the baby. The circumstances may be heightened for Rhaenyra, but this scene touches on that feeling of frustration and helplessness, as it shows her desperately struggling to keep everything together while being forced to rely on Daemon and Jacaerys not to start a war unnecessarily – a war in which her premature baby becomes the first casualty.